THERMA V split R410A

LG THERMA V split R410A to jednostka typu split odznaczająca się poprawionym wyglądem i wyposażona w łatwy w obsłudze sterownik ogrzewania. Jej minimalistyczny styl idealnie wpasuje się w każde otoczenie.

01_Desktop_1556514467049

THERMA V split R410A

Urządzenie R410A split ma teraz atrakcyjniejszy wygląd zewnętrzny. Pozbyto się przedniej osłony, zaokrąglono rogi oraz odchudzono jednostki wewnętrzne, a jednocześnie zwiększono funkcjonalność i udoskonalono funkcję grzania.

Funkcje Typoszereg
Funkcje
Zapytanie ofertowe
02_Desktop_1556514552457

Atrakcyjniejszy wygląd i łatwy w obsłudze sterownik ogrzewania

Udoskonalony sterownik ogrzewania ma 4,3-calowy kolorowy wyświetlacz LCD, elegancką szybkę i żywo reagujący panel dotykowy LED. Te nowe elementy sprawiają, że obsługa urządzenia jest jeszcze przyjemniejsza.

03_How_to_PC_20180918_1537239397979

       

Jak działa THERMA V split R410

Wykorzystuje powietrze z zewnątrz jako źródło ciepła do ogrzewania pomieszczeń i podgrzewania wody.

mid-temperature_04_Energy_Efficiency_Achieved__20112017_D_1511165727389

Wysoka sprawność energetyczna osiągnięta dzięki wykorzystaniu inwerterowej technologii LG

Firma LG posiada szeroką wiedzę na temat budowy sprężarek i silników, które mają kluczowe znaczenie dla sprawności energetycznej. Technologia inwerterowa LG ogranicza koszty energii, dostosowując moc urządzenia do aktualnego zapotrzebowania.

*16 kW: A++ (35℃)

mid-temperature_05_Comfortable_Heating_20112017_D_1511165768608

              

Komfortowe grzanie poprzez sezonowy tryb automatyczny

Sezonowy tryb automatyczny reguluje moc grzania i chłodzenia oraz temperaturę ciepłej wody na podstawie temperatury zewnętrznej.

mid-temperature_06_Quick_and_Reliable_Heating_20112017_D_1511165844887

              

Szybkie i niezawodne grzanie dzięki inteligentnemu czujnikowi

Inteligentny czujnik LG z technologią kontroli ciśnienia i temperatury bezpośrednio wykrywa ciśnienie, co pozwala mu na szybsze i precyzyjniejsze reagowanie na zmiany obciążenia.

07_Emergency_Operation_PC_20180918_1537239640798

                        

Tryb awaryjny

Nawet w przypadku wystąpienia awarii urządzenie THERMA V zapewnia ogrzewanie do czasu
przyjazdu serwisanta. Jeśli usterka nie jest poważna, najczęściej spowodowana wadliwym działaniem czujnika, pompa ciepła działa w trybie wymuszonego grzania. W przypadku awarii ważnej części systemu włącza się grzałka elektryczna, aby podtrzymać temperaturę.

Line_up_desktop_1537237507818

                                                                                                                                

Typoszereg pomp THERMA V

[PC]Inquiry to Buy_1516267890119

Zapytanie ofertowe

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji, a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

Zapytanie ofertowe Więcej informacji

Katalogi, ulotki i inne dokumenty do pobrania

Tytuł, tabela rozmiarów
Rodzaj zasobu Tytuł Rozmiar
Catalog
 LG-Katalog-Klimatyzacji-domowej_i_komercyjnej_RAC_CAC_LG_2024.pdf
rozszerzenie : 101,913K
Catalog
 LG-Katalog-systemów-klimatyzacji-VRF-MULTI-V-2024.pdf
rozszerzenie : 180,583K
Leaflet
 LG_Dlaczego_warto_wybrać_pompę_ciepła_LG THERMA_V_201241017.pdf
rozszerzenie : 4,989K
Leaflet
 LG_Klimatyzator_ARTCOOL_Gallery_LCD_Photo_nowosc_2024.pdf
rozszerzenie : 528K
Leaflet
 LG_Klimatyztaor_DUALCOOL_Premium_Deluxe_nowosc_2024.pdf
rozszerzenie : 502K
Leaflet
 LG_Klimatyzatory_pokojowe_RAC_lineup_2024.pdf
rozszerzenie : 1,141K
Leaflet
 LG-Therma-V-AWHP_R32-Hydrosplit_pompy-ciepla.pdf
rozszerzenie : 2,765K
Leaflet
 LG_ThermaV_Monobloc_S_pompy_ciepla.pdf
rozszerzenie : 4,996K
Leaflet
 LG_Therma-V_AWHP_R32-Split_R410A-Split-pompy-ciepla.pdf
rozszerzenie : 2,377K
Leaflet
 LG_Centrale-Wentylacyjne-ERV.pdf
rozszerzenie : 2,326K
Catalog
 LG_Katalog-Klimatyzacji-RAC-CAC_2023.pdf
rozszerzenie : 64,656K
Catalog
 LG_Katalog_Multi_V_i_systemy_klimatyzacji_VRF.pdf
rozszerzenie : 57,510K
Leaflet
 LG-ThermaV-IWT-pompy-ciepla-CWU-23.pdf
rozszerzenie : 2,323K
Leaflet
 LG-ThermaV-R32_Split_Pompy-ciepla-23.pdf
rozszerzenie : 3,378K
Catalog
 LG_Therma-V-skrypt-montazowy-pompy-ciepla-23.pdf
rozszerzenie : 10,032K
Leaflet
 LG_Cennik_2024_Pompy_ciepla_ThermaV.pdf
rozszerzenie : 1,728K
Leaflet
 LG_2024_Therma-V-R290-Monobloc.pdf
rozszerzenie : 2,761K
Leaflet
 LG_Cennik2024_Klimatyzatory_RAC_CAC_2024.03.pdf
rozszerzenie : 5,823K
Catalog
 LG_Systemy_sterowania_nadzoru_klimatyzacja_VRF.pdf
rozszerzenie : 5,352K
Catalog
 LG_Katalog_KLIMATYZACJA_2021.pdf
rozszerzenie : 57,476K

Instrukcje obsługi i materiały dotyczące wsparcia technicznego znajdują się w sekcji plików do pobrania.

