27-calowy monitor gamingowy LG UltraGear 4. gen. OLED z trybem Dual-Mode: 540Hz QHD / 720Hz HD, 0,02 ms (GtG) i złączem DP2.1

27GX790B_EU new Erp label.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu
27GX790B_EU new Erp label.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu

27-calowy monitor gamingowy LG UltraGear 4. gen. OLED z trybem Dual-Mode: 540Hz QHD / 720Hz HD, 0,02 ms (GtG) i złączem DP2.1

27GX790B-B
Główne cechy

  • 27-calowy wyświetlacz OLED QHD (2560 x 1440)
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500
  • OLED z Dual Mode QHD 540Hz - HD 720Hz
  • Czas reakcji 0.02ms (GtG)
  • Zgodność z NVIDIA® G-SYNC® / Certyfikacja VESA AdaptiveSync / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
  • Ergonomiczna konstrukcja z funkcją pochylania, skręcania, obracania pivot, regulacji wysokości i możliwością montażu na ścianie
Więcej

Wielokrotnie nagradzana doskonałość

Logo nagrody Digital Trend 2025

Digital Trends 2025

Wybór czytelników: najlepsze monitory dla graczy i osób wymagających wysokiej jakości wydajności

UltraGear™ OLED GX7 Logo image.




27" monitor gamingowy OLED 4 gen. z częstotliwością odświeżania 540 Hz i Dual-Mode

Monitor gamingowy LG UltraGear 27GX790B umieszczony na podwyższeniu wyświetla na ekranie grafikę przedstawiającą smugę światła. Na powierzchni podłogi widnieje napis „4th Gen OLED”, podkreślający generację OLED produktu.

*Obrazy zostały wygenerowane w celu lepszego zrozumienia funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń użytkownika.

Kompozytowa grafika promocyjna technologii LG OLED zawierająca pięć sekcji: „Najjaśniejszy OLED firmy LG” z grafiką promienia RGB, „Idealne wrażenia wizualne” z postacią astronauty i ikonami certyfikacji, podzielona scena z gry oznaczona jako „QHD 540 Hz – HD 720 Hz Dual-Mode”, panel w kolorze fioletowo-niebieskim z napisem „VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500” oraz kolorowa eksplozja cząstek z napisem „DCI-P3 99,5%”.

Kompozytowa grafika promocyjna technologii LG OLED zawierająca pięć sekcji: „Najjaśniejszy OLED firmy LG” z grafiką promienia RGB, „Idealne wrażenia wizualne” z postacią astronauty i ikonami certyfikacji, podzielona scena z gry oznaczona jako „QHD 540 Hz – HD 720 Hz Dual-Mode”, panel w kolorze fioletowo-niebieskim z napisem „VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500” oraz kolorowa eksplozja cząstek z napisem „DCI-P3 99,5%”.

Słowo „DISPLAY” napisane dużymi literami o gradientowym kolorze, wyśrodkowane na ciemnym tle, z cienką ramką rozciągającą się od lewej strony.

Najjaśniejszy* OLED 4. generacji od LG

Przedstawiamy monitor gamingowy LG z wyświetlaczem OLED czwartej generacji i rewolucyjną technologią Primary RGB Tandem — osiągający maksymalną jasność 1500 nitów, co przekłada się na wyraźnie wyraźniejszy obraz podczas gry i pozwala dostrzegać szczegóły na ekranie nawet w jasnym otoczeniu. W dynamicznych scenach lub przy oświetleniu słonecznym ulepszona technologia APL i zredukowany ABL pomagają utrzymać stałą luminancję bez przyciemniania kluczowych elementów obrazu. Monitor ten, posiadający certyfikaty UL Verified Perfect Black, Color i VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, zapewnia kontrast i klarowność, których gracze potrzebują, aby szybciej reagować, widzieć więcej i w pełni zanurzyć się w każdej klatce.

Monitor LG UltraGear 27GX790B umieszczony na biurku z widokiem na panoramę miasta o zachodzie słońca, wyświetlający scenę z gry fantasy z postacią w płaszczu stojącą w śnieżnym górskim otoczeniu. Wokół monitora znajdują się głośniki, klawiatura, zegar, małe figurki i kubek.

*Obrazy zostały wygenerowane w celu lepszego zrozumienia funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń użytkownika.

