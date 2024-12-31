About Cookies on This Site

OLED Signage

Technologia OLED™, czyli organicznej diody elektroluminescencyjnej, pozwala delektować się obrazem najwyższej jakości.

OLED-Signage_hero_01_M01_040119-D

Ekrany OLED

Żywe kolory i doskonały design. Skorzystaj z innowacji przyszłości i zmień sposób komunikacji ze swoimi klientami.

OLED-Signage_hero_banner_M03-040119-D1

LG c-display+ customer app

Znajdź najnowsze informacje o produktach, konfiguracji OLED / LED / Video wall, instrukcje obsługi oraz dane kontaktowe.

LG c-display+ customer app Sprawdź naszą aplikację internetową LG c-display+ customer app Pobierz aplikację

Transparent

Wallpaper in glass

Videowall

Wallpaper

Open frame

ID_Main_Feature_Banner-V001

Nowy wymiar rzeczywistości

Wkrocz ze swoim biznesem do nowego wymiaru z LG Transparent OLED Signage.

Nowy wymiar rzeczywistości Więcej informacji
00_cover_1544058853496

Wallpaper in glass

Elegancja i delikatność LG OLED Signage

Ekran zatopiony w dwóch warstwach hartowanego szkła, daje niesamowite efekty wizualne. Szklana oprawa sprawia wrażenie ekranu unoszącego się w powietrzu.

Elegancja i delikatność LG OLED Signage Więcej informacji

ID_Digital-Signage_hero_05_M01_D01

Video wall

Ściana wideo z prawie niewidocznymi ramkami dostarcza widzom artystycznych wrażeń.

Video wall Więcej informacji
00_Artistic-Space-Beyond-Display,-LG-Wallpaper-OLED-Signage_1537252506965

Wallpaper

Artystyczne piękno ekranu LG OLED Wallpaper

LG OLED Signage Wallpaper to gwarancja najlepszej jakości wyświetlanego obrazu, a minimalna ilość miejsca potrzebnego do instalacji tego produktu, znacznie ułatwia jego montaż.

Artystyczne piękno ekranu LG OLED Wallpaper Więcej informacji
55EF5E_feature_W_box_1530852336437

Open Frame

Ekran przyszłościLG OLED Open Frame

Innowacyjna i futurystyczna forma wyświetlania obrazu, która doskonale sprawdzi się w przestrzeniach takich jak galerie handlowe, muzea czy lotniska.

Ekran przyszłościLG OLED Open Frame Więcej informacji