Pompa Ciepła Typu Split
Pompa Ciepła Typu Monobloc
Pompa Ciepła Typu Hydrosplit
Pompa do CWU

Pompa ciepła do CWU

Wydajne podgrzewanie ciepłej wody użytkowej CWU z nowoczesnym sterowaniem LG

Pompa ciepła zainstalowana w łazience

Inwerterowa pompa ciepła LG do CWU

Energooszczędne przygotowanie CWU dzięki technologii pompy ciepła z inteligentnym sterowaniem.

Zalety Zapytanie o ofertę

Co to jest inwerterowa pompa ciepła LG do CWU?

Ekologiczna pompa ciepła LG pozyskuje 75% swojej energii z powietrza zewnętrznego. To odnawialne źródło energii przekształca niską temperaturę w wysoką za pomocą dwóch wymienników ciepła, skraplacza i parownika.

Elektryczny / gazowy podgrzewacz wody i pompa ciepła do CWU Obraz porównawczy

Wyjątkowa wydajność

Nowa, inwerterowa pompa ciepła do ciepłej wody CWU produkcji LG pozwala na duże oszczędności energii o ponad 70% w porównaniu z konwencjonalnym ogrzewaniem elektrycznym dzięki wysokowydajnej sprężarce LG DUAL Inverter.

Nowa, inwerterowa pompa ciepła do CWU firmy LG to ponad 70% oszczędności energii.

* Na podstawie wewnętrznych danych symulacyjnych LG dotyczących dziennego zużycia energii elektrycznej w warunkach klimatu umiarkowanego w UE. Roczne zużycie energii elektrycznej jest o 74% niższe przy zastosowaniu modelu inwerterowej pompy ciepła LG do CWU o pojemności zbiornika 270 litrów niż w przypadku korzystania z ogólnego elektrycznego podgrzewacza wody (klasa C).
* Współczynnik wydajności (COP) modelu o pojemności 270 litrów osiąga 3,85 (etykieta energetyczna A ++), a współczynnik COP modelu pojemności 200 litrów osiąga 3,60 (etykieta energetyczna A +).

Obraz baterii umywalkowej, z której leci ciepła woda.

Wysoce wydajne ogrzewanie

Sprężarka DUAL Inverter maksymalizuje moc w trybie turbo, przez co nagrzewa się o 30% szybciej.

*W trybie turbo czas podgrzewania wody pierwszego użycia jest o 30% krótszy niż w trybie auto.
*Tryb turbo oparty jest na podwójnym inwerterze Max Hz z optymalizacją logiki pracy grzałki. Test został przeprowadzony wewnętrznie w oparciu o standardowy test US FHR.

DUAL Inverter Compressor

DUAL inverter compressor

Sprężarka DUAL Inverter Compressor™ marki LG oszczędza energię dzięki szerokiemu zakresowi działania.

Ciesz się relaksującym spa z cichą pompą ciepła

Cicha praca

Dzięki silnikowi BLDC i podwójnej sprężarce inwerterowej
poziom hałasu jest obniżony do 53 dBA (moc akustyczna).

Wyjątkowy i stylowy wygląd

Elegancki design LG i luksusowy srebrny kolor sprawiają, że jest to doskonałe urządzenie, które wkomponuje się do każdego wnętrza.

Stylowy projekt DESIGN AWARD 2020 Zwycięzca Reddot 2020

Inteligentne sterowanie

Dzięki aplikacji LG ThinQ na smartfony użytkownicy mogą w prosty sposób zdalnie sterować i monitorować pompę ciepła, sprawdzać bieżącą temperaturę wody, ustawiać harmonogramy pracy i więcej.

Zdalne sterowanie poprzez Wi-Fi z aplikacją LG ThinQ™

Pompa ciepła zainstalowana w łazience

Różne tryby działania

Inwerterowa pompa ciepła LG może pracować w 4 różnych opcjach dla różnych warunków.

Pompa ciepła

Podgrzewanie wody z funkcją pompy ciepła

Auto

Automatycznie steruje pompą i funkcjami grzewczymi w celu uzyskania optymalnej wydajności

Turbo

Funkcja Boost do szybkiego podgrzania wody

Urlop

Minimalizacja strat energii, gdy funkcja ogrzewania nie jest używana

Dowolność wyboru miejsca instalacji

Dzięki wysokiej jakości i wyjątkowemu wzornictwu nowa pompa ciepła LG do CWU może być zainstalowana zarówno w garażu, kuchni, pralni, łazience, jak i innych pomieszczeniach.

Różne typy wnętrz do wyboru, które najbardziej Ci odpowiadają

Ekstremalna trwałość

10-Letnia gwarancja

Użytkownicy mogą spać spokojnie dzięki 10-letniej gwarancji na podstawowe części urządzenia: zbiornik na wodę i sprężarkę. TUV Rheinland potwierdza 10-letnią trwałość DUAL Inverter Compressor, podczas gdy ceramiczna powłoka zbiornika wody zapewnia 10-letnią odporność na korozję w oparciu o niemiecką normę ceramiczną DIN 4753.

Łatwa instalacja i serwis

Jednokierunkowe orurowanie wlotowe i wylotowe urządzenia oraz łatwe do podłączenia przewody w skrzynce połączeniowej umożliwiają szybką i łatwą instalację. Ponadto aplikacja LG ThinQ zapewnia programy Service Alarm i Self Diagnosis, które ułatwiają prace serwisowe.

Typoszereg

Zdjęcie typoszeregu pomp ciepła

* Efektywność energetyczna została przetestowana w nieogrzewanej przestrzeni w temperaturze 15° C zgodnie z EN16147 z profilem obciążenia L.

Wizerunek mężczyzny trzymającego smartfon ze stroną internetową LG na ekranie.

Zapytanie o ofertę

Aby uzyskać więcej informacji na temat produktu, prosimy o zapytanie, a wkrótce skontaktujemy się z Państwem.

Więcej informacji