*Według stanu na listopad 2025 r., spośród wszystkich modeli LG wykorzystujących technologię WOLED poprzedzających czwartą generację OLED, model 27GX790B oferuje najwyższą jasność.

Wyjątkowa jasność OLED nowej generacji

Wyposażony w technologię 4. generacji Primary RGB Tandem OLED, model 27GX790B zapewnia jaśniejszy obraz przy mniejszym zużyciu energii niż poprzednia generacja OLED — osiągając maksymalną jasność do 1500 nitów. Zaawansowana 4-warstwowa struktura RGB zapewnia głębszy kontrast, ostrzejsze szczegóły i oszałamiającą precyzję kolorów. Ciesz się wyraźniejszymi cieniami, głębokim zanurzeniem w świecie gry i spójnością obrazu w każdej klatce — stworzone z myślą o poważnych graczach.

*Obrazy zostały wygenerowane w celu lepszego zrozumienia funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń użytkownika.

Potwierdzone przez UL doskonałe wrażenia wizualne,
niezmienne niezależnie od oświetlenia

Głęboka czerń

Certyfikacja UL potwierdza rzeczywiście głęboką czerń, która wzmacnia kontrast i poprawia odbiór obrazu niezależnie od warunków oświetleniowych.

Dokładne kolory i wierność barw

Dokładne kolory i pełna wierność barw, zweryfikowane przez UL, zapewniają spójne odwzorowanie kolorów w różnych warunkach oświetleniowych – od słabego światła po jasne otoczenie.

Wierne odwzorowanie

Certyfikacja UL potwierdza wierne odwzorowanie rzeczywistej zawartości gier na ekranie, z zachowaniem zamierzonej kolorystyki i detali zarówno w jasnych, jak i ciemnych scenach. W odróżnieniu od ocen opartych na statycznych obrazach testowych, weryfikacja ta odzwierciedla dokładność odwzorowania treści w warunkach rzeczywistego użytkowania.

Trzy certyfikaty potwierdzające wydajność technologii LG OLED: certyfikat UL potwierdzający poziom czerni poniżej 0,24 nitów przy natężeniu oświetlenia do 500 luksów, certyfikat UL potwierdzający spójność kolorów powyżej 99% przy natężeniu oświetlenia do 500 luksów oraz certyfikat Intertek potwierdzający 100% wierność kolorów przy natężeniu oświetlenia do 500 luksów w oparciu o 125 wzorów kolorystycznych.
Porównanie jakości wyświetlaczy niebędących WOLED i WOLED czwartej generacji, pokazujące zwiększoną jasność, kolory i klarowność po prawej stronie dzięki zastosowaniu technologii WOLED czwartej generacji. Monitor stoi na biurku wraz z kontrolerem do gier, klawiaturą i zestawem słuchawkowym.

*Obrazy zostały wygenerowane w celu lepszego zrozumienia funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń użytkownika.

Większa szczegółowość z VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500

Doświadcz niezrównanej głębi i żywego realizmu potwierdzonym przez VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500. Dzięki gamie kolorów DCI-P3 99,5% (typowo) monitor wyświetla kolory z realistycznymi szczegółami, jak najbardziej zbliżonymi do zamierzeń twórców odtwarzanych treści.

Deeper Detail with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500

*Obrazy zostały wygenerowane w celu lepszego zrozumienia funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń użytkownika.

Zaawansowane technologie zapewniające komfort oczu, zweryfikowane przez UL

AGLR (Anti‑Glare & Low Reflection) w monitorach LG WOLED, w połączeniu z zaawansowanymi technologiami komfortu wzroku certyfikowanymi przez UL, ogranicza uciążliwe odbicia i pomaga zachować komfort oczu. Efektem jest krystalicznie czysty obraz i stała czytelność w dynamicznej rozgrywce. Weryfikacja UL w kluczowych obszarach — redukcji szkodliwego niebieskiego światła oraz eliminacji migotania — sprzyja większemu komfortowi wizualnemu i płynniejszym wrażeniom z gry, zarówno w jasnych pomieszczeniach, jak i przy oświetleniu LED.

Monitor LG UltraGear 27GX790B na biurku z wyświetlonym porównaniem „bez zastosowania” i „z zastosowaniem”, pokazującym różne stany wizualne postaci w zbroi science fiction. Na biurku znajdują się głośniki, klawiatura, figurki, kontroler, obudowa komputera i słuchawki. W dolnej części widoczne są liczne certyfikaty UL potwierdzające brak migotania, brak nieprzyjemnego odblasku, niską emisję światła niebieskiego oraz certyfikaty Eyesafe.

