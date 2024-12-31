About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LAE Standard-Q

Seria LAE od LG zapewnia doskonały obraz nawet po połączeniu kilku ekranów. Ten ekran posiada certyfikat RoHS. Czym jest ta technologia i gdzie znajduje zastosowanie? Dowiedz się więcej poniżej.

ID_LED-Signage_hero_01_M01_LAE-Q-Standard_1554700862317

LAE-Q Standard

Urządzenia z serii LAE-Q są odpowiednie do zastosowań wewnętrznych. Precyzyjna rama z odlewu aluminiowego umożliwia łatwe budowanie ekranów bez widocznych złączeń.

ID-LAE-Q-Standard-Series-Gallery-01_1554159515256
ID-LAE-Q-Standard-Series-Gallery-02_1554159533439
ID-LAE-Q-Standard-Series-Gallery-03_1554159541986
ID-LAE-Q-Standard-Series-Gallery-01_1554159515256
ID-LAE-Q-Standard-Series-Gallery-02_1554159533439
ID-LAE-Q-Standard-Series-Gallery-03_1554159541986

ID-LAE-Q-01-1,200nit-High-Brightness_full_D

Wysoka jasność 1200 nitów

Zainstalowany w obszernym miejscu z naturalnym lub sztucznym oświetleniem, ten jasny produkt skutecznie przyciąga uwagę i dostarcza przekaz do odbiorcy.

ID-LAE-Q-02-Die-Cast-Aluminum-Frame-Design_1554420923536

Rama z odlewu aluminiowego

Obudowy mają równe kąty i wykończenia umożliwiające dokładne łączenie ekranów.

ID-LAE-Q-03-Simple-Locking-System_1554420965737

Prosty system blokowania

Nie potrzeba żadnych dodatkowych narzędzi. Każda obudowa ma z tyłu dźwignię, która pozwala połączyć ją z obudową jednostki montowanej powyżej lub po lewej stronie.

ID-LAE-Q-03-Simple-Locking-System_1554420965737

Podłączane moduły zasilania i sterowania

Moduły zasilania i sterowania podłącza się do obudowy jednostki i można je bez problemu odłączyć, co ułatwia rozwiązywanie problemów.

ID-LAE-Q-05-Front-or-Rear_1554421094259

Dostęp serwisowy od przodu lub z tyłu

Produkt ten można serwisować z przodu i z tyłu zależnie od sposobu instalacji przez klienta, co umożliwia swobodę jego montażu i późniejszej obsługi serwisowej.

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality__1554427182569

Jednolita jakość obrazu

Każdy etap produkcji jest ściśle kontrolowany, a kalibracja fabryczna zapewnia jednolitą jakość obrazu między jednostkami LED. Ekran zapewnia ciągłą treść o jasności charakteryzującej się 97-procentową jednolitością.

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy__1554427217880

Żywe i dokładne kolory

Surowe standardy jakościowe LG sprawiają, że urządzenia LG LED dokładnie odwzorowują kolory, zapewniając żywy obraz bez zniekształceń.

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__1554427253259

Certyfikat bezpieczeństwa RoHS

Wszystkie modele LG signage mają certyfikat RoHS, co oznacza, że są przyjazne dla środowiska oraz wyprodukowano je z materiałów nieszkodliwych dla środowiska i ludzi.