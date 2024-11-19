Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Telewizor LG SIGNATURE OLED W9 jest zawieszony na ścianie, a przed telewizorem leży kranik z niebieskim niebem nad oknem.

Telewizory LG Signature OLED

Sztuka inspiruje technologię. Technologia uzupełnia sztukę.

LG SIGNATURE Lodówka znajduje się w salonie ze stołem i krzesłami.

Lodówko-zamrażarka LG Signature

Sztuka inspiruje technologię. Technologia uzupełnia sztukę.

Lodówko-zamrażarka LG Signature Odkryj więcej

Pralka LG SIGNATURE jest umieszczona na podłodze z dużą ścianą.

Pralko-suszarka LG Signature

Sztuka inspiruje technologię. Technologia uzupełnia sztukę.

Pralko-suszarka LG Signature Odkryj więcej

Produkty LG Signature

Zaawansowana technologia. Pięknie zaprojektowane.

LG Brand StoreWarszawa KLIF i wrocław magnolia

Produkty premium z linii LG signature można zobaczyć i zamówić tylko w naszych Salonach.
Zapraszamy!

Odwiedź LG brand store

Minimalizm w nowoczesnym domu

Prestiżowa linia LG signature  we wnętrzu luksusowego domu nad narwią.

 

Sprawdź szczegóły

LG Signature w centrum uwagi

Sztuka inspiruje technologię. Technologia uzupełnia sztukę.

 

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W, lodówka i pralka są umieszczone na wirtualnej przestrzeni.

LG signature

Magazyn marki

Dowiedz się więcej na temat historii naszej marki na globalnej stronie internetowej (wersja angielska)

 

Magazyn marki Odkryj więcej

