LGBusiness Cloud

LG
Business Cloud

Wykorzystaj możliwości, jakie dają rozwiązania w chmurze do ekranów LG.

LG Business Cloud

Wymień stary kocioł <br>na pompę ciepła <br>LG THERMA V1

Wymień stary kocioł
na pompę ciepła 
LG THERMA V

Całoroczny komfort cieplny z pompą LG THERMA V.

To inwestycja, która się opłaca.

 

 

*rzeczywisty wygląd urządzenia może się nieznacznie różnić

od przedstawionego na zdjęciach.

Wymień stary kocioł na pompę ciepła LG THERMA V

Make your <br>Business and Life <br>more One:derful1

Make your
Business and Life
more One:derful

Make your Business and Life more One:derful

Tune it like a Pro1

Tune it like a pro

Podróż w kierunku spektakularnych efektów wizualnych i perfekcyjnej edycji.

Tune it like a pro

01.hero_01.Information-Display

Spójrz przez ekran
na to, co za nim!
Teraz z funkcją
dotyku

Spójrz przez ekran na to, co za nim! Teraz z funkcją dotyku

01.hero_01.Information-Display

Luksusowy hotel
Nobu w Warszawie
wybiera
telewizory LG.

Luksusowy hotel Nobu w Warszawie wybiera telewizory LG.

01.hero_01.Information-Display

Information Display

Odkryj linię komercyjnych ekranów LG

Smukły design i innowacyjne technologie LG zapewnią Twojej firmie pozycję lidera w dziedzinie rozrywki i prezentowania informacji.

Odkryj linię komercyjnych ekranów LG Więcej informacji

Beyond HVAC Solutions, Committed to Excellence

Systemy klimatyzacji

Więcej niż HVAC. Celujemy w doskonałość

Systemy klimatyzacji LG to najefektywniejsze energetycznie i najbardziej niezawodne rozwiązania HVAC. W naszej ofercie znajdziesz produkty, które spełnią wszystkie Twoje wymagania – od pojedynczych jednostek, idealnych do małych i średnich przestrzeni, po zaawansowane rozwiązania Multi V z technologią LG VRF.

Więcej niż HVAC. Celujemy w doskonałość Więcej informacji

LG Digital Connect<br>Virtual Showcase1

LG Digital Connect Virtual Showcase

LG Digital Connect Virtual Showcase

OGRZEWANIE

Ogrzewanie

LG Therma V to zaawansowana technologia ogrzewania. Wykorzystuje energię odnawialną i służy do ogrzewania podłogowego oraz przygotowywania ciepłej wody użytkowej.

Ogrzewanie Więcej informacji

Mobile Business Partner

Mobilny partner biznesowy

Mobilny partner biznesowy

ID_Main_Banner_10012019_D

Podziwiaj
wizjonerskie
pomysły LG ISE
2019.

Podziwiaj wizjonerskie pomysły LG ISE 2019.

Headlamps_M03_Desk_10012019_D

ZKW

Centrum
oświetleniowe

ZKW specjalizuje się w najwyższej jakości oświetleniu i systemach elektronicznych dla przemysłu motoryzacyjnego.

Centrum <br>oświetleniowe Więcej informacji

ID_main_hero_01_M03_10012019_D01

Innovation for a
better life

Twój wybór cyfrowych ekranów i telewizorów komercyjnych może mieć duży wpływ na Twoich klientów.

Innovation for a<br>better life Więcej informacji

Home_Hero_10012019_D

Home_Hero_04_10012019_D

Innovation for a better life

Dlaczego warto wybrać rozwiązania biznesowe LG

Innovation for a better life Więcej informacji

LG DUAL Inverter Compressor

Zmniejsz zużycie
energii i nie zmieniaj
stylu życia

Oszczędź do 70% energii i ciesz się do 40% szybszym chłodzeniem!

Zmniejsz zużycie <br>energii i nie zmieniaj <br>stylu życia Zobacz film
ID

        Information Display
AC

Klimatyzacja

Wsparcie

Wsparcie

LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o.
ul. Wołoska 22, 02-675 Warszawa
klimatyzacja@lge.pl﻿ | information.display@lge.pl

Pytania? Chętnie pomożemy.

Wybierz sposób kontaktu: