W jaki sposób funkcje i pojęcia telewizora mogą pomóc Ci szybko zrozumieć, co oznaczają?

W przejrzystej formie kart funkcji i terminów możesz natychmiast zobaczyć, co każda z nich oznacza i zrozumieć jej rolę.

  • *Wszystkie powyższe obrazy są symulowane.
  • *Funkcje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu. Szczegółowe specyfikacje znajdują się na stronie danego produktu.
  • *Specyfikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu lub rozmiaru ekranu.
  • *Obsługa niektórych funkcji może się różnić w zależności od regionu i kraju.

Które funkcje telewizora pasują do Twojego stylu życia i można je łatwo przeglądać w formie kart?

Odkrywaj funkcje w prostych kartach zaprojektowanych z myślą o Twoim stylu życia. Przeglądaj z łatwością i znajdź to, co najlepiej Ci odpowiada.

Ikony z oferty telewizorów LG przedstawiające funkcje systemu smart, procesora, ekranu, dźwięku i rozdzielczości.

Poznaj ofertę telewizorów LG

ak wybrać telewizor dopasowany do Twoich potrzeb?

ak wybrać telewizor dopasowany do Twoich potrzeb? Dowiedz się więcej