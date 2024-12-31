About Cookies on This Site

THERMA V Monobloc R32

LG THERMA V Monobloc R32 to uniwersalna jednostka wyposażona w innowacyjną i ekologiczną sprężarkę R1 oraz wykorzystująca czynnik chłodniczy R32. Ta jednostka może pracować w temperaturach od -25℃ i nagrzewać wodę do 65℃.

01_HeroBanner_Desk_20180814_1534232572121

THERMA V monobloc R32

Kompleksowe rozwiązanie grzewcze o najwyższej sprawności grzania z czynnikiem chłodniczym R32.

Funkcje Typoszereg
Funkcje
Zapytanie ofertowe

02_How_to_PC_Monobloc_20180918_V1_1537240623459

Jak działa THERMA V Monobloc R32

Ciepło generowane przez jednostkę zewnętrzną poprzez wymianę ciepła z powietrzem jest przekazywane do zbiornika wody oraz wykorzystywane do ogrzewania pomieszczeń i wody użytkowej.

03_ReliableHeating_Desk_20180814_1534232779292

Niezawodne ogrzewanie

THERMA V Monobloc R32 zapewnia to niezawodne i efektywne źródło ogrzewania pomieszczeń. Działa nawet w ekstremalnie niskiej temperaturze do -25°C. Dodatkowo podgrzewa wodę do temperatury 65°C.

Rewolucyjna sprężarka R1

Urządzenie THERMA V R32 Monobloc jest wyposażone w rewolucyjną sprężarkę R1. W tej zaawansowanej jednostce poprawiono ruch pochyły spirali, co pozwoliło zwiększyć ogólną sprawność i niezawodność. Ponadto rozszerzono zakres działania sprężarki na 10-150 Hz.

Przyjazny dla środowiska czynnik chłodniczy

Urządzenie THERMA V R32 Monobloc wykorzystuje przyjazny dla środowiska czynnik chłodniczy R32 o potencjale ocieplenia globalnego 675, czyli o 70% niższym niż czynnika R410A. THERMA V R32 Monobloc z czynnikiem chłodniczym R32 jest wysoce efektywnym energetycznie przyjaznym dla środowiska urządzeniem grzewczym.

*Powyższy wynik uzyskano w przypadku ogrzewania pomieszczeń przy temperaturze 35℃
*W przypadku ogrzewania pomieszczeń przy temperaturze 55°C uzyskano ocenę A+.

05_SmartHeatingControl_Desk_20180814_1534233143735

Inteligentne sterowanie ogrzewaniem

Łatwy w obsłudze intuicyjny interfejs użytkownika z panelem dotykowym umożliwia zdefiniowanie harmonogramu grzania w oparciu o plan dnia. Ponadto funkcja monitoringu poboru mocy w okresie dziennym lub miesięcznym umożliwia skuteczną kontrolę zużycia energii.

06_RemotelyControlfromAnywhere_Desk_20180814_1534233211240

Zdalne sterowanie z dowolnego miejsca

Za pomocą aplikacji LG ThinQ™ użytkownik może sterować systemem ogrzewania z dowolnego miejsca w dowolnym czasie. Zdalny dostęp do systemu ogrzewania zapewnia maksimum komfortu.

*Wymagane akcesorium: PWFMDD200 (moduł Wi-Fi LG) i PWYREW000.

07_Easy_QuickInstallation_Desk_20180814_1534233243033

Szybka i łatwa instalacja

Jednostka zewnętrzna kompleksowego rozwiązania grzewczego THERMA V Monobloc R32 składa się z trzech głównych elementów*.

Łatwe serwisowanie

Kompleksowe rozwiązanie grzewcze z wbudowanymi głównymi komponentami pozwala na łatwą instalację bez dodatkowej pracy związanej z układem czynnika chłodniczego. Wystarczy odkręcić trzy śruby, aby instalator mógł sprawdzić urządzenie i przeprowadzić naprawę. Dodatkowo filtry do oczyszczania wody zamontowano za pomocą zacisków w sposób umożliwiający łatwy dostęp bez użycia dodatkowych narzędzi.

Przygotowanie do montażu

Na podstawie informacji z miejsca montażu instalatorzy mogą przygotować za pomocą narzędzia LG Heating Configurator wstępną konfigurację i zapisać ją na karcie pamięci w swoim biurze. Następnie na miejscu, instalatorzy mogą włożyć tę kartę do gniazda z tyłu zdalnego sterownika, aby aktywować tę konfigurację. Umożliwia to szybką i bezproblemową pracę instalatorów.

09_Easy_QuickMaintenance_Desk_20180814_1534233292353

Szybkie i sprawne serwisowanie

Zdalny sterownik może przechowywać do 50 pozycji w pamięci, co ułatwia identyfikację przyczyny usterki lub awarii i znalezienie rozwiązania.

Line_up_desktop_1537237507818

Typoszereg THERMA V

[PC]Inquiry to Buy_1516255102043

Zapytanie ofertowe

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji, a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

Zapytanie ofertowe Więcej informacji

