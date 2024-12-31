About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG simple editor

SuperSign Simple Editor™ to jedna z zaawansowanych funkcji należących do środowiska SuperSign™ dedykowanego dla urządzeń LG. Jest to innowacyjne oprogramowanie, które w prosty i przejrzysty sposób pozwala nam na zarządzanie treścią oraz na tworzenie nowych materiałów. Największe atuty tego rozwiązania to funkcjonalność, wszechstronność i niezawodność.

SuperSign_Hero_06_M02_LG-Simple-Editor_30012019_1548884966678

LG simple editor

Stwórz nowe treści, upraszczając procesy, i natychmiast odtwarzaj je na ekranach signage

 

Wprowadzenie Struktura Najważniejsze funkcje Przykład użycia

Bądź zawsze na bieżąco

Zapisz się na newsletter

Wprowadzenie

Dzięki narzędziu LG Simple Editor stworzysz nowe treści na podstawie wbudowanych szablonów albo zaimportujesz zapisane treści i dokonasz ich edycji. Następnie utwórz listę odtwarzania, dodając zapisane treści, i udostępnij ją zewnętrznym odbiornikom TV przez nośnik USB albo sieć.

Struktura

Najważniejsze funkcje

Dostępne różne szablony

Tworzenie z użyciem wbudowanych szablonów

Łatwe planowanie

Planowanie treści i bezpośrednia dystrybucja przez USB

Dystrybucja przez sieć

Możliwa dystrybucja treści przez sieć

Przykład użycia

Mała firma franczyzowa

Narzędzie LG Simple Editor jest zalecane dla małych firm i barów sportowych, którym zależy na wyświetlaniu prostych treści albo graniu na ekranach signage. Umożliwia łatwe tworzenie nowych treści przez uproszczenie procesu i pozwala na ich natychmiastowe odtwarzanie na ekranach signage