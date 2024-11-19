Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kobieta na zewnątrz reguluje klimatyzator w domu za pomocą telefonu komórkowego.

Odkryj Inteligentne Urządzenia z LG ThinQ

Technologia ThinQ umożliwia łączność między urządzeniami domowymi przez Wi-Fi

Odkryj Inteligentne Urządzenia z LG ThinQ Google Play Odkryj Inteligentne Urządzenia z LG ThinQ Apple App Store

Polecane funkcje od twojego domowego dsystenta

Sterowanie i kontrola z dowolnego miejsca

Aplikacja LG ThinQ umożliwia połączenie się z urządzeniem w sposób inny niż kiedykolwiek wcześniej. Możesz je obsługiwać zdalnie nawet będąc poza domem

Łatwe sterowanie z pomocą asystenta głosowego

Powiedz swojemu urządzeniu, czego dokładnie potrzebujesz. Głośnik ze sztuczną inteligencją wysłucha cię i sprawdzi dla ciebie program

Sprawna obsługa urządzenia

Za pośrednictwem aplikacji LG ThinQ możesz sprawdzać swoje urządzenie, pobierać nowe programy, monitorować zużycie energii itd.

Kod QR i telefon komórkowy

Działaj z ThinQ

Zarządzaj wszystkimi swoimi urządzeniami z jednego miejsca w domu, w podróży albo leżąc na plaży. Naciśnij przycisk plus, aby sprawdzić, jak zainstalować aplikację.

Na okrągłej podłodze na beżowym tle leży telefon komórkowy. Obraz przedstawia sześć urządzeń AGD w sześciu kołach ułożonych wokół telefonu komórkowego

Jak zainstalować aplikację LG ThinQ

Krok 1. Pobieranie aplikacji ThinQ
Poszukaj aplikacji LG ThinQ w sklepie Google Play lub App Store na swoim smartfonie.

Krok 2. Logowanie
Zaloguj się na swoje konto LG, jeśli je masz.

Krok 3. Dodaj urządzenie
Udało Ci się wejść na główną stronę aplikacji LG ThinQ! Teraz czas na połączenie urządzeń LG.

Krok 4. Wybierz urządzenie
Wybierz urządzenie, z którym chcesz nawiązać łączność.

Krok 5. Gotowe!
Korzystaj z urządzeń przez aplikację ThinQ.

Postup instalace aplikace LG ThinQ je krok za krokem popsán na šesti obrazovkách telefonu

Opcjonalne połączenie z głośnikiem AI – łączenie z Google Home

1. Otwórz aplikację Google Home i naciśnij przycisk „Dodaj”.
2. Dotknij przycisku +, aby dodać swoje urządzenia.
3. Poszukaj LG ThinQ i zaloguj się na konto ThinQ.

POMOC GOOGLE

Połącz Google Home

Opcjonalne połączenie z głośnikiem AI – łączenie z Amazon Alexa

1. Otwórz aplikację Amazon Alexa i przejdź do menu.
2. Naciśnij „Umiejętności i gry”.
3. Poszukaj LG ThinQ i zaloguj się na konto ThinQ.

POMOC AMAZON

Połącz Amazon Alexa

Logo Google Play
Dla użytkowników systemu Android
Logo App Store
Dla użytkowników systemu iOS

Łatwa rejestracja w jednym kroku

Jak zarejestrować urządzenie kodem QR

Krok 1. Kliknij lub dotknij przycisku „+ Dodaj urządzenie”
Krok 2. Wybierz pozycję “Skanuj kod QR” w opcjach
Krok 3. Zeskanuj kod QR na swoim urządzeniu
Krok 4. Urządzenie jest zarejestrowane
*Modele bez kodu można zarejestrować ręcznie przez wpisanie numeru seryjnego

*Funkcji szybkiego skanowania kodu QR można używać na produktach obsługujących Wi-Fi wyprodukowanych od stycznia 2022 r.

Lokalizacja kodu QR LG ThinQ

Widać lodówkę i umiejscowienie jej naklejki z kodem QR.

