LBE Standard

Seria LBE Standard jest odporna na najtrudniejsze warunki pogodowe oraz charakteryzuje się lekkością i niewielką grubością – świetnie sprawdzą się na zewnątrz. Ich nietuzinkowy design cieszy oko nawet najbardziej wybrednych konsumentó! Zobacz!

LBE Standard

Seria LBE Standard oferuje rozsądną funkcjonalność i jest wszechstronna. Można ją nabyć w różnych praktycznych odmianach, łatwych w instalacji i serwisowaniu.

Kompaktowy i mobilny

Każda jednostka waży 8,2 kg lub 12,5 kg oraz ma głębokość 68 mm. Dzięki temu ekrany są łatwe w instalacji, rzadziej ulegają uszkodzeniom w trakcie montażu oraz mniej obciążają konstrukcję.

Działanie dzięki redundancji sygnału/zasilania

Przód i tył jednostki mają odpowiednio klasę ochrony IP65 i IP54, co umożliwia urządzeniom stabilne działanie niezależnie od pogody i niekorzystnych warunków otoczenia.

Dostęp serwisowy od przodu lub z tyłu

Produkt ten można serwisować z przodu i z tyłu zależnie od sposobu instalacji przez klienta, co umożliwia swobodę jego montażu i późniejszej obsługi serwisowej.


*Pomoc może się różnić w zależności od modelu

Łatwe serwisowanie

Moduły zasilania i sterowania podłącza się do obudowy jednostki i można je bez problemu odłączyć, co ułatwia rozwiązywanie problemów.

Łatwa instalacja

Udogodnienia dla instalatorów, takie jak magnesy na górze i na dole, trzpienie pozycjonujące oraz łatwe blokady, ułatwiają instalację i demontaż ekranów.

Jednolita jakość obrazu

Każdy etap produkcji jest ściśle kontrolowany, a kalibracja fabryczna zapewnia jednolitą jakość obrazu między jednostkami LED. Ekran zapewnia ciągłą treść o jasności charakteryzującej się 97-procentową jednolitością.

Żywe i dokładne kolory

Surowe standardy jakościowe LG sprawiają, że urządzenia LG LED dokładnie odwzorowują kolory, zapewniając żywy obraz bez zniekształceń.

Certyfikat bezpieczeństwa RoHS

Wszystkie modele LG signage mają certyfikat RoHS, co oznacza, że są przyjazne dla środowiska oraz wyprodukowano je z materiałów nieszkodliwych dla środowiska i ludzi.

 