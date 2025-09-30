About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Kobieta na sofie używająca telefonu do sterowania pralką i lodówką LG w jasnym salonie

Kobieta na sofie używająca telefonu do sterowania pralką i lodówką LG w jasnym salonie

Regularne aktualizacje. Niezawodność na lata.

Dzięki regularnym aktualizacjom urządzenia LG stale się rozwijają, oferując Ci niezawodną pracę i skuteczne rozwiązania problemów.

Regularne aktualizacje. Niezawodność na lata. Google PlayRegularne aktualizacje. Niezawodność na lata. Apple App Store
Instrukcja użytkownikaPralnia Kuchnia Klimatyzacja
Instrukcja użytkownika

Pierwsze kroki z LG ThinQ™

1. Zainstaluj aplikację i zaloguj się

- Kliknij „Install”, aby zainstalować aplikację LG ThinQ™.

- Wpisz adres e-mail i hasło, aby się zalogować lub kliknij „Sign Up”, aby utworzyć nowe konto.

2. Połącz swoje urządzenia LG

- Na ekranie głównym aplikacji ThinQ wybierz ikonę „+”, a następnie „Add devices”.

- Zeskanuj kod QR znajdujący się na urządzeniu lub wybierz „Dodaj urządzenie bez QR” na dole ekranu.

3. Korzystaj z inteligentnych funkcji ThinQ

- ThinQ UP zapewnia wygodne wsparcie dzięki stałym aktualizacjom.

- ThinQ Care monitoruje działanie sprzętu i przypomina o istotnych czynnościach.

 

- ThinQ AI rozwija się razem z Tobą, pozwalając w prosty sposób optymalizować codzienne zadania.

Pralka

LG ThinQ UP

Nowa jakość prania z LG.

Dowiedz się więcej
Pralka LG z ikoną Trybu Oszczędzania Energii obok ekranu telefonu pokazującego status trybu, w jasnym pomieszczeniu

Tryb oszczędzania energii

Optymalizuj zużycie energii zgodnie ze swoim stylem życia

System automatycznie przełączy się w tryb oszczędzania energii¹, gdy zostaną osiągnięte ustalone limity.

* Obrazy mają charakter poglądowy i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych.

Mężczyzna instalujący pralkę LG, używający funkcji samodiagnostyki w telefonie. W pobliżu widoczne pudełko i ręczniki

Self Check

Wygodna instalacja DIY

Zainstaluj pralkę samodzielnie bez najmniejszych problemów dzięki funkcji Self-Check.

* Obrazy mają charakter poglądowy i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych.

Twój osobisty ekran powitalny

Spersonalizuj ekran pralki i nadaj codzienności wyjątkowy charakter

Rozpoczynaj każde pranie po swojemu – dostosuj ekran startowy do Twojego unikalnego styli i potrzeb dzięki unikalnym motywom ekranu.

Spersonalizowana melodia końcowa

Zakończ każdy cykl prania swoją ulubioną melodią

Wybierz swoją ulubioną melodię powiadomienia i ciesz się miłym akcentem, który poprawi Ci nastrój na zakończenie każdego prania.

*Obrazy mają charakter poglądowy i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych.

Pralka

LG ThinQ Care

ThinQ Care wychwytuje drobiazgi, które mogłeś przeoczyć.

Bęben pralki LG z ubraniami oraz alert w telefonie informujący o pozostałym praniu podczas cyklu czyszczenia bębna

Wykrywanie prania podczas cyklu czyszczenia bębna

Unikaj pomyłek dzięki powiadomieniom Tub Clean

ThinQ Care ostrzeże Cię, jeśli podczas cyklu czyszczenia bębna niechcący pozostawisz w nim pranie.

* Obrazy mają charakter poglądowy i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych.

Lodówka

LG ThinQ UP

Odkryj nowe możliwości swojej lodówki.

Dozownik wody w lodówce LG napełniający szklankę z precyzyjnymi oznaczeniami pomiaru objętości

Smart Fill

Precyzyjne porcjowanie wody i lodu

Udoskonal obsługę dozownika: nalewaj 250, 500 lub 1000 ml filtrowanej wody, wybierając tryb Cubed Ice, Water lub Crushed Ice – szybko i precyzyjnie.

* Obrazy mają charakter poglądowy i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych.

*Aby uruchomić dozownik, naciśnij i przytrzymaj przycisk przez ponad 3 sekundy.

