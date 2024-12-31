About Cookies on This Site

Indoor Signage

Ekrany LED oferują doskonałą jakość dźwięku i obrazu, dzięki czemu idealnie sprawdzą się w przestrzeniach biurowych czy centrach handlowych.

Wewnętrzny LED

Pełna linia modeli obejmująca zarówno jednostki o bardzo małych pikselach, jak i standardowe modele do zastosowań wewnętrznych.

Uatrakcyjnij przestrzeń dzięki LG LED Signage

Wzbogać wrażenia klientów za pomocą wyjątkowej jakości obrazu i światowej klasy niezawodności.

Uatrakcyjnij przestrzeń dzięki LG LED Signage

Produkt

Micro LED LG Magnit

Micro LED LG magnit

Bezprzewodowa seria LG LED LSAA Optimum

Bezprzewodowa seria LG LED LSAA optimum

LED Cinema

LED cinema

PRODUKT4

Ekran LED all-in-one essential 136''

130” All-in-one LED Screen

Uniwersalny ekran LED 130’’

Color transparent LED film

LAS wysoka rozdzielczość

LAS standard

LAE standard

LAE standard-Q

LAC zakrzywiony

Bezprzewodowa seria LG LED LSAA Optimum

Bezprzewodowa seria LG LED LSAA optimum

Niezrównana jakość obrazu i bezprzewodowa konstrukcja, to jeszcze lepszy obraz i jeszcze prostsza instalacja.

Więcej informacji

LED cinema

Prawdziwa czerń i równomierna jasność. Idealne odwzorowanie szczegółów na ekranie zapewni widzom fantastyczne wrażenie zanurzenia.

LED cinema

LED Cinema

130" ekran bez ramki

Największą zaletą ekranu LED firmy LG jest 130-calowy, duży ekran bez ramki. Ekran wyświetla zawartość bez linii lub zniekształceń przez co zapewnia jeszcze lepsze efekty wizualne. Dźwięk płynący bezpośrednio z ekranu sprawia że produkt ten jest idealnym rozwiązaniem do sal konferencyjnych.

130" ekran bez ramki Więcej informacji

Ekrany LG premium

Ekrany LG premium o wysokiej rozdzielczości, wyróżniają się doskonałym kontrastem i niezwykle dokładnym odwzorowaniem kolorów, dzięki czemu prezentowana na nich treść wygląda jak żywa.

Ekrany LG premium Więcej informacji
Kolorowa, transparentna folia LED

Transparentna, kolorowa folia LED firmy LG to najnowsza technologia. Dzięki przezroczystości może zdobić szklane powierzchnie lub witryny sklepów, nie zasłaniając przy tym tego co znajduje się za nimi.

Kolorowa, transparentna folia LED Więcej informacji

LAS fine-pitch

Seria LAS Fine-pitch charakteryzuje się lekką konstrukcją oraz łatwością serwisowania z możliwością dostępu od frontu ekranu.

LAS fine-pitch Więcej informacji
LAS standard

Urządzenia z serii LAS standard są przeznaczone nie tylko do instalacji na stałe, ale również na wynajem, do użytku na scenach oraz podczas dużych wydarzeń. Mają magnetycznie łączone obudowy z systemem szybkiego mocowania, które ułatwiają ich montaż.

LAS standard Więcej informacji
LAE standard

Seria LAE standard oferuje różnorodną funkcjonalność. Produkty te można nabyć w różnych wersjach, łatwych w instalacji i serwisowaniu.

LAE standard Więcej informacji

LAE-Q standard

Urządzenia z serii LAE-Q są przeznaczone do zastosowań na zewnątrz. Precyzyjna rama z odlewu aluminiowego umożliwia łatwą instalację ekranów bez widocznych złączeń.

LAE-Q standard Więcej informacji

LAC curved

Seria LAC curved obejmuje zarówno wklęsłe jak i wypukłe ekrany.
Wyświetlacze są elastyczne, niezwykle cienkie i lekkie.

LAC curved Więcej informacji