Lodówka

Widać piwniczkę winną i umiejscowienie jej naklejki z kodem QR.

Piwniczka winna

Widać WashTower™ i umiejscowienie jej naklejki z kodem QR.

WashTower™

Widać pralko-suszarkę i umiejscowienie jej naklejki z kodem QR.

Pralko-suszarka

Widać minipralkę1 i umiejscowienie jej naklejki z kodem QR.

Minipralka1

Widać minipralkę2 i umiejscowienie jej naklejki z kodem QR.

Minipralka2

Widać pralkę ładowaną od góry i umiejscowienie jej naklejki z kodem QR.

Pralka ładowana od góry

Widać urządzenie Styler i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Styler

Widać odkurzacz i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Odkurzacz

Widać robot sprzątający i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Robot sprzątający

Widać klimatyzator1 i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Klimatyzator1

Widać klimatyzator2 i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Klimatyzator2

Widać przenośny klimatyzator i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Przenośny klimatyzator

Widać oczyszczacz powietrza1 i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Oczyszczacz powietrza1

Widać oczyszczacz powietrza2 i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Oczyszczacz powietrza2

Widać oczyszczacz powietrza3 i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Oczyszczacz powietrza3

Widać oczyszczacz powietrza4 i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Oczyszczacz powietrza4

Widać oczyszczacz powietrza5 i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Oczyszczacz powietrza5

Widać osuszacz i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Osuszacz

Widać kuchenkę/piekarnik i umiejscowienie ich naklejki z kodem QR.

Kuchenka/piekarnik

Widać płytę kuchenną i umiejscowienie jej naklejki z kodem QR.

Płyta kuchenna

It shows the microwave oven and its QR code sticker location.

Mikrofalówka

Widać mikrofalówkę i umiejscowienie jej naklejki z kodem QR.

Zmywarka

Widać oczyszczacz wody i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Oczyszczacz wody

Często zadawane pytania

Naciśnij przycisk plus, aby uzyskać odpowiedzi na często zadawane pytania.

Na ekranie znajduje się pole wyszukiwania.

P. Jak dodać produkt do aplikacji LG ThinQ?

 

Produkty do aplikacji ThinQ można dodawać za pomocą funkcji Dodaj.

1. Na ekranie głównym dotknij przycisku „+ Dodaj urządzenie” > „Wybierz urządzenie”
Naciśnij przycisk Dodaj urządzenie na ekranie głównym i dotknij przycisku Wybierz urządzenie
2. Wybierz produkt z listy produktów.
Następnie postępuj zgodnie z instrukcjami. Wybierz ikonę produktu.

 

 

 

*Ekran w instrukcjach może się różnić od ekranu w rzeczywistej aplikacji. Dostępność produktów i usług może się różnić w zależności od modelu, regionu/kraju pobytu oraz wersji aplikacji i produktu.

 

Na ekranie znajduje się pole wyszukiwania.

P. Podczas dodawania klimatyzatora pojawia się komunikat Niepoprawne hasło do sieci „LG_AC_~~~”

 

W przypadku sieci o nazwie „LG_AC_XXXX” w polu hasła należy wpisać cztery ostatnie znaki „XXXX” tej nazwy, dwa razy, bez spacji.
W hasłach jest rozróżniana wielkość liter, więc w razie potrzeby wpisz hasło ponownie w prawidłowy sposób.
Ekran do wpisania hasła do Wi-Fi.

 

 

 

*W iPhone’ach może być włączona funkcja, która automatycznie zamienia pierwszą literę po kropce na wielką.
*Ekran w instrukcjach może się różnić od ekranu w rzeczywistej aplikacji. Dostępność produktów i usług może się różnić w zależności od modelu, regionu/kraju pobytu oraz wersji aplikacji i produktu.

