Osoba trzymająca smartfon z aplikacją LG ThinQ, pijąc kawę.

ThinQ® to inteligentna codzienność na wyciągnięcie ręki

ThinQ® to platforma do zarządzania inteligentnymi urządzeniami LG, która zapewnia wygodę i pełną kontrolę nad Twoim domem, aby pomóc Ci uprościć życie i cieszyć się domowym komfortem.

ThinQ® to inteligentna codzienność na wyciągnięcie ręki Google Play ThinQ® to inteligentna codzienność na wyciągnięcie ręki Apple App Store

Platforma dostosowana do Twojego stylu życia

ThinQ® to platforma, która ułatwia codzienne życie, zapewniając szybką i intuicyjną kontrolę nad inteligentnymi urządzeniami LG w Twoim domu.

Nowoczesna kuchnia z lodówką LG. W prawym dolnym rogu obrazu widoczny fragment produktu

Chłodziarka

Kup teraz
W pobliżu znajduje się pralka LG i ozdobny wazon. W prawym dolnym rogu obrazu widoczny fragment produktu

Pralka

Kup teraz
W pobliżu znajduje się suszarka LG i kosz na pranie. W prawym dolnym rogu obrazu widoczny fragment produktu

Suszarka

Kup teraz
Klimatyzator LG zamontowany na ścianie. W prawym dolnym rogu obrazu widoczny fragment produktu

Klimatyzator

Kup teraz

Uśmiechnięta kobieta siedzi na kanapie w jasnym salonie i korzysta ze smartfona.

ThinQ UP to nowy poziom domowego komfortu

ThinQ UP to coś więcej niż modernizacja – to droga ku bardziej komfortowemu i świadomemu życiu. Spraw, aby każda chwila w Twoim domu była jeszcze przyjemniejsza.

ThinQ UP to nowy poziom domowego komfortu Google Play ThinQ UP to nowy poziom domowego komfortu Apple App Store
Kuchnia Pralnia Klimatyzacja

Platforma dostosowana do Twojego stylu życia

Widok nocny

Dostosuj jasność nocnego oświetlenia jednym dotknięciem

Po aktualizacji możesz jeszcze precyzyjniej regulować jasność wewnętrznego oświetlenia, aby uzyskać bardziej spersonalizowany i wygodny widok nocny.

* Powyższy film ma charakter poglądowy i może różnić się od rzeczywistego produktu.

Zaawansowana pielęgnacja prania – więcej niż czystość

Film przedstawia pralkę LG i różne melodie końcowe. Film kończy się pokazem aplikacji LG ThinQ.

Sezonowa melodia końcowa

Zakończ każdy cykl prania swoją ulubioną melodią

Uczyń zakończenie cyklu prania przyjemniejszym, wybierając sezonową melodię powiadomienia.

* Powyższy film ma charakter poglądowy i może różnić się od rzeczywistego produktu.

Własny ekran powitalny

Dodaj odrobinę radości do rutyny prania ze spersonalizowanym ekranem

    • Zbliżenie na panel sterowania pralki LG.

      Spersonalizuj ekran startowy pralki za pomocą unikalnych motywów.

    • Zbliżenie na panel sterowania suszarki LG.

      Doświadcz świeżego i radosnego startu za każdym razem, gdy robisz pranie.

* Powyższe zdjęcia służą wyłącznie celom ilustracyjnym i mogą wyglądać inaczej niż rzeczywisty produkt.

Idealny klimat z inteligentnym sterowaniem

Film przedstawia klimatyzator LG i różne dźwięki początkowe i końcowe. Film kończy się pokazem aplikacji LG ThinQ.

Dźwięk początkowy/końcowy

Odśwież swoją atmosferę sezonowymi melodiami

LG DUALCOOL oferuje świeże, sezonowe dźwięki alertów, które ożywią każdy dzień.

* Powyższy film ma charakter poglądowy i może różnić się od rzeczywistego produktu.

* Lista modeli objętych usługą będzie rozszerzana i może ulec zmianie w zależności od harmonogramu wdrożeń.

Starsza kobieta z siwymi włosami, w okularach, siedząca na kanapie i uśmiechająca się podczas korzystania z telefonu.

Urządzenia, które zmieniają się razem z Tobą

ThinQ UP pozwala dostosować inteligentne urządzenia do Twoich potrzeb. Pobieraj nowe funkcje w oparciu o swój styl życia i osobiste preferencje.

Urządzenia, które zmieniają się razem z Tobą Google Play Urządzenia, które zmieniają się razem z Tobą Apple App Store

* Funkcje aplikacji ThinQ® mogą różnić się w zależności od produktu i kraju. Skontaktuj się z lokalnym sprzedawcą lub firmą LG, aby uzyskać informacje na temat dostępności usług.

* Aby korzystać z funkcji ThinQ, konieczne jest zainstalowanie aplikacji „LG ThinQ” ze sklepu Google Play lub Apple App Store na smartfonie i nawiązanie połączenia z Wi-Fi.

* Przed użyciem należy sprawdzić specyfikację telefonu (Android OS 9.0 lub nowszy, iOS 15.0 lub nowszy).

* Pokazany powyżej ekran aplikacji mobilnej służy wyłącznie celom ilustracyjnym i może różnić się od rzeczywistej aplikacji i jej wersji.

* Usługa ThinQ UP jest dostępna dla modeli pralek LG: F4WX9092, F4WX9092B w Niemczech, F4W9009TBC, F4W9009TWC w Anglii oraz F94X92WSTE we Francji od marca 2025 roku. 

* Usługa ThinQ UP jest dostępna dla suszarki LG, modele: RT90X8C w Niemczech, RH9X71WH, RH9X76WH, RH9X76BM we Francji – od marca 2025 roku.

* Usługa ThinQ UP jest dostępna dla lodówki LG MoodUP, model GMV960NNME w Niemczech, Anglii, Hiszpanii, Włoszech, Francji i Polsce – od marca 2025 roku.

* Lista modeli objętych usługą będzie rozszerzana i może ulec zmianie w zależności od harmonogramu wdrożeń.