*Wszystkie zdjęcia mają charakter wyłącznie poglądowy.

*Technologia LG WOLED została zweryfikowana przez UL jako wolna od migotania, niepowodująca uciążliwego odblasku i emitująca mało światła niebieskiego.

*Numer certyfikatu: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) – A196009, Discomfort Glare Free – V563481 (warunki UGR poniżej 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum – V745051, Eyesafe 3.0 CPF60 – V745354, Eyesafe 3.0 RPF40 – V275741

*Powyższa funkcja może się różnić w zależności od środowiska komputerowego lub warunków użytkownika.

Słowo „SPEED” napisane dużymi literami o gradientowym kolorze, wyśrodkowane na ciemnym tle, z cienką ramką rozciągającą się od lewej strony.

720 Hz (przy HD) – 540 Hz (przy QHD) Dual-Mode

Dzięki certyfikowanemu przez VESA trybowi Dual‑Mode monitor LG UltraGear oferuje najszybszą wydajność w historii — z częstotliwością odświeżania do 720 Hz. Płynnie przełączaj się między QHD 540 Hz dla bardziej szczegółowego obrazu, a HD 720 Hz dla ultraszybkiej akcji. Preferowaną częstotliwość odświeżania i rozmiar obrazu możesz wybrać z poziomu On‑Screen Display lub natychmiast przełączyć ustawienia poprzez LG Switch, optymalizując rozgrywkę w każdym gatunku.

Graphic comparing two gaming scenes: a fantasy warrior rendered in QHD at 540Hz on the left, and a rally race car rendered in HD at 720Hz on the right. The two scenes overlap slightly against a dynamic abstract blue and red background, with ‘540Hz QHD’ and ‘720Hz HD’ labels displayed beside each image

Wysoka przepustowość dzięki DisplayPort 2.1

DisplayPort 2.1 w modelu 27GX790B zapewnia przepustowość nowej generacji, zoptymalizowaną pod ultraszybkie granie i stabilną wydajność nawet przy ekstremalnie wysokich częstotliwościach odświeżania. Uzupełnieniem jest port USB‑C, umożliwiający przesył obrazu i danych jednym przewodem — idealne rozwiązanie dla nowoczesnych, elastycznych konfiguracji bez zbędnej plątaniny kabli. Dwa porty HDMI 2.1 gwarantują pełną kompatybilność z najnowszymi konsolami i gamingowymi komputerami PC, tworząc spójne, wysokowydajne środowisko rozgrywki na wszystkich urządzeniach.

High-speed bandwidth by DisplayPort 2.1

*Obrazy zostały wygenerowane w celu lepszego zrozumienia funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń użytkownika.

*Kable DP i HDMI są dołączone do zestawu.

*Karta graficzna NIE jest dołączona do zestawu.

Oszałamiająca prędkość

Ultraszybki czas reakcji wynoszący 0,02 (GtG), redukujący efekt ghostingu, pozwala cieszyć się zupełnie nową wydajnością w grach.

*Obrazy zostały wygenerowane w celu lepszego zrozumienia funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń użytkownika.

Słowo „TECHNOLOGY” napisane dużymi literami o gradientowym kolorze, wyśrodkowane na ciemnym tle, z cienką ramką rozciągającą się od lewej strony.

Certyfikowany zgodnie z powszechnie stosowaną technologią

Obsługa AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, kompatybilność z NVIDIA G‑SYNC® oraz certyfikat VESA AdaptiveSync™ gwarantują płynny, pozbawiony tearingu obraz i niskie opóźnienia.

Porównanie płynnego obrazu w grach — lewy obraz jest rozrywany, a prawy obraz jest pozbawiony rozrywania.

Logo NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync i AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Logo NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync i AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

*Obrazy zostały wygenerowane w celu lepszego zrozumienia funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń użytkownika.

*Wydajność tej funkcji jest porównywana z modelami, w których nie zastosowano technologii synchronizacji.

*W zależności od połączenia sieciowego mogą wystąpić błędy lub opóźnienia.

