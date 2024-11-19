Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pompa Ciepła Typu Split
Pompa Ciepła Typu Monobloc
Pompa Ciepła Typu Hydrosplit
Pompa do CWU

Pompa ciepła typu split

Pompy ciepła split to ekologiczne źródło energii, które zadba o ogrzanie domu zimą i schłodzenie go latem. Zastosowana w nich technologia inwertorowa LG™ ogranicza zużycie energii, precyzyjnie dostosowując moc urządzenia do aktualnego zapotrzebowania. To alternatywa dla c.o. i ogrzewania gazowego, której koszt szybko się zwraca!

d01

THERMA V – Pompa ciepła typu split

Nowa seria urządzeń typu split ma teraz atrakcyjniejszy wygląd zewnętrzny i nowy sterownik. Pozbyto się przedniej osłony, zaokrąglono rogi oraz zmniejszono jednostki wewnętrzne uzyskując kompaktowe wymiary i wysoką funkcjonalność.

Zalety Kontakt

d02

Nowy sterownik z przyjaznym interfejsem

4,3-calowy kolorowy wyświetlacz LCD, żywo reagujący panel dotykowy LED i przyjazny interfejs sprawiają, że obsługa pompy ciepła jest prosta i przyjemna.

d03

Jak działa THERMA V?

Jednostka zewnętrzna czerpie energię cieplną z powietrza i przekazuje ją do budynku tworząc przyjazny klimat użytkownikom i ogrzewając ciepłą wodę użytkową.

d04

Wysoka sprawność energetyczna

Firma LG posiada szeroką wiedzę na temat budowy sprężarek I silników, które mają kluczowe znaczenie dla sprawności energetycznej. Technologia inwerterowa LG ogranicza zuzycie energii, dostosowując moc urządzenia do aktualnego zapotrzebowania.

d05

Komfort z trybem automatycznym

Sezonowy tryb automatyczny reguluje wydajność grzewczą i chłodniczą na podstawie temperatury zewnętrznej.

* Na rysunku przedstawiono przykładowe ustawienie temperatury. Każdy użytkownik może dostosować ustawienia do własnych preferencji

High temperature_D05

Szybkie I niezawodne grzanie

Inteligentna technologia kontroli ciśnienia i temperatury czynnika chłodniczego pozwala na szybsze i precyzyjniejsze reagowanie na zmiany obciążenia.

High temperature_D06

Praca awaryjna

Nawet w przypadku wystąpienia awarii urządzenie THERMA V zapewnia ogrzewanie do czasu przyjazdu serwisanta. Jeśli usterka nie jest poważna pompa ciepła działa w trybie wymuszonego grzania. W przypadku awarii poważnej części systemu włącza się grzałka elektryczna, aby podtrzymać temperaturę powietrza w budynku.

contact_us

Kontakt

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji,
a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

Kontakt Więcej informacji
find_dealer

Gdzie kupić?

Gdzie kupić? Więcej informacji