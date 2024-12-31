About Cookies on This Site

VIC

Ekrany wyposażone w technologię LG VIC są wszechstronne i sprawiają niesamowite wrażenie synergii pomiędzy wszystkimi elementami Videowallu. Na pierwszy rzut oka ciężko jest stwierdzić, że konstrukcja wykorzystująca VIC to kilka połączonych ze sobą ekranów. Niesamowita płynność, synchronizacja i jakość stwarza iluzję jednego, ogromnego wyświetlacza.

ID_02_VIC_Hero_4012019

VIC

Zastosowanie technologii VIC w ścianie wideo to kompensowanie różnic w kolorach i jasności z użyciem algorytmów w celu uzyskania efektu „jednego wyświetlacza” z kilku ekranów.

Wprowadzenie Czym jest VIC? Ulepszenia VIC Zalety VIC Pobierz

Wprowadzenie

Opracowaliśmy nową technologię, dzięki której ściana wideo wygląda jak jeden wyświetlacz: zminimalizowaliśmy różnice w kolorze i jasności między poszczególnymi ekranami i w każdym z nich.

※ VIC: Video-wall Image Creation (tworzenie obrazu na ścianie wideo)

Stan obecny

1. Technologia LCD skoncentrowana jest na pojedynczych wyświetlaczach

2. Różnice w kolorze i jasności można łatwo dostrzec na ścianach wideo

Czym jest VIC?

Schemat działania

Zastosowanie technologii VIC w ścianie wideo to kompensowanie różnic w kolorach i jasności z użyciem algorytmów w celu uzyskania efektu „jednego wyświetlacza” z kilku ekranów.

Ulepszenia

Rezultaty

Ulepszenia VIC

Przed zastosowaniem VIC

Po zastosowaniu VIC

Zalety VIC

1. Uproszczenie procedury kalibracji wykonywanej przez klienta!

Przed zastosowaniem VIC

Klient ma wykonać procedurę kalibracji.

Po zastosowaniu VIC

Uproszczona procedura kalibracji wykonywana przez klienta.

2. Uproszczenie procedury kalibracji w przypadku wymiany

Przed zastosowaniem VIC

W przypadku wymiany wymagana jest cała procedura kalibracji ze względu na problemy z niejednolitością

Po zastosowaniu VIC

Uproszczona procedura kalibracji w przypadku wymiany