ClearMR 21000 zapewnia płynny ruch i nieograniczoną rozgrywkę

Certyfikat VESA ClearMR 21000 potwierdza wyjątkową wyrazistość obrazu w ruchu — monitor precyzyjnie odwzorowuje nawet subtelne rozmycia pojawiające się na krawędziach poruszających się obiektów, zapewniając ostrość i szczegółowość dynamicznej akcji. To realna przewaga, która pozwala zbliżyć się o krok do zwycięstwa.

ClearMR 21000 zapewnia płynny ruch i nieograniczoną rozgrywkę

*Obrazy zostały wygenerowane w celu lepszego zrozumienia funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń użytkownika.

Dynamiczna synchronizacja akcji

Dzięki funkcji Dynamic Action Sync, monitor minimalizuje input lag, umożliwiając natychmiastową reakcję i pełną kontrolę w decydujących momentach rozgrywki.

Stabilizator czerni

Black Stabilizer poprawia widoczność w ciemnych scenach, wydobywając ukryte detale i zwiększając czytelność obrazu, co ułatwia płynną nawigację w zacienionych obszarach oraz podczas nagłych zmian oświetlenia.

Celownik

Punkt celowania jest umieszczony centralnie, aby zwiększyć celność strzału.

*Obrazy zostały wygenerowane w celu lepszego zrozumienia funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń użytkownika.

*Obrazy zostały wygenerowane w celu lepszego zrozumienia funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń użytkownika.

Inteligentniejsze sterowanie i płynne przełączanie, dzięki LG Switch

Aplikacja LG Switch umożliwia łatwą optymalizację ustawień monitora zarówno do grania, jak i codziennej pracy. Pozwala wygodnie zarządzać parametrami obrazu — takimi jak jakość czy jasność — oraz natychmiast stosować zapisane ustawienia za pomocą skrótu klawiszowego. Dodatkowo aplikacja oferuje podział ekranu na 11 układów oraz szybkie uruchamianie platform do wideorozmów jednym kliknięciem, zapewniając jeszcze większą wygodę i elastyczność pracy.

*Ten film ma charakter wyłącznie poglądowy i może nie odzwierciedlać rzeczywistych specyfikacji produktu 27GX790B.

*Aby prawidłowo korzystać z funkcji LG Switch, należy pobrać oprogramowanie i instrukcję obsługi ze strony LG.com.

The 4-pole headphone cord is connected to the monitor.

Wyjście słuchawkowe
z dźwiękiem
przestrzennym

Podłącz słuchawki z mikrofonem przez 4‑polowe wyjście słuchawkowe i graj bez rezygnacji z czatu głosowego. Dzięki technologii DTS Headphone:X zyskujesz wirtualny dźwięk 3D, który zapewnia jeszcze bardziej immersyjne doświadczenie.

*Zestawy słuchawkowe sprzedawane oddzielnie.

Kompaktowa, smukła konstrukcja

Ciesz się niemal bezramkowym designem oraz w pełni regulowaną podstawą z możliwością obrotu, pochylenia i regulacji wysokości. Smukła, uporządkowana konstrukcja podstawy oraz szeroki zakres obrotu pozwalają efektywnie wykorzystać przestrzeń na biurku, nadając stanowisku bardziej nowoczesny, dopracowany wygląd.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Obrót na boki

-30° ~ 30°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Pochył

-5° ~ 21°

Height adjustable icon.

Wysokość

110mm

Pivot icon.

Pivot

Z ruchem wskazówek zegara

Monitor gamingowy LG UltraGear 27GX790B ustawiony na biurku, pokazujący scenę bitwy kosmicznej z statkiem kosmicznym wystrzeliwującym silniki odrzutowe. Po prawej stronie dwa zbliżenia podkreślają smukłą konstrukcję podstawy i szczegóły podstawy monitora, podkreślając jego minimalną powierzchnię i elegancki profil.
Displayport icon.

DisplayPort2.1 x1

z DSC

USB Type-C icon.

USB typu C™ (DP alt.) x1

HDMI icon.

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

USB-C icon.

USB3.0 2dn

*Obrazy zostały wygenerowane w celu lepszego zrozumienia funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń użytkownika.

Drukuj

Kluczowe parametry

  • Wyświetlacz - Rozmiar [cale]

    26.5

  • Wyświetlacz - Rozdzielczość

    2560 x 1440

  • Wyświetlacz - Typ panelu

    OLED

  • Wyświetlacz - Współczynnik proporcji

    16:9

  • Wyświetlacz - Pokrycie gamy kolorów (typ.)

