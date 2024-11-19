Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Electronics w polsce

LG Electronics wrocław Sp. z o.o. LG Electronics polska Sp. z o.o. LG Electronics mława Sp. z o.o.

Kogo szukamy?

Wizerunek marki budujemy stopniowo i konsekwentnie, zawsze podążając za naszym korporacyjnym mottem „Life’s Good”, które wynika z misji i kultury organizacji. Jesteśmy nowocześni lecz autentyczni, zawsze dostosowujemy nasze fundamentalne zasady do współczesnych warunków.

Wierzymy, że każdy pracownik ma bezpośredni wpływ na rozwój i sukces firmy. Dążymy do stworzenia inspirującego i pozytywnego miejsca pracy. Poszukujemy osób, które podążają za swoimi marzeniami oraz są nastawione na realizację wyników na najwyższym poziomie. Zaangażowanych graczy zespołowych. Innowatorów, którzy stawiają klientów na pierwszym miejscu. Pozytywnie nastawionych profesjonalistów oraz ludzi uczciwych, którzy cenić będą sobie wartości LG.

(podane informacje dotyczą LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o. z siedzibą w Warszawie, przy ul. Wołoskiej 22)

Nasi pracownicy

Osoby realizujące wyniki na najwyższym poziomie

Zaangażowani gracze zespołowi

Innowatorzy stawiający klienta na pierwszy miejscu

Osoby uczciwe, które cenią wartości LG

Działalność LG

(podane informacje dotyczą LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o.
z siedzibą w Warszawie, przy ul. Wołoskiej 22)

 

 

 

Firma LG Electronics zdobyła pozycję światowego lidera w dziedzinie elektroniki użytkowej. Dzięki odważnemu inwestowaniu w badania i rozwój, aktywnym międzynarodowym działaniom marketingowym i efektywnej bieżącej działalności. Jako pierwsi wprowadziliśmy rewolucyjne urządzenia, takie jak telewizory oraz sprzęt AGD z funkcjami łączności internetowej. Otworzyliśmy w ten sposób zupełnie nową, globalną przyszłość przed branżami elektroniki, przetwarzania informacji i komunikacji.

 

Filozofia firmy LG koncentruje się na ludziach, szczerości oraz wierności zasadom. Jej celem jest zrozumienie naszych Klientów, tak aby nieustannie pracując nad innowacjami oferować im optymalne rozwiązania oraz zapewniać nowe doświadczenia, a przy tym przyczyniać się do poprawy jakości życia konsumentów.

LGECE (LG Electronics Central Europe)

Zespoły działające w obszarze sprzedaży i marketingu w następujących kategoriach produktowych: RTV, AGD, IT, rozwiązań klimatyzacyjnych, ciepłowniczych i fotowoltaicznych, wyświetlaczy informacyjnych i telewizji hotelowej.

EU SVC (Europe Service)

Zespoły koordynujące pracę serwisów autoryzowanych współpracujących z oddziałami LG Electronics w Europie.

Proces zatrudnienia

(Podane informacje dotyczą LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o.
z siedzibą w Warszawie, przy ul. Wołoskiej 22)

Aplikacja i selekcja aplikacji

Stanowiska, na które obecnie prowadzimy rekrutacje wraz z zakresami obowiązków znajdują się w zakladce „oferty pracy”.
Na etapie selekcji analizujemy nadesłane aplikacje i wybieramy te, które w największym stopniu spełniają kryteria doboru na dane stanowisko.

Pierwszy Etap

Rozmowy rekrutacyjne w pierwszym etapie prowadzimy w formie spotkań online lub telefonicznie. Umożliwia to kandydatom i kandydatkom lepsze zrozumienie zakresu danego stanowiska oraz uzyskanie odpowiedzi na ważne dla nich pytania. Dla nas jest to czas, w którym weryfikujemy kluczowe dla danego stanowiska kompetencje kandydatów i kandydatek.

Drugi Etap

Wybranych kandydatów i kandydatki zapraszamy na spotkania rekrutacyjne. W zależności od stanowiska, każdorazowo informujemy o planowanym przebiegu danego procesu rekrutacyjnego. Podczas spotkań zapoznajemy się szczegółowo z dotychczasowymi doświadczeniami zawodowymi oraz pogłębiamy weryfikację kluczowych dla danego stanowiska kompetencji kandydatów i kandydatek.

Zakończenie rekrutacji

Wybranemu kandydatowi / kandydatce przedstawiamy ofertę współpracy. Po zaakceptowaniu propozycji współpracy rozpoczynamy proces zatrudnienia oraz wdrożenia do roli i organizacji.

Korzyści płynące z zatrudnienia w LG

(Podane informacje dotyczą LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o.
z siedzibą w Warszawie, przy ul. Wołoskiej 22)

Ubezpieczenie

Zapewniamy naszym pracownikom ubezpieczenie na życie oraz w podróży służbowej.

Prywatna opieka medyczna

Obejmujemy prywatną opieką medyczną zarówno naszych pracowników jak i członków najbliższej rodziny.

Karta lunchowa

  • Co miesiąc zasilamy kartę lunchową, środkami do wykorzystania na zakup gotowych posiłków lub produktów do ich przygotowania.

     

  •  

  •  

Karta sportowa

Dofinansowujemy kartę sportową pracownika. Dajemy możliwość zgłoszenia osoby towarzyszącej i dzieci.

Elastyczny czas pracy

Proponujemy naszym pracownikom elastyczne godziny pracy, aby ułatwić im zachowanie równowagi pomiędzy życiem prywatnym i zawodowym. Od poniedziałku do czwartku pracujemy o 30 minut dłużej, żeby w piątek kończyć pracę i cieszyć się weekendem już 2 godziny wcześniej.

Nauka języków

Proponujemy program dofinansowania nauki języka angielskiego oraz innych języków, które wykorzystujemy współpracując z naszymi zagranicznymi partnerami biznesowymi.

Dofinansowania w ramach ZFŚS

Środki z zakładowego Funduszu Socjalnego przeznaczmy na dofinansowanie: letniego wypoczynku, prezentów gwiazdkowych, wyprawki dla nowonarodzonego dziecka oraz na wsparcie w trudnych życiowych sytuacjach.

Atrakcyjne ceny produktów LG

Oferujemy pracownikom atrakcyjne ceny produktów LG w naszym sklepie internetowym oraz zapraszamy do udziału w wewnętrznych wyprzedażach.

Wydarzenia

Świętujemy razem ważne wydarzenia i bawimy się wspólnie na cyklicznych imprezach firmowych oraz integracyjnych.

Prezent z okazji ślubu

Obdarowujemy naszych pracowników z okazji ślubu prezentem w postaci dofinansowania zakupu wybranego produktu LG.

Nagrody

Doceniamy osiągnięcia naszych pracowników i zespołów przyznając im cykliczne nagrody: miesięczne oraz roczne. Wyrażamy również swoją wdzięczność wobec osób związujących się z firmą długofalowo przyznając nagrody za staż pracy.

Oferty pracy

Aby zapoznać się z aktualnymi ofertami pracy, wybierz interesującą cię lokalizację:

LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o. z siedzibą w warszawie, przy ul. wołoskiej 22

Szczegóły

LG Electronics Wrocław Sp. z o.o. z siedzibą w biskupicach podgórnych

Szczegóły

LG Electronics Mława Sp. z o.o. z siedzibą w mławie

Szczegóły