About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Transport

Co łączy komercyjne ekrany LG i transport? Wbrew pozorom - wiele! Przekonaj się już dziś jak oferta B2B z zakresu wykorzystania ekranów LG jako wsparcie w transporcie publicznym może ci pomóc!

 

ID_03_Transportation_Hero_1461286729376

Transport

Za pomocą rozwiązań LG Digital Signage można prezentować szerokie spektrum informacji i reklam na pionowych ekranach w takich miejscach, jak lotniska, stacje kolejowe czy przystanki autobusowe.

Informacje ogólne Application Scenes Key Feature Resource

Informacje ogólne

Za pomocą rozwiązań LG Digital Signage można prezentować szerokie spektrum informacji i reklam na pionowych ekranach w takich miejscach, jak lotniska, stacje kolejowe czy przystanki autobusowe. Do najważniejszych cech tego typu rozwiązań należą stabilność i doskonała efektywność bez względu na czynniki zewnętrzne, takie jak światło słoneczne, kurz czy wilgotność, ponieważ w miejscach ich montażu występuje duży ruch, co wymusza stosowanie zaawansowanych technologii. Ponadto możliwość efektywnej obsługi zainstalowanego ekranu jest istotna ze względu na sam rozmiar urządzenia zmuszający do wzięcia pod uwagę następujących czynników.

Przejścia o dużym natężeniu ruchu

W obszarach gęsto zapełnionych pasażerami przekaz może być utrudniony. LG Digital Signage oferuje odpowiednie rozwiązanie do każdych warunków w długich przejściach. Smukły i elegancki ekran Ultra Stretch zapewniający jakość UHD można zainstalować na suficie

Przestrzeń sklepowa

Ekrany przyciągające uwagę klientów do reklam dzięki matrycy IPS zapewniającej niezwykle czysty i żywy obraz, który przykuwa wzrok. Ekran Ultra Stretch jest cienki, dzięki czemu może być instalowany w ciasnych miejscach.

Otwarta przestrzeń

LG Electronics dodaje barw lotniskom oraz dostarcza różne rozwiązania dla każdego lotniska. Najwyższej klasy ekrany odznaczające się doskonałą klarownością kolorów podnoszą rangę lotniska oraz cieszą podróżnych i obsługę.

Przystanek autobusowy

Cyfrowe ekrany Signage LG idealnie nadają się do zawieszenia na zewnątrz, naprzeciw przystanków autobusowych. Ekran taki jest odporny na wszystkie warunki pogodowe, a jego matryca IPS zapewnia zawsze wyraźny obraz. Łatwiejsze zarządzanie treścią pozwala na dostarczanie informacji dokładnie na czas przyjazdu autobusu.

1. Standardy ekran

Zaawansowana obsługa awarii

Umożliwia wyświetlanie treści bez martwych punktów, gdy żadne z zewnętrznych wejść nie działa. Monitor automatycznie dokonuje przełączenia sygnału.

Zarządzanie treścią

Funkcja wykrywania usterek ekranu wysyła powiadomienie alarmowe na e-mail.

Planowanie treści z USB

Odtwarzaj i planuj odtwarzanie treści z pamięci USB – nie trzeba połączenia z serwerem.

2. Ściana wideo

Najcieńsza ramka (VH7B)

Ściana wideo z wyjątkowo wąską ramką pozwala na stworzenie obrazu przypominającego pojedynczy ekran.

Wyraźny obraz pod kątem

Ściana wideo LG zapewnia czysty obraz nawet w grupach większych niż cztery jednostki. Jest to bardzo istotna cecha w przypadku ścian wideo instalowanych w dużych przestrzeniach.

Jednolita jasność

Technologia podświetlenia LG LED zapewnia jednolitą jasność i wyraźny obraz. Na innych ekranach mogą pojawiać się ciemniejsze plamy, ale nowy VH7B zapewnia taką samą jasność na całej powierzchni ekranu.

Ulepszona współpraca w połączeniu szeregowym

Złącza DisplayPort 1.2 umożliwiają odtwarzanie treści UHD na ścianie wideo 4K w konfiguracji 2x2 (możliwe z LV75A/LV77A).

Współpraca w połączeniu szeregowym przez LAN

Połączenie szeregowe LAN umożliwia wykonywanie poleceń sterowania ekranami, ich monitorowania, a nawet aktualizacji ich oprogramowania (dostępne w VH7B).

3. Wbudowany ekran dotykowy

Szkło ochronne 5 mm

Szkło ochronne o grubości 5 mm w 84TR3B zapewnia odporność przed uderzeniami, jakie mogą się zdarzyć w jednostkach edukacyjnych.

Wbudowany ekran dotykowy

Skalowanie LG i technologie super rozdzielczości podnoszą jakość treści FHD prawie do poziomu UHD.

4. Nakładka dotykowa

Funkcja wielodotykowa i cienka ramka

Do istniejących ekranów można dodać funkcję wielodotyku.

10 punktów dotyku

Funkcja wielodotyku rozpoznaje do 10 punktów dotyku naraz, zapewniając realistyczne wrażenia bez potrzeby użycia osobnego rysika. Cienka ramka zapewnia elegancki wygląd.

5. Okładzina na zewnątrz / okna

Niezawodna wysoka jasność

Z czasem jasność staje się coraz mniejsza. Ale ekran LG XF2B zachowuje jasność przez długi czas.

Wyciszenie dzięki brakowi wentylatora

XS2B bez wentylatora chłodzącego to doskonały wybór do zastosowania w oknach. Poziom hałasu jest poniżej 25 dB, a więc jest porównywalny z warunkami w studio nagraniowym (30 dB).

Ochrona przed pyłem i wilgocią

Konformalna powłoka zwiększa niezawodność płytki obwodu, chroniąc ją przed kurzem, opiłkami żelaza, wilgocią i innymi zanieczyszczeniami.

Niski pobór mocy dzięki M+

Panel M+ zapewnia doskonałą efektywność energetyczną i oszczędność, zmniejszając zużycie energii o 31% w porównaniu z panelami RGB.

Niedroga obudowa

Jego niezawodność w wysokich temperaturach pozwala na zastosowanie tańszych materiałów w obudowie.

Możliwość zdalnego monitorowania

XS2B bez wentylatora chłodzącego to doskonały wybór do zastosowania w oknach. Poziom hałasu jest poniżej 25 dB, a więc jest porównywalny z warunkami w studio nagraniowym (30 dB).

Zapisywanie systemowych plików dziennika

Zapisuje plik dziennika ułatwiający diagnostykę usterek, gdy obudowa zawiedzie. Pozwala na wygodne sprawdzenie historii w pliku dziennika w celu stwierdzenia, kiedy nastąpiła usterka obudowy.

corporate_overview

Pobierz: Innowacja dla inteligentnego transportu

Za pomocą rozwiązań LG Digital Signage można prezentować szerokie spektrum informacji i reklam na pionowych ekranach w takich miejscach, jak lotniska, stacje kolejowe czy przystanki autobusowe. Pobierz dokumentację i uzyskaj więcej informacji o gamie modeli.

Pobierz: Innowacja dla inteligentnego transportu Pobierz plik PDF
C-Display_Banner_final_646

LG C-Display+ Aplikacja dla klientów

Pobierz najświeższe informacje o produktach, odsyłacze, konfigurator ścian wideo/OLED/LED, instrukcję obsługi oraz dane kontaktowe działu sprzedaży.

LG C-Display+ Aplikacja dla klientów Odwiedź naszą aplikację sieciową LG C-Display+ Aplikacja dla klientów Przejdź do pobierania aplikacji