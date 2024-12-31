About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

SuperSign media editor

SuperSign Media Editor™ to profesjonalne narzędzie do tworzenia treści, przeznaczone dla środowiska LG. Dzięki temu elementowi oprogramowania SuperSign™ możemy kreować niesamowite projekty, które potem znajdą się na zintegrowanych ekranach. Jest to szybkie, wydajne rozwiązanie, w pełni spójne z innymi produktami LG.

SuperSign_Hero_07_M02_Media_Editor_D

SuperSign media editor

Oprogramowanie do edycji treści wideo przystosowane do ścian wideo o nieregularnych kształtach

Bądź zawsze na bieżąco

Zapisz się do newslettera

Wprowadzenie

Ściany wideo o nieregularnych kształtach łatwo skonfigurujesz dzięki narzędziu SuperSign Media Editor. Dodawaj monitory i zmieniaj ich ułożenie oraz rozmieszczenie treści, by uzyskać ścianę wideo o nieregularnych kształtach. Gdyby treści miały pojawić się na monitorze, na którym by się nie zmieściły, do dyspozycji jest opcja zmiany ich rozmiaru pozwalająca uzyskać pożądany układ ściany wideo. Utworzone w narzędziu SuperSign Media Editor konfiguracje mediów wyślij na serwer, który będzie wysyłał treści do ściany wideo przez odtwarzacz Media Player.

Struktura

Najważniejsze funkcje

Tworzenie różnorodnych mediów

Pozwala tworzyć i edytować treści o różnym układzie

Łatwe i intuicyjne tworzenie treści

. Niepotrzebne specjalne aplikacje do edycji
· Niepotrzebna pomoc profesjonalnych grafików

Przykład użycia

Branże silnie bazujące na obrazach

W przypadku branż wymagających treści wizualnych wysokiej jakości, takich jak sklepy odzieżowe, galerie sztuki i rozbudowane centra handlowe, wymóg doznań wizualnych wykracza poza zwykłe treści do systemów digital signage i dąży do treści bardziej zróżnicowanych i kreatywnych. Narzędzie SuperSign Media Editor ma idealnie odpowiadające tym potrzebom możliwości tworzenia atrakcyjnych treści i zarządzania nimi.