About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Funkcje Typoszereg
Funkcje
Zapytanie ofertowe

THERMA V R32 silent monobloc

Kompleksowe rozwiązania grzewcze z funkcją trybu cichego zapewniają spokój. Pompy ciepła Monobloc Silent R32 posiadają najwyższą wydajność ogrzewania z czynnikiem chłodniczym R32.

Zdjęcie podwórka i domu z zainstalowaną pompą ciepła Monobloc.

THERMA V R32 silent monobloc

Uniwersalne rozwiązanie grzewcze o niskim poziomie hałasu, które zapewnia spokój i najwyższą sprawność ogrzewania dzięki ekologicznemu czynnikowi chłodniczemu R32.

Jak działa pompa ciepła THERMA V R32 silent monobloc

Ciepło generowane przez jednostkę zewnętrzną pompy poprzez wymianę ciepła z powietrzem jest przekazywane do domowego zbiornika wody oraz wykorzystywane do ogrzewania pomieszczeń i wody użytkowej.

 

Obraz przedstawiający schemat ogrzewania w domu.

Cichsze działanie

W trybie cichym poziom emitowanego hałasu zostaje obniżony do 54 dB(A), a ciśnienie akustyczne – do 32 dB(A) w odległości 5 metrów. Pompa ciepła Therma V Silent Monobloc jest cichsza niż otoczenie w bibliotece.

Jeszcze większa elastyczność instalacji

Pompa ciepła Therma V Silent Monobloc spełnia ustawowe wymogi, aby poziom hałasu w godzinach od 22:00 do 6:00 nie przekraczał 35 dB(A). Urządzenie może być zainstalowane w odległości do 4 metrów od sąsiednich domów.

Niezawodne ogrzewanie

THERMA V R32 Silent Monobloc zapewnia niezawodne źródło ogrzewania pomieszczeń. Działa nawet w ekstremalnie niskiej temperaturze zewnętrznej do -25°C. Dodatkowo podgrzewa wodę użytkową do temperatury 65°C.

Zdjęcie rodziców i dziecka siedzących w ciepłym pokoju z grzejnikiem.

Rewolucyjna sprężarka R1

Pompa ciepła THERMA V R32 Silent Monobloc jest wyposażona w rewolucyjną sprężarkę R1. W tej zaawansowanej jednostce poprawiono ruch pochyły spirali, co pozwoliło zwiększyć ogólną sprawność i niezawodność. Ponadto rozszerzono zakres działania sprężarki na 10-150 Hz.

* Powyższy wynik uzyskano w przypadku ogrzewania pomieszczeń przy temperaturze 35℃
* W przypadku ogrzewania pomieszczeń przy temperaturze 55°C uzyskano ocenę A+.

Przyjazny dla środowiska czynnik chłodniczy

Pompa ciepła THERMA V R32 Silent Monobloc wykorzystuje przyjazny dla środowiska czynnik chłodniczy R32 o potencjale ocieplenia globalnego 675, czyli o 70% niższym niż czynnika R410A. Pompa THERMA V R32 Monobloc z czynnikiem chłodniczym R32 jest wysoce efektywnym energetycznie przyjaznym dla środowiska urządzeniem grzewczym.

Zdjęcie pilota.

Inteligentne sterowanie ogrzewaniem

Łatwy w obsłudze intuicyjny interfejs użytkownika z panelem dotykowym umożliwia zdefiniowanie harmonogramu grzania w oparciu o plan dnia. Ponadto funkcja monitoringu poboru mocy w okresie dziennym lub miesięcznym umożliwia skuteczną kontrolę zużycia energii.

* Wymagane akcesorium do monitorowania zużycia energii: PENKTH000 (moduł miernika) i watomierz, licznik ciepła, czujnik temperatury itp. Należy sprawdzić w instrukcji instalacji.

Zdjęcie osoby korzystającej z aplikacji ThinQ na smartfonie.

Zdalne sterowanie z dowolnego miejsca

Za pomocą aplikacji LG ThinQ™ użytkownik może sterować systemem ogrzewania z dowolnego miejsca w dowolnym czasie. Zdalny dostęp do systemu ogrzewania zapewnia maksimum komfortu.

*Wymagane akcesoria: PWFMDD200 (Moduł LG Wi-Fi) oraz ewentualnie PWYREW000 (Przedłużenie o dł 10m)

Zdjęcie pompy ciepła Therma V R32 Silent Monobloc na zewnątrz.

Szybka i łatwa instalacja

Jednostka zewnętrzna pompy ciepła THERMA V R32 Silent Monobloc składa się z trzech głównych elementów*.

Łatwe serwisowanie

Kompleksowe rozwiązanie grzewcze z wbudowanymi głównymi komponentami pozwala na łatwą instalację bez dodatkowej pracy związanej z układem czynnika chłodniczego. Wystarczy odkręcić trzy śruby, aby instalator mógł sprawdzić urządzenie i przeprowadzić naprawę. Dodatkowo filtry do oczyszczania wody zamontowano za pomocą zacisków w sposób umożliwiający łatwy dostęp bez użycia dodatkowych narzędzi.

Przygotowanie do montażu

Na podstawie informacji z miejsca montażu instalatorzy mogą przygotować za pomocą narzędzia LG Heating Configurator wstępną konfigurację i zapisać ją na karcie pamięci w swoim biurze. Następnie na miejscu, instalatorzy mogą włożyć tę kartę do gniazda z tyłu zdalnego sterownika, aby aktywować tę konfigurację. Umożliwia to szybką i bezproblemową pracę instalatorów.

Zdjęcie pilota.

Szybkie i sprawne serwisowanie

W pilocie można zapisać do 50 pozycji historii, co ułatwia identyfikację przyczyn awarii na podstawie danych historycznych oraz umożliwia szybkie znalezienie rozwiązania.

Zdjęcie linii THERMA V.

                  

Typoszereg pomp ciepła THERMA V

Zdjęcie mężczyzny trzymającego smartfon, na którego ekranie jest wyświetlona strona internetowa LG.

Zapytanie ofertowe

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji, a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

Zapytanie ofertowe Więcej informacji

Katalogi, ulotki i inne dokumenty do pobrania

Tytuł, tabela rozmiarów
Rodzaj zasobu Tytuł Rozmiar

Instrukcje obsługi i materiały dotyczące wsparcia technicznego znajdują się w sekcji plików do pobrania.

Idź