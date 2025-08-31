Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Animowana sekwencja LG Smart TV przedstawiająca logo webOS, a następnie typografia „Oglądaj”, „Graj” i „Odkrywaj”, kończąca się ekranem głównym LG webOS z aplikacjami i kanałami do streamingu

Ciesz się nieskończoną ilością treści dzięki webOS

Oglądaj, graj i odkrywaj dzięki webOS. Ponad 4000 aplikacji do strumieniowania, ponad 4000 kanałów dostępnych w LG Channels na całym świecie.

*Dostępna liczba aplikacji i kanałów może się różnić w zależności od kraju, produktu i regionu.

Czym jest webOS?OglądajGrajOdkrywajPromocja

webOS, serce LG Entertainment

System webOS zapewnia łatwy dostęp do wszystkiego, co lubisz – bezpośrednio z ekranu głównego.

Wszystko, co chcesz oglądać na jednym ekranie

Wszystkie ulubione treści w jednym miejscu – sport, muzyka, gry, nauka i domowe biuro. Wystarczy jedno kliknięcie, aby dotrzeć dokładnie tam, gdzie chcesz. 

Dostosuj swoje wrażenia z oglądania

Z łatwością załóż własne konto. Każdy otrzymuje osobisty ekran główny z dostosowanymi do potrzeb rekomendacjami treści, które zapewniają bardziej wciągające wrażenia wizualne.

Dotknij, aby odtworzyć. Gotowy w kilka sekund.

Dostęp do ulubionych aplikacji streamingowych jednym dotknięciem. Otwórz kartę TV w aplikacji ThinQ, aby uzyskać dostęp do Prime Video i różnych aplikacji. Wystarczy dotknąć aplikacji w ThinQ, aby odtworzyć ją na telewizorze w ciągu kilku sekund.

*Obraz symulowany w celach ilustracyjnych.

*Dostępne treści i aplikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju, produktu i regionu.

*Tworzenie konta może być ograniczone w zależności od wieku i liczby istniejących kont.

*Wymagane są oddzielne subskrypcje dla Amazon Prime oraz powiązanych z nimi usług.

*Amazon, Prime Video i wszystkie powiązane logo są znakami towarowymi firmy Amazon.com, Inc lub jej podmiotów stowarzyszonych.

Nagradzany webOS

Logo nagród, w tym CES, iF Design Award i wybór redaktorów AVForums

*Nagrody CES Innovation są przyznawane na podstawie materiałów opisowych zgłoszonych do jury. CTA nie weryfikowało zgodności zgłoszeń ani twierdzeń ze stanem faktycznym i nie testowało produktów, które otrzymały nagrody. 

Odkryj więcej aplikacji

Odkryj świat aplikacji wykraczających poza wyobraźnię.

*Niektóre aplikacje mogą nie zostać uruchomione w tym samym czasie co webOS, a ich dostępność może się różnić w zależności od regionu.

Słowo „Oglądaj” na czarnym tle z gradientem


Globalne usługi transmisji strumieniowej

Wszechświat treści do odkrycia

Seriale tak wciągające, że nie można się od nich oderwać. Zanurz się w urzekających treściach na Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video i Apple TV+.

Animowana sekwencja przedstawiająca logo Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ i Apple TV+ unoszące się nad dynamicznym kolażem hitowych programów telewizyjnych, podkreślając dostęp LG Smart TV do globalnych platform streamingowych i wciągające wrażenia wizualne.

*Dostępne treści i aplikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju, produktu i regionu.

*Wymagane są oddzielne subskrypcje dla Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime i Apple TV+ oraz powiązanych z nimi usług.

*Apple, logo Apple i Apple TV są znakami towarowymi firmy Apple Inc, zarejestrowanymi w Stanach Zjednoczonych i innych krajach.

*Amazon, Prime Video i wszystkie powiązane logo są znakami towarowymi firmy Amazon.com, Inc lub jej podmiotów stowarzyszonych.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Wersja reżyserska w domu 

FILMMAKER MODE™ wyłącza wygładzanie ruchu i zachowuje oryginalny format filmu – w tym proporcje, kolory i częstotliwość klatek – dzięki czemu widzisz każdą scenę dokładnie tak, jak chciał reżyser. 

*Obraz symulowany w celach ilustracyjnych.

*Obsługa trybu FILMMAKER Mode może się różnić w zależności od kraju.

