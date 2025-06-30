Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pasmo górskie w ramce telewizora – kreatywny sposób na podkreślenie dużego rozmiaru ekranu. Z etykietą 100 cali.

Jaki rozmiar TV będzie idealny do Twojego domu?

Postaw na bardziej wciągające wrażenia dzięki LG Ultra Big TV. Ciesz się filmami, sportem i grami w najwyższej jakości obrazu na ultradużym ekranie.¹

Większe ekrany zapewniają bardziej wciągające wrażenia

Dzięki postępowi w technologii telewizyjnej dzisiejsze ekrany o wysokiej rozdzielczości pozwalają cieszyć się takim samym wciągającym obrazem w krótszych odległościach bez utraty jakości obrazu.¹

W różnych salonach użytkownicy korzystają z telewizorów LG Ultra Big na różne sposoby. W jednym pokoju oglądają sport. W drugim pokoju oglądają film. W ostatnim pokoju na ekranie wyświetlana jest gra wideo.

Jak znaleźć odpowiedni rozmiar telewizora?

Wybierz odpowiedni LG Ultra Big TV.² ³ ⁴

Filmy instruktażowe pokazujące, jak zmienia się idealny rozmiar TV w zależności od odległości oglądania od TV. Pokazuje zmiany z 2,3M na 3M.

Przy odległości oglądania wynoszącej zaledwie 3 m, można kupić 100-calowy TV

Znajdź TV o odpowiednim rozmiarze. By zmierzyć odległość oglądania pomnóż rozmiar TV w cm przez 1,2. Dzięki postępowi w technologii obrazu nawet w małych pokojach można używać dużych ekranów.

Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers: Zalecana odległość kina (40°)

 
Inch rangeRecommended Cinema Distance (40°)
70 ~ 75 inch2.1m ~ 2.3m
76 ~ 85 inch2.3m ~ 2.6m
86 ~ 100 inch2.6m ~ 3.0m

Jak mierzysz odległość oglądania?

• Znaj rozmiar swojego TV, mierząc ukośnie długość ekranu w centymetrach.

• W oparciu o kąt widzenia 40 stopni pomnóż rozmiar telewizora przez 1,2, aby znaleźć odpowiednią odległość oglądania dla Twojego TV. 

Dlaczego warto wybrać LG Ultra Big TV?

Ciesz się wciągającą jakością dzięki zwiększonej skali

LG TV napędzane procesorem AI alfa mogą skalować treść i dźwięk o niskiej rozdzielczości, aby zapewnić wysokiej jakości obraz i dźwięk na ultradużym ekranie.¹ ³ ⁵ 

Wybieraj spośród szerokiej gamy ultradużych telewizorów

Mamy zróżnicowaną gamę LG TV. Każdy ultraduży telewizor ma smukłą konstrukcję, dzięki czemu mimo dużego rozmiaru ekranu będzie doskonale pasował do Twojej przestrzeni.¹ ³ ⁵

Różnorodne salony z różnymi telewizorami LG Ultra Big zamontowanymi na ścianie. W każdej z tych przestrzeni Ultra Big TV jest połączony z LG Soundbar.

Odkryj idealny dla siebie
telewizor wielkoekranowy

Łatwo porównaj funkcje, aby wybrać najlepszy telewizor dla siebie.³ ⁵

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED92
Zdjęcie produktu LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Zdjęcie produktu LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Zdjęcie produktu LG QNED85
QNED85
Zdjęcie produktu LG QNED92
QNED92
Rozmiar Do 97 cali (97, 83, 77, 65 cali) Do 97 cali (97, 83, 77, 65 cali) Do 100 cali (100, 86, 75, 65 cali) Do 85 cali (85, 75, 65 cali)
Ekran LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 cali) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 cali) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED evo
Procesor alpha Procesor 11 AI Gen2 alpha Procesor 11 AI Gen2 procesor AI alpha 8 Gen2 procesor AI alpha 8 Gen2
Podwyższanie rozdzielczości przez SI AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 8K
Więcej informacji

Inteligentne wskazówki dotyczące wyboru Twojego TV

Czym jest dobra jakość obrazu telewizora? >

Jaki TV jest dla Ciebie najlepszy? >

W jaki sposób AI TV usprawnia inteligentny TV? >

Poznaj wszystkie przewodniki zakupu telewizorów >

¹Obrazy na ekranie są symulowane.

 

²Zależność między rozmiarem TV a odległościami/kątami opiera się na ludzkich polach widzenia.

 

³Funkcje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu i rozmiaru ekranu. Szczegółowe specyfikacje można znaleźć na stronie każdego produktu.

 

⁴Zalecana odległość kinowa przez magazyn Electronics review w Ameryce Północnej (RTings.com) i Stowarzyszenie Inżynierów Filmowych i Telewizyjnych.

 

⁵Obsługa tej funkcji może różnić się w zależności od regionu i kraju.