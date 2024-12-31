About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

IPS

Monitory LG z technologią IPS to gwarancja potężnej wydajności przy zachowaniu odpowiedniej ceny. Wyśmienite odwzorowanie kolorów, niespotykany poziom czerni oraz ogromny kontrast potrafi sprawić wrażenie, że mamy do czynienia z wyświetlaczem z najwyższej półki cenowej. To wszystko gwarantuje LG

ID_01_IPS_Hero_4012019

IPS

Przygotuj się na realistyczne kolory, głęboką czerń i bogactwo barw w niesamowitym kontraście i szczegółowości pod praktycznie dowolnym kątem.

Wprowadzenie Technologia Paneli Dlaczego LG IPS? Wideo Pobierz

Bądź zawsze na bieżąco

Zapisz się na newsletter

Wprowadzenie

IPS (In-plane switching) jest technologią budowy matryc ciekłokrystalicznych (LCD). Została opracowana w późnych latach 80. w celu rozwiązania głównych ograniczeń spotykanych w matrycach LCD typu TN. Wśród owych ograniczeń były m.in. silna zależność od kąta patrzenia oraz niska jakość odwzorowania barw. W matrycy IPS rozmieszczenie i zmiana orientacji molekuł warstwy ciekłego kryształu odbywają się pomiędzy szklanymi płytami. Molekuły są ułożone równolegle do tych płyt.

1. Szeroki kąt widzenia

Bez wyblakłych kolorów pod dowolnym kątem!

Porównanie we współrzędnych barw (kąt widzenia 60˚)

Uzyskany certyfikat od firmy Intertek

Ekran LG Display 84” UHD IPS osiągnął lepsze wyniki od ekranu 85” UHD VA pod względem przesunięcia barwowego, walorów wizualnych i kierunkowego współczynnika zniekształceń gammy.

Uzyskany raport testowy z CIEA

Ekran IPS miał lepsze walory wizualne od ekranu VA.

Znaczenie kąta widzenia w ścianie wideo

Ściana wideo składa się z wielu wyświetlaczy połączonych ze sobą w jeden ekran. Ściana wideo ma więc wielkie rozmiary i kąty widzenia mają na nią większy wpływ. (Blaknięcie kolorów jest zauważalne w VA pod kątem 60˚).

Interaktywna tablica

Gdy nauczyciele bądź prezenterzy coś omawiają, stoją bardzo blisko rogu ekranu.

2. Dokładność odwzorowania kolorów

Ponieważ panel IPS odwzorowuje barwy z dużą wiernością względem rzeczywistych przedmiotów, jest szeroko stosowany w emisji studyjnej, medycynie i profesjonalnym projektowaniu. (W testach z użyciem wzornika Mcbeth24color matryca IPS zachowuje dokładność sygnału wejściowego).

W przypadku panelu IPS kolor na ekranie będzie taki sam jak kolor rzeczywisty.

IPS cechuje się szybką odbudową ciekłego kryształu. W związku z tym po dotknięciu ekranu nie pojawia się rozbłysk. Natomiast ciekłe kryształy paneli VA odbudowują się wolniej, toteż ekran na dotknięcie reaguje rozbłyskiem.

Dlaczego IPS od LG zamiast TV? (vs. TV)

Komercyjne wyświetlacze wymagają dodatkowych usprawnień ze względu na różne warunki użytkowania.

Bez efektu wypalenia

Zjawisko wypalenia może pojawić się w sytuacji, gdy na ekranie przez długi czas wyświetlany jest statyczny obraz. Wyjątkowy ciekły kryształ użyty w każdym panelu LGD CD zmniejsza występowanie tego defektu.

Bez sczernienia

Zjawisko sczernienia spowodowane jest utratą charakterystyki przez ciekły kryształ po przekroczeniu krytycznej wartości temperatury. Firma LG zredukowała ten defekt, podnosząc krytyczny punkt temperatury do 110 stopni.

Tryb portretowy

LG minimalizuje defekt wynikający z grawitacji, optymalizując objętość ciekłego kryształu i zwiększając moc wiązania.

Technologia QWP

Dzięki dodaniu QWP ekran wciąż jest widzialny nawet z założonymi okularami polaryzacyjnymi. (Ponad połowa kierowców w USA nosi okulary słoneczne, a z tego ok. 10 proc. używa okularów polaryzacyjnych).

ID_01_IPS_21_4012019

Panel IPS kontra VA

Sprawdź istotne różnice między panelami IPS i VA w kwestii ciśnienia zewnętrznego, temperatury i zjawiska sczernienia.

Main_Bottom_Banner_D

Aplikacja dla klientów LG C-Display+

Pobierz najświeższe informacje o produktach, odnośniki, konfigurator ścian wideo/OLED/LED, instrukcję obsługi oraz dane kontaktowe działu sprzedaży.

Aplikacja dla klientów LG C-Display+ Visit Our Web Application Aplikacja dla klientów LG C-Display+ Go to Download App