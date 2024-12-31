About Cookies on This Site

SuperSign CMS

SuperSign CMS™ to zintegrowany program do zarządzania multimediami cyfrowymi oraz tworzenia i wdrażania treści w infrastrukturze LG. Dzięki tej usłudze w prosty i przejrzysty sposób można zarządzać wszystkimi niezbędnymi danymi. Praca nad projektami i treścią wyświetlaną na ekranach nigdy nie była tak łatwa.

SuperSign_Hero_02_M02_CMS_70119

SuperSign CMS

Zintegrowany program zarządzania wspomagający tworzenie treści cyfrowych i ich wdrażanie.

Wprowadzenie

System SuperSign CMS jest oprogramowaniem do zarządzania treścią, zoptymalizowanym pod kątem urządzeń signage LG z webOS. Obsługuje wiele ekranów i kont, może łączyć się z zewnętrznymi bazami danych oraz umożliwia dostęp do serwera z urządzeń mobilnych. Dzięki prostym i intuicyjnym menu oraz opcjom układu CMS SuperSign usprawnia tworzenie i edytowanie treści, a także jej planowanie i dystrybucję. Użytkownik może korzystać z wcześniej ustalonych harmonogramów jasności i głośności oraz zmieniać harmonogramy przy użyciu funkcji planowania treści w wielu kanałach, która przechowuje treść zapisaną wcześniej.

Struktura

Najważniejsze funkcje

Zoptymalizowany CMS oparty na webOS

Bardziej zaawansowany system CMS z systemem WebOS.

Efektywna obsługa sieci

Doskonałe narzędzie do zarządzania wieloma ekranami w sklepie.

Łatwe tworzenie i dystrybucja

Umożliwia użytkownikom łatwe tworzenie i personalizowanie treści.

Łatwe zarządzanie kontem

Grupowanie treści i powiązane opcje administracyjne usprawniające zarządzanie.

Przykład użycia

Detal | QSR

W barach szybkiej obsługi bardzo ważną rolę pełnią cyfrowe tablice menu, za pomocą których klienci mogą łatwo składać zamówienia, wcześniej sprawdzając szczegółowe informacje i aktualne promocje. CMS SuperSign efektywnie spełnia te wymagania dzięki takim funkcjom, jak możliwość odtwarzania zoptymalizowanej treści i zdalne zarządzanie wieloma urządzeniami. Wybiegnij w przyszłość i zobacz, jakie korzyści może dać Ci CMS SuperSign.

Hipermarket | Duża globalna sieć

Kluczowym wymogiem stawianym w odniesieniu do ekranów przez globalne marki i hipermarkety jest możliwość wyświetlania odpowiedniej treści w zależności od miejsca, strefy czasowej i waluty. Tą dostosowaną treścią, na przykład menu i cenami, można zarządzać w zewnętrznych bazach danych i za pośrednictwem CMS SuperSign w czasie rzeczywistym.

Korporacja | Marketing

Pierwsze wrażenie partnera biznesowego lub klienta po wejściu do przestrzeni publicznej, takiej jak poczekalnia, jest bardzo ważne i ma wpływ na postrzeganie przez niego firmy. Prezentacje na ekranach we wszystkich zakamarkach budynku można efektywnie modyfikować i obsługiwać za pomocą CMS SuperSign, aby zawsze pierwsze wrażenie było jak najlepsze.

Detal | Sklep z produktami luksusowymi

LG Electronics dostarcza swoją nowoczesną linię produktów OLED, ekranów o wysokiej rozdzielczości, zapewniających wyjątkową jasność i realistyczne kolory, luksusowym markom, które chcą podnieść prestiż swojego wizerunku. CMS SuperSign to oprogramowanie do zarządzania treścią oparte na systemie webOS i zoptymalizowane pod kątem współpracy z produktami OLED, takimi jak ekrany płaskie, zakrzywione dwustronne, Wall Paper i Open Frame OLED.