*Wydawana objętość może się różnić w zależności od warunków instalacji, takich jak ciśnienie i przepływ wody.

Night View

Dostosuj jasność nocnego oświetlenia jednym dotknięciem

Reguluj oświetlenie wnętrza od 4 do 9 poziomów, aby uzyskać bardziej spersonalizowany i wygodny widok nocny.

Ciemna kuchnia z wiszącą lampą nad otwartą lodówką LG, w której widoczne jest uporządkowane jedzenie

Noc

Jasna kuchnia, w której jest otwarta lodówka LG z schludnie uporządkowanymi produktami w środku

Dzień

* Obrazy mają charakter poglądowy i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych.

Lodówka

LG ThinQ Care

ThinQ Care wychwytuje drobiazgi, które mogłeś przeoczyć.

Wykrywanie słabego chłodzenia

Nie martw się o wzrosty temperatury

Otrzymuj powiadomienia o wzrostach temperatury w lodówce i zachowaj świeżość swoich produktów.

Wykrywanie lekkiego uchylenia drzwi

Nie martw się o wzrosty temperatury

Otrzymasz alert, jeśli drzwi lodówki pozostaną uchylone – ciesz się idealną świeżością i oszczędzaj energię.

* Obrazy mają charakter poglądowy i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych.

Klimatyzator

Idealny klimat z inteligentnym sterowaniem

Klimatyzator ścienny LG dmuchający chłodnym powietrzem na tle żółtych kwiatów z napisem Wiosna

Dźwięk rozpoczęcia / zakończenia

Odśwież swoją atmosferę sezonowymi melodiami

LG DUALCOOL oferuje świeże, sezonowe dźwięki alertów, które ożywią każdy dzień.

*Powyższy materiał wideo ma charakter wyłącznie poglądowy i może różnić się od rzeczywistego produktu.

*W przyszłości funkcja będzie dostępna także w innych modelach klimatyzatorów LG.

Inteligentny klimatyzator LG z Trybem Oszczędzania Energii, pokazany wraz z aplikacją na smartfonie, która wyświetla sterowanie prędkością wentylatora ustawioną na 80 procent.

Tryb oszczędzania energii

Inteligentny klimatyzator dopasowany do Ciebie

Ustaw moc na 80%, 60% lub 40% w trybie oszczędzania energii i pozwól systemowi inteligentnie sterować wentylatorem oraz temperaturą dla optymalnej wydajności.

* Obrazy mają charakter poglądowy i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych.

ThinQ™ – inteligentne zarządzanie domem zawsze pod ręką

ThinQ™ to platforma do zarządzania inteligentnymi urządzeniami LG, która zapewnia wygodę i pełną kontrolę nad Twoim domem, aby pomóc Ci uprościć życie i cieszyć się domowym komfortem.

Dowiedz się więcej

Pralka

Dowiedz się więcej
Suszarka

Suszarka

Dowiedz się więcej
Dowiedz się więcej

Chłodziarka

Dowiedz się więcej
Condizionatori

Klimatyzator

Dowiedz się więcej

* Obrazy mają charakter poglądowy i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych.

* Aby korzystać z funkcji ThinQ, należy zainstalować aplikację „LG ThinQ” ze sklepu Google Play lub Apple App Store i połączyć się z Wi-Fi. Aplikacja LG ThinQ dostępna na smartfonach z systemem Android 9.0 lub wyższym oraz iOS 16.0 lub wyższym. Wymagane są: smartfon, domowa sieć Wi-Fi oraz rejestracja produktu w aplikacji LG ThinQ™.

* Dostępne funkcje i możliwości mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu i kraju.

* Niektóre funkcje w aplikacji ThinQ mogą zostać udostępnione później.

* Obsługa urządzeń smart home kompatybilnych z Alexa i Asystentem Google może się różnić w zależności od kraju i konfiguracji systemu.

 

1) Tryb Oszczędzania Energii

- Tryb Oszczędzania Energii jest dostępny wyłącznie przez aplikację LG ThinQ i może działać z ograniczeniami, w zależności od warunków otoczenia i użytkowania. Oszczędność energii (370.7kWh→107.3kWh) została zweryfikowana przez Wewnętrzne Laboratorium LG w określonych warunkach testowych (Model: F94X56WHST, IEC 3kg), a rzeczywiste wyniki mogą się różnić w zależności od sposobu użytkowania.