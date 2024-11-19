Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
0921_IT_45-dni_lgcom_1600x600

Gwarantujemy jakość ekranu
w gamingowych monitorach
LG OLED

Kup monitor gamingowy z ekranem OLED i graj bez obaw

 

Promocja obejmuje dwuletnią ochronę ekranu OLED: naprawę lub wymianę monitora w przypadku wystąpienia wad produktu, w tym tych polegających na utrwaleniu wyświetlanego obrazu, powstałego w wyniku długotrwałego wyświetlania treści o charakterze statycznym.

 

Zgłaszając ewentualną potrzebę naprawy wystarczy tylko okazać dowód zakupu.

Sprawdź regulamin promocji

LG UltraGear OLED logo

27GS95QE

 

27-calowy monitor gamingowy UltraGear™ OLED | DisplayHDR True Black 400, 240 Hz, 0,03 ms (GtG)

Sprawdź

32GS95UE

 

32-calowy monitor gamingowy UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED | 4K UHD, Pixel Sound

Sprawdź

34GS95QE

 

34-calowy zakrzywiony ultrapanoramiczny monitor gamingowy UltraGear™ OLED 800R 21:9 Ultra-WQUH 240 Hz, 0,03 ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400

Sprawdź

39GS95QE

 

39-calowy zakrzywiony ultrapanoramiczny monitor gamingowy UltraGear™ OLED 800R | 21:9 Ultra-WQHD 240 Hz, 0,03 ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400

Sprawdź

45GS95QE

 

45-calowy zakrzywiony ultrapanoramiczny monitor do gier UltraGear™ OLED 800R | 800R, Ultra-WQHD, DisplayHDR True Black 400, 240 Hz, 0,03 ms (GtG)

Sprawdź

Poznaj technologię LG OLED

Technologia Micro Lens Array+

Ewolucja OLED

Nasz UltraGear™ OLED z technologią Micro Lens Array+ oferuje o 37,5% wyższą jasność (SDR) w porównaniu do MLA.

*Obrazy są symulowane w celu uwypuklenia cech przedstawianej funkcji. Rzeczywisty obraz może wyglądać inaczej.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 | DCI-P3 98.5%

Eksplozja kolorów

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 sprawia, że każda scena, zarówno jasna, jak i ciemna, ożywa dzięki realistycznym szczegółom i współczynnikowi kontrastu 1,5 mln oraz DCI-P3 98.5% (typ.).

*Obrazy są symulowane w celu uwypuklenia cech przedstawianej funkcji. Rzeczywisty obraz może wyglądać inaczej.

*1,5 m:1 to współczynnik kontrastu przy 25% średniego poziomu obrazu.

*Wartość APL (Average Picture Level) jest podawana jako wartość procentowa i odnosi się do wartości pomiędzy poziomem czerni a poziomem odniesienia dla bieli.

LG Live Color Low Blue Light

Przyjemny i przyjazny
dla oka

Technologia LG Live Color Low Blue Light zapewnia doskonałe wrażenia z gry i komfort dla oczu.

*Panele LG OLED mają certyfikaty UL potwierdzające brak migotania, brak odblasków i niski poziom niebieskiego światła.

*Numer certyfikatu: Wyświetlacz Flicker-Free (OLED) – A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (warunki UGR poniżej 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum – V745051.

*Powyższe funkcje mogą się różnić w zależności od otoczenia lub warunków użytkownika.

Jak samodzielnie chronić ekran OLED?

Aby wesprzeć funkcje zapobiegające powstawaniu powidoków lub "wypalaniu" wyświetlacza, włącz funkcję „OLED Screen Move”, która nieznacznie przesuwa ekran w regularnych odstępach czasu, „Screen Saver” i „Image Cleaning”.

*Ta funkcja jest dostępna tylko przy użyciu 4-kierunkowego joysticka dołączonego do zestawu.

*Ta metoda może nie zapobiegać powstawaniu wszystkich powidoków lub wypalaniu wyświetlacza. 

Zobacz wszystkie promocje

kredyt 20x0% BNP Paribas