 

image

P. Podczas dodawania produktu pojawia się zdjęcie routera i napis „Brak połączenia z siecią”.

- Zanim zaczniesz dodawać produkt do ThinQ, upewnij się, że Twój smartfon jest połączony z internetem.
Jeśli problem z połączeniem z internetem nie ustępuje, sprawdź połączenie swojego routera.
- Ta wiadomość może się pojawić, gdy router znajduje się zbyt daleko. Jeśli nie możesz się do niego przybliżyć, zainstaluj wzmacniacz sygnału Wi-Fi i spróbuj ponownie.
- Odłącz i podłącz z powrotem lub zresetuj router i spróbuj ponownie.

 

 

 

 

*Jeśli nie możesz przejść do następnego kroku w procesie dodawania swojego produktu, zamknij aplikację i uruchom ją ponownie.
*Ekran w instrukcjach może się różnić od ekranu w rzeczywistej aplikacji. Dostępność produktów i usług może się różnić w zależności od modelu, regionu/kraju pobytu oraz wersji aplikacji i produktu.

 

image

P. Czy podczas korzystania z urządzeń przez aplikację ThinQ można używać częstotliwości Wi-Fi 5 GHz?

 

Urządzenia ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿LG Electronics i aplikacja ThinQ obsługują tylko pasmo częstotliwości Wi-Fi 2,4 GHz.

 

 

 

*Ekran w instrukcjach może się różnić od ekranu w rzeczywistej aplikacji. Dostępność produktów i usług może się różnić w zależności od modelu, regionu/kraju pobytu oraz wersji aplikacji i produktu.

 

ThinQ-MicroPage-2020-10-8-1Google

P. Jakie są zalecane parametry smartfona dla aplikacji ThinQ?

 

Wymagania systemu Android
Aplikacja ThinQ obsługuje system Android od wersji 7.0. Aby korzystać z niej na smartfonach z systemem Android w wersji 6.0.1 lub starszej, należy dokonać aktualizacji systemu.

Wymagania systemu iOS
Aplikacja ThinQ obsługuje system iOS od wersji 12.0. Aby korzystać z niej na smartfonach z systemem iOS 10.3 lub starszej, należy dokonać aktualizacji systemu.

*Dokładne i aktualne informacje można znaleźć na podanych stronach sklepu Play i App Store.
Sklep Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lgeha.nuts
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/lg-thinq/id993504342

 

 

 

*W zależności od danych technicznych smartfona i wersji systemu operacyjnego mogą występować także inne ograniczenia dotyczące używania aplikacji.
• RAM: 2 GB
• Rozdzielczość: 1280 x 800 (WXGA)
• Dostępna przestrzeń dyskowa: 377,2 MB
*Ekran w instrukcjach może się różnić od ekranu w rzeczywistej aplikacji. Dostępność produktów i usług może się różnić w zależności od modelu, regionu/kraju pobytu oraz wersji aplikacji i produktu.

 

ThinQ-MicroPage-2020-10-8-1Google

P. Jak używać funkcji Smart Diagnosis?

 

Smart Diagnosis to funkcja diagnozująca potencjalne przyczyny awarii produktu. Jeśli masz produkt z logo Smart Diagnosis, postępuj według poniższych wskazówek.

1. Na ekranie głównym otwórz menu znajdujące się w lewym górnym rogu i wybierz pozycję Smart Diagnosis
Naciśnij ikonę menu w lewym górnym rogu na ekranie głównym i wybierz pozycję Smart Diagnosis.
2. Wybierz produkt, a następnie postępuj zgodnie ze wskazówkami.
Ekran funkcji Smart Diagnosis wyświetlony po wybraniu produktu.

 

 

 

*Jeśli funkcja Wi-Fi Smart Diagnosis nie jest obsługiwana, spróbuj uruchomić funkcję Audible Smart Diagnosis, wykonując instrukcje wyświetlane na ekranie aplikacji. Pamiętaj, że podczas działania funkcji diagnostyki akustycznej jest generowany dźwięk diagnostyczny.
*Ekran w instrukcjach może się różnić od ekranu w rzeczywistej aplikacji. Dostępność produktów i usług może się różnić w zależności od modelu, regionu/kraju pobytu oraz wersji aplikacji i produktu.

