Information Display

Ekrany Information Display od LG to rewolucyjne wsparcie dla każdego przedsiębiorcy. Prezentowanie treści nigdy nie było tak proste i skuteczne. Oczaruj swoich klientów barwami i pokaż pełen profesjonalizm, który nabędziesz wraz z produktem marki LG.

Ekran informacyjny

Artystyczna przestrzeń to coś więcej niż ekran

LG jest wiodącym producentem najnowocześniejszej technologii OLED Skorzystaj z innowacji przyszłości i odmień sposób komunikacji ze swoimi klientami.

Artystyczna przestrzeń to coś więcej niż ekran

Poznaj LG
Business Cloud

Odkryj pełny potencjał ekranów z rozwiązaniami LG Software Solutions

Poznaj LG Business Cloud

LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT

True Innovation behind New Depths

LG MAGNIT

Reinventing the future

Your innovation partner

Reinventing the future

Make your <br>Business and Life <br>more One:derful1

Make your
business and life
more one:derful

Make your business and life more one:derful

Luksusowy Nobu Hotel
w Warszawie wybiera telewizory LG

Luksusowy Nobu Hotel w Warszawie wybiera telewizory LG

ID_main_hero_01_M03_10012019_D01

Ekran informacyjny

Innowacje, które
ułatwiają życie

Twój wybór cyfrowych ekranów i telewizorów komercyjnych

może mieć duży wpływ na Twoich klientów.

Innowacje, które ułatwiają życie

ID_Main_hero_banner_M03_10012019_D

Aplikacja dla klientów
LG C-Display+

Pobierz najświeższe informacje o produktach, odnośniki,

konfigurator ścian wideo/OLED/LED,

instrukcję obsługi oraz dane kontaktowe działu sprzedaży.

Aplikacja dla klientów LG C-Display+

PRODUKT

Digital signage

Digital Signage

OLED signage

OLED Signage

LED signage

LED Signage

Telewizia komercyjna

Commercial TV
Newsletter LG
Information Display

Informacje o nowościach, promocjach i wydarzeniach organizowanych przez LG Electronics Polska - dział Information Display, szybko i prosto na Twój email.

Newsletter LG Information Display
Uatrakcyjnij przestrzeń dzięki LG LED Signage

Zrób niesamowite wrażenie na klientach, dzięki wyjątkowym i niezawodnym ekranom LG LED Signage.

Uatrakcyjnij przestrzeń dzięki LG LED Signage

ID_Main_Feature_Banner-V001

Nowy wymiar
Digital Signage

Nadaj swojemu biznesowi nowy wymiar rzeczywistości z LG Transparent OLED Signage

Nowy wymiar Digital Signage

ID_VideoWall_features_M01_ZERO-VIDEOWALL

Video Wall

Video Wall o najwęższej ramce 0,44 mm

Video Wall

Digital Signage

Poznaj ekrany komercyjne LG i zwiększ sprzedaż.
Odkryj nieoczekiwane korzyści dla swojej działalności dzięki ekranom komercyjnym LG.

Digital Signage
02-feature_02-Commercial-TV

Telewizory komercyjne

Telewizory LG Pro: Centric Hotel i rozwiązanie Signage umożliwiają menedżerom łatwe tworzenie treści dostosowanych do potrzeb klientów.

Telewizory komercyjne

ID_main_features_03_M01_Ultra-Stretch_10012019_D

Special Digital Signage

Gdy standardowy kształt wyświetlaczy nie spełnia Twoich oczekiwań, postaw na LG Special Digital Signage. Zaskocz swoich klientów bezkompromisową jakością.

Special Digital Signage
Interactive

Kompletne rozwiązanie z zaawansowaną technologią dotykową i wydajnym układem SOC idealnie sprawdzi się na każdym zebraniu.

Interactive

High Brightness

Doskonała widoczność i niezawodność sprawiają, że jest to idealne rozwiązanie do prezentowania reklam i informacji na zewnątrz.

High Brightness

Video Wall

Ściana wideo z prawie niewidocznymi ramkami, dostarcza widzom niesamowitych wrażeń wizualnych.

Video Wall
Ultra HD

Inteligentny ekran Ultra HD zapewnia najlepsze wrażenia dzięki rozdzielczości cztery razy większej niż jakość FHD. Na ekranie tym zróżnicowana treść ożywa feerią żywych barw.

Ultra HD
LED Signage

W bogatej ofercie wewnętrznych i zewnętrznych ekranów informacyjnych LED znajdują się urządzenia spełniające zróżnicowane potrzeby.

LED Signage

ROZWIĄZANIA WG BRANŻY

Transport

Transport

Korporacje

Korporacje

Edukacja

Edukacja

Handel i gastronomia

Handel i gastronomia

Hotelarstwo

Hotelarstwo

OPROGRAMOWANIE

CMS SUPERSIGN

CMS SUPERSIGN

Praca nad projektami i wyświetlaną treścią nigdy nie była tak łatwa.

SUPERSIGN CONTROL+

SUPERSIGN CONTROL+

Za pomocą jednego konta kontroluj nawet do 100 ekranów.

SIGNAGE 365 CARE

SIGNAGE 365 CARE

Błyskawiczna diagnostyka błędów i zdalna naprawa.
Aplikacja dla klientów LG C-Display+

Pobierz najświeższe informacje o produktach, odnośniki, konfigurator ścian wideo/OLED/LED, instrukcję obsługi oraz dane kontaktowe działu sprzedaży.

Aplikacja dla klientów LG C-Display+