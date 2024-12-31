About Cookies on This Site

Outdoor Signage

Ekrany LED świetnie sprawdzają się na świeżym powietrzu w celu pokazywania reklam czy artystycznych projekcji. Nie straszne im zmieniające się warunki atmosferyczne i zmiany temperatur.

Signage indoor

Signage outdoor
Zewnętrzny LED

Bogata linia modeli dostępnych w szerokiej palecie obudów do zastosowań zewnętrznych, na przykład na stadionach, i do wyświetlania reklam oraz komunikatów publicznych.

Zewnętrzny LED

Uatrakcyjnij przestrzeń dzięki LG LED signage

Wzbogać wrażenia klientów za pomocą wyjątkowej jakości obrazu i światowej klasy niezawodności.

Uatrakcyjnij przestrzeń dzięki LG LED signage

LBS stadion

LBS dooh

LBE dooh

LBE standard

LBH high brightness
LBS stadium

Seria LBS stadium obejmuje różne formaty odpowiednie dla różnych typów stadionów i innych miejsc zewnętrznych. Urządzenia z tej serii są solidne i zapewniają wyjątkową jakość obrazu.

LBS stadium

LBS dooh

Seria LBS high performance slim charakteryzuje się cienką obudową odpowiednią do wielu zastosowań zewnętrznych klasy premium.

LBS dooh
LBE dooh

Urządzenia z serii LBE dooh są odpowiednie do instalacji na zewnątrz. Mają smukłą obudowę z aluminiowego odlewu, która umożliwia budowanie energooszczędnych ekranów bez widocznych połączeń. Można tworzyć ekrany o współczynniku kształtu 4:3, 8:9 i 16:9, które są idealne do prezentacji treści reklamowych.

LBE dooh
LBE standard

Seria LBE standard oferuje rozsądną funkcjonalność i jest wszechstronna. Można ją nabyć w różnych praktycznych odmianach, łatwych w instalacji i serwisowaniu.

LBE standard

LBH high brightness

Urządzenia z serii LBH high brightness są zalecane do montażu na stałe w instalacjach zewnętrznych w miejscach wymagających wysokiej jasności i dużego kontrastu. Solidna, odporna na warunki pogodowe konstrukcja z klasą ochrony IP65 (przód/tył) zapewnia niezawodność działania nawet w trudnych warunkach.

LBH high brightness
LG c-display customer App

Pobierz najświeższe informacje o produktach, odsyłacze, konfigurator ścian wideo/OLED/LED, instrukcję obsługi oraz dane kontaktowe działu sprzedaży.

LG c-display customer App Odwiedź naszą aplikację sieciową LG c-display customer App Przejdź do pobierania aplikacji