LG SuperSign Software

LG Information Display to nie tylko najnowsze technologicznie rozwiązania sprzętowe, ale też niezwykle łatwe w użyciu i niezawodne oprogramowania. Przekonaj się jak LG SuperSign Software może ułatwić Twoją prace.

Oprogramowanie LG SuperSign

LG Digital Signage oferuje kompleksowe i niezbędne rozwiązania technologiczne, w ramach których dostosowuje najnowsze osiągnięcia techniki cyfrowej do specyficznych potrzeb środowisk komercyjnych.

System zarządzania treścią (CMS)

SuperSign CMS

Niezrównany w branży system zarządzania treścią oparty na oprogramowaniu.

  • Wszechstronny pakiet do edycji, planowania i dystrybucji.
  • Odpowiedni do stosowania na ekranach wielkoformatowych.
  • Bezproblemowe zarządzanie różnymi treściami dla różnych ekranów.

 

 

Więcej informacji

Sterowanie i monitorowanie

SuperSign Control i Control+

Rozwiązanie do zdalnego sterowania i monitoringu dostępne zarówno w wersji darmowej, jak i zaawansowanej.

Więcej informacji

Signage 365 Care

Usługa w chmurze obejmująca zdalne sterowanie i monitorowanie przez serwis firmy LG.

Więcej informacji

Regulacja balansu bieli

SuperSign WB

Oprogramowanie do kalibracji balansu bieli w ścianach wideo. Obsługa kalibracji sensora (podstawowa) i DSLR (opcjonalnie).

Więcej informacji

Prosty edytor i inne elementy

LG Simple Editor

Narzędzie do tworzenia i dystrybucji treści. Tworzenie z użyciem wbudowanych szablonów. Łatwa dystrybucja przez USB lub sieć.

Więcej informacji

SuperSign Media Editor

Oprogramowanie do edycji treści wideo. Przystosowane do ścian wideo o nieregularnych kształtach i modeli LG Unique Ratio o nietypowych proporcjach.

Więcej informacji

SuperSign Media Studio

Koder treści wideo. Konwertuj treść na pożądany format. Łatwe tworzenie treści z wykorzystaniem różnych źródeł takich jak film czy obraz.

Aplicativo cliente LG C-Display+1

LG C-Display aplikacja dla klientów

Wraz z materiałami pobierz informacje o najnowszych produktach,

konfigurator ściany wideo, instrukcję obsługi i dane kontaktowe.

LG C-Display aplikacja dla klientów Odwiedź naszą aplikację internetową LG C-Display aplikacja dla klientów Idź do pobrania aplikacji