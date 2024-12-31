About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

SuperSign WB

W usługach SuperSign™ oferowanych przez LG dostępna jest również niesamowicie innowacyjna i rewolucyjna funkcja SuperSign WB™. Skrót WB oznacza „White Balance”, jak więc nie trudno się domyśleć, jest to usługa, która pozwoli nam na osiągnięcie genialnego balansu bieli, szczególnie w przypadku wielu ekranów – Videowalli.

SuperSign_Hero_05_M02_WB_070119

SuperSign WB

Oprogramowanie do sterowania balansem bieli ściany wideo albo standardowych monitorów Signage

Bądź zawsze na bieżąco

Zapisz się na newsletter

Wprowadzenie

SuperSign WB umożliwia łatwą zmianę ustawień ściany wideo w celu uzyskania jednolitego balansu bieli za pomocą dwóch trybów kalibracji. Zarówno kalibracja z użyciem sensora, jak i aparatu cyfrowego daje w efekcie jednolity balans bieli w podłączonych ekranach, przy czym kalibracja aparatem cyfrowym została zaprojektowana z myślą o zminimalizowaniu czasu i nakładu pracy — cały proces jest prosty i zautomatyzowany.

Struktura

Najważniejsze funkcje

Autokalibracja

Łatwe wyregulowanie balansu bieli z niewielkimi zmianami ustawień

Wysoka dokładność

Dzięki intuicyjnemu interfejsowi efekt jak u ekspertów

Optymalizacja do ścian wideo

Łatwa kalibracja ściany wideo dzięki kreatorowi

Szczegółowe informacje

Kalibracja ręczna

Nawet jeśli użytkownik nie jest ekspertem, w trybie kalibracji ręcznej ma do dyspozycji łatwy w obsłudze interfejs LG do ustawienia balansu bieli.

Kalibracja sensorem

Kalibracja z użyciem sensora wykorzystuje unikatowy algorytm LG, obsługuje najpopularniejsze sensory na rynku z uwzględnieniem otoczenia instalacji.

Kalibracja aparatem

Można również zrobić zdjęcie ściany wideo z punktu widzenia oglądającego i jednocześnie skalibrować wiele monitorów.