    DCI-P3 99.5% (CIE1976)

  • Wyświetlacz - Jasność (typ.) [cd/m²]

    335cd/m²

  • Wyświetlacz - Częstotliwość odświeżania (maks.) [Hz]

    540

  • Wyświetlacz - Czas reakcji

    0.02ms (GtG)

  • Mechaniczny - Regulacja położenia wyświetlacza

    Pochył/wysokość/obrót/pivot

Wszystkie specyfikacje

INFORMACJE

  • Nazwa produktu

    UltraGear

  • Rok

    Y26

WYŚWIETLACZ

  • Rozmiar [cale]

    26.5

  • Współczynnik proporcji

    16:9

  • Typ panelu

    OLED

  • Czas reakcji

    0.02ms (GtG)

  • Rozdzielczość

    2560 x 1440

  • Rozstaw pikseli [mm]

    0.2292 x 0.2292 mm

  • Głębia kolorów (liczba kolorów)

    1.07B

  • Kąt widzenia (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Jasność (typ.) [cd/m²]

    335cd/m²

  • Współczynnik kontrastu (typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Pokrycie gamy kolorów (typ.)

    DCI-P3 99.5% (CIE1976)

  • Pokrycie gamy kolorów (min.)

    DCI-P3 94.0% (CIE1976)

  • Częstotliwość odświeżania (maks.) [Hz]

    540

  • Jasność (min.) [cd/m²]

    300cd/m²

  • Współczynnik kontrastu (min.)

    1200000:1

  • Rozmiar [cm]

    67.3

  • PPI (Pixel Per Inch)

    111

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • HDMI

    TAK(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    TAK(1ea)

  • Wersja DP

    2.1

  • USB-C

    TAK

  • Wyjście słuchawkowe

    4-polowe (dźwięk+mikrofon)

  • Port USB Downstream

    TAK(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Port USB Upstream

    TAK(via USB-C)

  • USB-C (transmisja danych)

    TAK

  • DP (wersja HDCP)

    2.3

  • HDMI (wersja HDCP)

    2.3

FUNKCJE

  • HDR 10

    TAK

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Słabość kolorów

    TAK

  • Inteligentne oszczędzanie energii

    TAK

  • Kolor skalibrowany fabrycznie

    TAK

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Kalibracja HW

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamiczna synchronizacja akcji

    TAK

  • Stabilizator czerni

    TAK

  • Celownik

    TAK

  • Tryb czytania (Tryb ochrony oczu)

    TAK

  • Licznik FPS

    TAK

  • VRR

    TAK

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™500 TRUE BLACK

  • Klucz zdefiniowany przez użytkownika

    TAK

  • Automatyczny przełącznik wejścia

    TAK

  • Oświetlenie LED RGB

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • Efekt HDR

    TAK

  • Tryb Live Color Low Blue Light

    TAK

  • VESA ClearMR

    21000

  • VESA Dual-Mode

    QHD 540Hz / HD 720Hz

MECHANICZNY

  • Regulacja położenia wyświetlacza

    Pochył/wysokość/obrót/pivot

  • Możliwość montażu na ścianie [mm]

    100 x 100

WYMIARY/WAGA

  • Wymiary w opakowaniu (szer. x wys. x gł.) [mm]

    790x182x496

  • Wymiary z podstawką (szer. x wys. x gł.) [mm]

    605.2x527.6x220(góra)/605.2x397.6x220(dół)

  • Wymiary bez podstawki (szer. x wys. x gł.) [mm]

    605.2x351.0x51.2

  • Waga w transporcie [kg]

    9.8

  • Waga z podstawką [kg]

    6.8

  • Waga bez podstawy [kg]

    4.3

ZASILANIE

  • Pobór mocy (tryb uśpienia)

    Mniej niż 0.5W

  • Pobór mocy (DC wył.)

    Mniej niż 0.3W

  • Wejście AC

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Typ zasilania

    Zasilanie zewnętrzne (zasilacz)

  • Pobór mocy (tryb wł.)

    46.32W

  • Pobór mocy (tryb wł.) (ErP)

    25W

AKCESORIUM

  • Display Port

    TAK (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI

    TAK (ver 2.1)

APLIKACJA SW

  • Dual Controller

    TAK

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    TAK

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.
Aby dowiedzieć się więcej o tym, jak ten produkt przetwarza dane i o swoich prawach jako użytkownik, odwiedź „Zakres danych i specyfikacje” na LG Privacy

