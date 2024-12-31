About Cookies on This Site

SuperSign Control & Control plus

SuperSign Control™ oraz SuperSign Control+™ to narzędzia do zdalnego sterowania i monitoringu wszelkich procesów zachodzących na naszych wyświetlaczach. Ich głównym zadaniem jest udostępnienie nam możliwości zdalnej regulacji parametrów, głośności, jasności, mocy, ale też wdrożenie harmonogramów odtwarzania treści.

SuperSign_Hero_03_M02_Control&Control_Plus_070119

SuperSign Control & Control +

Rozwiązanie do zdalnego sterowania i monitoringu, dostępne zarówno w wersji podstawowej-darmowej jak i bardziej zaawansowanej - dodatkowo płatnej.

Wprowadzenie

SuperSign control+

SuperSign Control+ to oprogramowanie do zdalnego sterowania i monitorowania zoptymalizowane pod kątem współpracy z ekranami LG z systemem webOS. Koncentracja na wdrożeniach wielkoskalowych. Podobnie jak w przypadku systemu CMS SuperSign, do serwera SuperSign Control+ ma dostęp wielu administratorów, którzy na bieżąco mogą monitorować stan podłączonych ekranów, kontrolować je oraz ustawiać ich parametry.

SuperSign control

SuperSign Control to podstawowy program do obsługi ekranów. Za pomocą jednego konta z jednym serwerem można kontrolować do 100 ekranów. Zdalnie można ustawiać najważniejsze parametry, takie jak moc, głośność czy harmonogram, oraz przeprowadzać aktualizacje oprogramowania układowego.

Struktura

Najważniejsze funkcje

Przykład użycia

Korporacja | Zarządzanie

Łatwe i efektywne serwisowanie oraz opłacalność zakupu ekranu to kluczowe czynniki brane pod uwagę przez każde przedsiębiorstwo. Kiedy pracownicy lub klienci natkną się na problem techniczny, SuperSign Control i Control+ natychmiast informuje o tym operatora, co pozwala ograniczyć koszty serwisu poprzez błyskawiczne usuwanie usterek. Ponadto funkcje te wspierają ekologiczne inicjatywy biznesu poprzez efektywne zarządzanie zużyciem energii.