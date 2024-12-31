About Cookies on This Site

Commercial TV

Telewizory o przeznaczeniu komercyjnym to podstawa wielu przedsięwzięć, a dzięki szerokiemu zasobowi funkcji w telewizorach od LG będziesz w stanie w prosty sposób stworzyć treść dla najbardziej wymagających klientów.

TV Signage

TV signage

Special

Special

Akcesoria commercial TV

Akcesoria commercial TV

Hotel TV

Hotel TV

ID_CommercialTV_hero_01_M01_1551167619318

Telewizja komercyjna

LG Pro:Centric, czyli rozwiązanie dedykowane dla hoteli, pozwala zarządzać wyświetlaną treścią, przeznaczoną dla gości hotelowych, usprawniając tym samym komunikację w hotelu.

PRODUKT

Hotel TV

Hotel TV

TV signage

TV signage

Specjalne

Specjalne

Akcesoria

Akcesoria

ID_Commercial-TV_features_02_M01_TV-Signage_04-01-2019

TV Signage

Telewizory specjalnie przystosowane do jednoczesnego nadawania programów telewizyjnych i wyświetlania reklam.

TV Signage Więcej informacji
ID_Commercial-TV_features_03_M02_Special_04-01-2019

Special Signage

LG oferuje pełen wachlarz komercyjnych telewizorów i usług do różnych zastosowań.

Special Signage Więcej informacji
ID_Commercial-TV_features_04_M03_Accessories_04-01-2019

Akcesoria

Zasmakuj wygody i zaawansowanych technologii komercyjnych telewizorów LG.

Akcesoria Więcej informacji