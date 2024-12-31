About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Technology & Solution

Odkryj technologie i rozwiązania z jakich korzystają zaawansowane ekrany LG. Spraw by twoje przedsięwzięcia były jeszcze lepsze i by znajdywały swoje miejsce w wyścigu o technologiczną dominację w każdej branży. Sprostaj każdemu wyzwaniu z wyświetlaczami LG.

ID_00_Main_Hero_D

Technologia i rozwiązania

Odkryj technologię wyświetlania informacji firmy LG i zwiększ konkurencyjność swojej firmy dzięki niezwykłym rozwiązaniom.

ID_00_Main_01_14_D

OLED

Odkryj technologię OLED firmy LG stojącą za smukłymi, lekkimi ekranami przyszłości. Od intensywnych kolorów i oszałamiającego kontrastu po nowatorskie wzornictwo — nasza technologia OLED z pewnością przewyższy Twoje oczekiwania wobec telewizora.

OLED Więcej informacji
ID_00_Main_03_14_D

IPS

Przygotuj się na realistyczne kolory, głęboką czerń i bogactwo barw w niesamowitym kontraście i szczegółowości pod praktycznie dowolnym kątem.

IPS Więcej informacji
ID_00_Main_04_14_D

VIC

Zastosowanie technologii VIC w ścianie wideo to kompensowanie różnic w kolorach i jasności z użyciem algorytmów w celu uzyskania efektu „jednego wyświetlacza” z kilku ekranów.

VIC Więcej informacji
Main_Bottom_Banner_D

Aplikacja dla klientów LG C-Display+

Pobierz najświeższe informacje o produktach, odnośniki, konfigurator ścian wideo/OLED/LED, instrukcję obsługi oraz dane kontaktowe działu sprzedaży.

Aplikacja dla klientów LG C-Display+ Odwiedź naszą aplikację sieciową Aplikacja dla klientów LG C-Display+ Przejdź do pobierania aplikacji