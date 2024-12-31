About Cookies on This Site

Signage 365 care

"Signage 365 Care™ to specjalna usługa, która pozwala na rozwiązywanie problemów i kompleksową diagnostykę systemu działania wyświetlaczy za pomocą ciągłego serwisu funkcjonującego w chmurze. Signage 365 Care™ zapewnia błyskawiczną diagnostykę błędów i możliwość ich zdalnego naprawienia, o ile jest to możliwe.
"

SuperSign_Hero_04_M02_Signage-365-care_070119

Signage 365 care

Diagnozuje usterki i umożliwia zdalne sterowanie, zapewniając stabilne prowadzenie operacji klienta.

Wprowadzenie

 

 

 

 

 

Signage 365 Care to usługa chmurowa do zdalnego zarządzania ekranami zainstalowanymi u klienta. Diagnozuje usterki i zdalnie steruje usługami poprzez monitoring za pomocą usługi LG, pozwalając na stabilne prowadzenie działalności przez klienta.

Struktura

*Wersje systemu webOS i gama obsługiwanych ekranów są właśnie rozszerzane. Aby uzyskać więcej informacji, skontaktuj się z lokalnym przedstawicielem handlowym firmy LG.

Najważniejsze funkcje

Zawsze gotowy

Dzięki bezpośredniemu monitoringowi i zdalnej diagnostyce poprzez usługi LG można spać spokojnie, nie martwiąc się o działanie i obsługę urządzeń.

Mniej przestojów

Krótszy średni czas obsługi i mniejsza liczba wezwań.

Virtual Network Computing

Efektywna kontrola poprzez VNC i zdalny UI.

Jedno rozwiązanie

Bezproblemowe monitorowanie w czasie rzeczywistym wszystkich urządzeń za pomocą jednego rozwiązania.

Proces serwisowania

Przykład użycia

Właściciel małej firmy

Dzień firm zajmujących się handlem detalicznym jest bardzo pracowity, przez co trudno jest natychmiast reagować na problemy techniczne, co może negatywnie odbijać się na przychodach, które w dużym stopniu zależą od reklam wyświetlanych na ekranach cyfrowych. Signage 365 Care to kluczowe rozwiązanie do zdalnego monitorowania ekranów cyfrowych, które na bieżąco diagnozuje usterki, pozwalając pracownikom skupić się na obsłudze klienta.

SI company

Posiadające szerokie sieci handlowe firmy SI zazwyczaj są zajęte obsługą szerokiego grona klientów. Wdrażając rozwiązanie Signage 365 care firmy te mogą zajmować się problemami bezpośrednio, redukując koszty i obciążenie zasobów oraz błyskawicznie przeprowadzając naprawy.

Global corporation

Duża firma franczyzowa, posiadająca liczne odziały w całym kraju, bez problemu może monitorować status ekranów cyfrowych zainstalowanych we wszystkich lokalizacjach.