Sports Portal

Zabierz stadion do domu 

Zanurz się w akcji dzięki Sports Portal – Twoim centrum gier na żywo, podsumowań meczów, tabel ligowych i wielu innych informacji, dostępnych na jednym ekranie.

Ekran ustawień LG TV przedstawiający interfejs Sports Portal. Sekcja „Mój zespół” dynamicznie się rozwija i zwija, a następnie płynne przewija w dół przez różne wybieralne kanały i treści sportowe.

*Obraz mógł zostać zasymulowany w celach ilustracyjnych.

*Dostępne treści i aplikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju, produktu i regionu.

*Obsługiwane ligi i funkcje mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju.

*Ta funkcja wymaga połączenia sieciowego.

*Aby otrzymywać alerty, drużyny lub gracze muszą zostać dodani do „My Team”.

Słowo „Graj” na czarnym tle z gradientem


Gry

Wszystkie gry, które chcesz na LG TV

Graj w tysiące gier bezpośrednio na LG TV z GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid, a teraz także z aplikacją Xbox.

LG TV wyświetla ekran Gaming Portal, przewijając w dół dostępne gry i funkcje. Wideo przedstawia użytkownika, który przechodzi do menu ustawień po lewej stronie, prezentującego różne opcje gry, w tym GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid i Xbox.webos-2025-microsite-32-gaming-portal-xbox-d.jpg

*Obraz symulowany w celach ilustracyjnych.

*O suporte para o Gaming Portal pode variar consoante o país.

*O suporte para serviços de jogos em nuvem e jogos no Gaming Portal pode variar consoante o país.

*Alguns serviços de jogos podem exigir uma subscrição e um gamepad.

*Dostępne treści i aplikacje mogą różnić się w zależności od kraju, produktu i regionu i ulegać zmianom bez powiadomienia.

*Może być wymagana oddzielna subskrypcja.

*W zależności od gry może być wymagane podłączenie pada, myszy lub klawiatury.

*Zgodność z usługą GeForce NOW może się różnić w zależności od producenta i specyfikacji gamepada. Listę obsługiwanych gamepadów można znaleźć pod adresem: https://gfn.co.kr/ko/guide/games.html

*Usługi gier mogą zostać przerwane według uznania dostawcy.

Kobieta ćwicząca podczas oglądania filmów treningowych na LG TV, z różnymi treściami fitness, takimi jak joga i medytacja przesuwającymi się po ekranie, prezentując LG TV jako wszechstronny towarzysz fitness.

*Obraz symulowany w celach ilustracyjnych.

*Dostępne treści i aplikacje mogą różnić się w zależności od kraju, produktu i regionu i ulegać zmianom bez powiadomienia.

*Może być wymagana oddzielna subskrypcja.

Słowo „Odkrywaj” na czarnym tle z gradientem


Nauka

Ucz się z zabawą na dużym ekranie 

Logo Pinkfong wyświetlane przed LG TV
Pinkfong

Śpiewaj, baw się i ucz z Baby Shark i rodziną na zabawnej platformie edukacyjnej Pinkfong.

Logo ABCmouse wyświetlane przed LG TV
ABCmouse

Dzięki 10 000 ćwiczeń dla dzieci 2–8 lat ABCmouse rozbudza miłość do nauki już od najmłodszych lat.

Logo PlayKids+ wyświetlane przed LG TV
PlayKids+

Dla dzieci 2-12 lat, profesjonalne filmy, piosenki i gry, aby nauka była przyjemna w każdym wieku.

*Obraz symulowany w celach ilustracyjnych.

*Dostępne treści i aplikacje mogą różnić się w zależności od kraju, produktu i regionu i ulegać zmianom bez powiadomienia.

*Może być wymagana oddzielna subskrypcja.

LG Smart TV otoczony pudełkami podarunkowymi i torbami na zakupy, prezentujący specjalne oferty dostępne przez ograniczony czas i ekskluzywne wydarzenia streamingowe dostępne na platformie webOS.

Korzystaj z ofert specjalnych na webOS

Ograniczone czasowo oferty i wydarzenia streamingowe – wszystko odbywa się w systemie webOS.

Korzystaj z ofert specjalnych na webOS Więcej informacji
Dwa ekrany prezentujące najważniejsze funkcje: na jednym widać pilota LG AI Magic Remote z oznaczeniem „webOS for AI”, a na drugim – procesor AI alpha11 Gen2 z podpisem „procesor AI alpha”.

LG AI TV nowej generacji

LG AI TV nowej generacji Więcej informacji