 

ThinQ-MicroPage-2020-10-8-1Google

P. Co zrobić, jeśli wymienię router?

 

W przypadku wymiany routera w obszarze, w którym znajdują się produkty, konieczna jest zmiana
sieci zarejestrowanej w aplikacji. Jeśli tego nie zrobisz, nie będziesz mieć możliwości używania produktów.

1. W menu w lewym górnym rogu na ekranie głównym aplikacji wybierz pozycję „Ustawienia urządzenia”.
Dotknij ikony menu w lewym górnym rogu na ekranie głównym i wybierz pozycję Ustawienia urządzenia.
2. Z listy wybierz produkt, którego sieć chcesz zmienić.
Wybierz kartę produktu z listy i wybierz pozycję „Zmień sieć”.
3. Zresetuj sieć Wi-Fi, postępując zgodnie z instrukcjami pojawiającymi się na ekranie.

 

 

 

*Ekran w instrukcjach może się różnić od ekranu w rzeczywistej aplikacji. Dostępność produktów i usług może się różnić w zależności od modelu, regionu/kraju pobytu oraz wersji aplikacji i produktu.

 

ThinQ-MicroPage-2020-10-8-1Google

P. Masz problemy z aplikacją ThinQ na iPhonie?

Jeśli nie możesz dodać produktów na iPhonie z systemem iOS 14, przyczyną mogą być problemy z uprawnieniami aplikacji ThinQ. Aplikacja ThinQ potrzebuje dostępu do następujących ustawień:

1. Włącz opcję „Sieć lokalna”
Aby można było dodać produkty do ThinQ, telefon musi być podłączony do sieci lokalnej. Upewnij się, że masz połączenie z siecią Wi-Fi oraz że aplikacja ThinQ otrzymała uprawnienia dostępu.
Zbliżenie na menu Sieć lokalna w Ustawieniach iPhone’a

2. Zezwól na dostęp do lokalizacji
Zbliżenie na menu Lokalizacja w Ustawieniach iPhone’a
1) Dotknij przycisku „Lokalizacja”
2) Wybierz opcję „Podczas używania aplikacji” lub „Zawsze”.
3) Włącz opcję „Dokładna lokalizacja”
Opcja „Dokładna lokalizacja” umożliwia aplikacji precyzyjniejsze znajdowanie produktów.
Dzięki usłudze lokalizacji można zdalnie obsługiwać produkty i używać funkcji automatyzacji oraz wyszukiwać centra obsługi klienta.
Po skonfigurowaniu wszystkich tych ustawień ponownie spróbuj dodać produkt.

 

*Ekran w instrukcjach może się różnić od ekranu w rzeczywistej aplikacji. Dostępność produktów i usług może się różnić w zależności od modelu, regionu/kraju pobytu oraz wersji aplikacji i produktu.
*Najnowsze informacje znajdują się na stronie Apple https://support.apple.com/en-mk/HT211870.

ThinQ-MicroPage-2020-10-8-1Google

P. Jak zmienić domyślny język aplikacji bez zmiany regionu?

 

Zmiana domyślnego języka aplikacji ThinQ bez zmiany ustawień regionalnych może być możliwa tylko w wybranych regionach (krajach). Aby zmienić ustawienia języka, wykonaj poniższe czynności.

1. Na ekranie głównym otwórz menu znajdujące się w lewym górnym rogu i dotknij ikony ustawień znajdującej się w prawym górnym rogu.
Naciśnij ikonę menu w lewym górnym rogu na ekranie głównym i wybierz pozycję Ustawienia aplikacji znajdującą się w prawym górnym rogu.
2. Dotknij pozycji „Język”, aby sprawdzić i zmienić wybrany język.

 

 

 

*Ekran w instrukcjach może się różnić od ekranu w rzeczywistej aplikacji. Dostępność produktów i usług może się różnić w zależności od modelu, regionu/kraju pobytu oraz wersji aplikacji i produktu.

 

ThinQ-MicroPage-2020-10-8-1Google

