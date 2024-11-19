Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Klimatyzatory Pokojowe

Klimatyzatory pokojowe

LG oferuje szeroki wybór klimatyzatorów, które idealnie sprawdzą się w Twoim mieszkaniu lub domu zapewniając zawsze idealną temperaturę. Zaprojektowane po to, by skutecznie ochładzać małe powierzchnie, nasza kolekcja klimatyzatorów sprawi, że przez całe lato będziesz czuć przyjemny chłód.

LG DUALCOOL RAC

Klimatyzatory i pompy ciepła

Dobre wybory,
lepszy świat

Małe gesty dla ekologicznego życia.

Dobre wybory, <br>lepszy świat Dowiedz się więcej

LG DUAL Inverter Compressor

Zmniejsz zużycie energii i nie zmieniaj swojego stylu życia

Oszczędź do 70% energii i ciesz się do 40% szybszym chłodzeniem!

Zmniejsz zużycie energii i nie zmieniaj swojego stylu życia Zobacz film

LG DUALCOOL RAC

Komfort o każdej porze roku

Ogrzej się, gdy na zewnątrz jest zimno, ochłódź się, gdy jest gorąco. Zapewnij sobie komfort o każdej porze roku dzięki LG DUALCOOL™.

Komfort o każdej porze roku Sprawdź szczegółY

LG ARTCOOL™

Wypełnij swoje wnętrze stylem

Ponadczasowy design, który wkomponuje się w każde wnętrze i uczyni je wyjątkowym.

Wypełnij swoje wnętrze stylem Dowiedz się więcej

LG DUALCOOL

Włącz moc czystego i świeżego powietrza z LG DUALCOOL

Klimatyzator z funkcją oczyszczania powietrza zapewni w tym samym czasie chłód i czyste powietrze w Twoim domu.

Żyj zdrowo — Life's Good1

Żyj zdrowo — Life's Good

Wybierz prozdrowotne rozwiązania LG dla domu i żyj zdrowo.

Żyj zdrowo — Life's Good Dowiedz się więcej

LG DELUXE DUAL Inverter

DELUXE DUAL Inverter

Klasyczny i niezawodny. Poznaj niezwykle wydajny i zaawansowany technologicznie klimatyzator LG.

LG ARTCOOL Mirror

Klimatyzator LG ARTCOOL Mirror

Odpowiedni klimat w każdym pomieszczeniu. Zadbaj o wyjątkowy wygląd swojego wnętrza przy pomocy eleganckiego klimatyzatora LG ARTCOOL Mirror.

LG Gallery

Perfekcyjne wzornictwo

Klimatyzatory LG oferują wszystkie możliwości energooszczędnej i zgrabnej realizacji. Wybierz z szerokiej gamy klimatyzacji LG idealne urządzenie.

Gdzie kupić?

Sprawdź listę certyfikowanych instalatorów

SPRAWDŹ SZCZEGÓŁY

Sprawdź szczegóły

Masz pytania lub zgłoszenie serwisowe?Jesteśmy tu dla Ciebie.