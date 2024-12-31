About Cookies on This Site

Ekrany biznesowe OLED

Historia komercyjnego zastosowania ekranów OLED zaczęła się od prezentacji telewizora wykonanego w tej technologii. Krótko potem pokazano monitory wykorzystujące tę organiczną diodę elektroluminescencyjną. Chociaż początkowo OLED nie podbiła serc producentów i użytkowników, uważa się, że w tym roku nastąpi powrót do tej technologii, szczególnie zauważalny na rynku smartfonów i monitorów.

LG OLED

OLED

Odkryj technologię OLED firmy LG stojącą za smukłymi, lekkimi ekranami przyszłości. Od intensywnych kolorów i oszałamiającego kontrastu po nowatorskie wzornictwo — nasza technologia OLED z pewnością przewyższy Twoje oczekiwania wobec telewizora.

Ekran OLED emituje własne światło

· Bez części podświetlającej: światło się nie rozlewa

· Bez warstwy ciekłego kryształu: szeroki kąt widzenia, krótszy czas reakcji

· Prosta budowa: mniej komponentów, smukła sylwetka

Badanie klientów

Wynik badania klientów w Chinach, USA i Niemczech wskazuje, że pod względem jakości obrazu i wzornictwa ekrany OLED są lepsze od LCD.

※ Źródło: Badanie klientów o dochodzie ponad 30 tys. dol. rocznie, którzy zakupili bądź zamierzają kupić telewizor 55-calowy za ponad 1500 dol. (TNS, grudzień 2014—styczeń 2015)

※ Preferencje ogółem (średnia Chin, USA i Niemiec), marka i cena nieujawnione

Ekran przyszłości — ekran OLED

OLED to nowa technologia wyświetlania, która przełamuje ograniczenia obecnych ekranów w zakresie jakości obrazu i wzornictwa.

5 zalet ekranu OLED

Doskonała czerń

  • Czysta czerń wynikająca z braku świecących pikseli

  •  

Doskonały kolor

  • Wierne i stabilne odwzorowanie barw

  •  

Doskonały ekran

  • Brak zniekształceń kolorów dla dowolnego kąta patrzenia

Doskonale czysty ruch

  • Żywy i czysty obraz o 5000 razy niższym współczynniku MPRT

  •  

Doskonałe wzornictwo

Smukła i lekka konstrukcja
Przyszłe ekrany o dowolnych kształtach

Doskonała czerń

Świecące piksele matrycy OLED zapewniają nieskończony kontrast i doskonałą czerń bez rozlewania się światła.

Doskonały kolor

OLED gwarantuje dokładne i stabilne odwzorowanie barw.

- OLED: Wierne oddawanie koloru z sygnału wejściowego

- OLED zawsze pokazuje dokładne barwy zarówno w jasnych, jak i ciemnych obrazach.

Doskonały ekran

OLED cechuje się bardzo szerokimi kątami widzenia, ponieważ piksele emitują światło.

Doskonale czysty ruch

Krótszy czas reakcji matrycy OLED to czyste obrazy bez rozmycia.

* Niższe MPRT oznacza mniejsze rozmycie obrazu

* MPRT (Motion Picture Response Time), GTG (Gray to Gray)

Doskonałe wzornictwo

