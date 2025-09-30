About Cookies on This Site

Poznaj ofertę monitorów LG

Jak wybrać monitor, który najlepiej odpowiada Twoim potrzebom?

Porównaj i wybierz idealny monitor dopasowany do Twojego stylu życia.

Łatwo poznaj mocne strony modeli UltraGear, UltraFine, Smart Monitor i UltraWide — a następnie znajdź ten, który najlepiej do Ciebie pasuje.

Styl życiaPodsumowanie

Wraz ze zmianą stylu życia i sposobów pracy,
monitory LG zapewniają zoptymalizowane doświadczenia dopasowane do Twoich potrzeb i przestrzeni. Poznaj najważniejsze funkcje i specyfikacje każdego modelu w skrócie i odkryj ekran, który doskonale wpasuje się w Twoje codzienne życie.

Dla graczy

W grach każda sekunda ma znaczenie. Podczas intensywnych momentów akcji szybki czas reakcji i płynny obraz sprawiają, że nie przegapisz żadnego ruchu. Poczuj dreszcz emocji, będąc o krok przed przeciwnikiem — dzięki wyraźnym, nasyconym kolorom, które ożywiają każdą scenę gry, oraz płynnej rozgrywce bez rozrywania i zacięć obrazu.

Monitor LG UltraGear w pokoju gracza, wyświetlający rozgrywkę na ekranie z podświetleniem LED wokół stanowiska.

※ Ta linia produktów stanowi odniesienie do kluczowych funkcji w ramach serii. Rzeczywiste specyfikacje i opcje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu.

UltraGear
UltraGear
UltraGear

Display

Typ panelu

Panel to kluczowa technologia decydująca o jakości obrazu monitora. Matryce IPS oferują szerokie kąty widzenia i wierne odwzorowanie kolorów, VA — wysoki kontrast, a TN — szybki czas reakcji. Dzięki temu możesz wybrać panel najlepiej dopasowany do Twoich potrzeb.

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

Czas reakcji

Odnosi się do szybkości zmiany koloru na ekranie — im krótszy czas, tym płynniejszy i ostrzejszy obraz w grach.

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

Częstotliwość odświeżania

Ultraszybkie częstotliwości odświeżania zapewniają płynny obraz podczas grania, dzięki czemu możesz reagować szybciej i celniej trafiać w przeciwnika.

165 Hz

165 Hz

240 Hz

240 Hz

480 Hz

480 Hz

Color Gamut

Color Gamut odnosi się do zakresu kolorów, które monitor może wyświetlić. Im szerszy zakres, tym bardziej zróżnicowane i precyzyjne kolory mogą być odwzorowane.

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

HDR

Żywe kolory i wysoka jasność wynoszą rozdzielczość ekranu na nowy poziom. Zanurz się w doskonałej jakości obrazu z ostrzejszym kontrastem.

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Funkcje gamingowe

NVIDIA G-SYNC®

Technologia NVIDIA G-Sync zapewnia płynniejszą rozgrywkę, synchronizując częstotliwość odświeżania monitora z kartą graficzną, co eliminuje efekt rozrywania i zacinania obrazu.

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

Technologia AMD FreeSync zapewnia obraz bez rozrywania i niskie opóźnienia, dynamicznie dostosowując częstotliwość odświeżania monitora do liczby klatek w grze.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Dual Mode

Certyfikowany przez VESA tryb Dual Mode umożliwia płynne przełączanie między bogatą grafiką a dynamiczną akcją w grach. Z łatwością zmieniaj tryby za pomocą menu OSD lub aplikacji LG Switch, aby zoptymalizować ustawienia dla każdego gatunku gier.

Dual Mode
Not available
Dual Mode

Design

Krzywizna

Zakrzywiony design dopasowuje się do linii wzroku użytkownika, utrzymując stałą odległość między oczami a ekranem, co zmniejsza zmęczenie wzroku przy naturalnym kącie widzenia. Większe wartości oznaczają delikatniejsze zakrzywienie zapewniające komfort, natomiast mniejsze — głębsze zakrzywienie dla maksymalnego zanurzenia.

800R

800R

800R

800R

flat

flat

Dla twórców

Jedno urządzenie — nieskończone możliwości do pracy i rozrywki. Monitor LG Smart łączy w sobie wydajność monitora biurowego, płynną reakcję ekranu gamingowego oraz wygodę inteligentnego telewizora — wszystko w jednym eleganckim urządzeniu. Dzięki żywym kolorom, intuicyjnemu sterowaniu i inteligentnym funkcjom tworzy spójne środowisko do pracy wielozadaniowej, rozrywki i kreatywności. Niezależnie od tego, czy pracujesz, oglądasz czy tworzysz — doskonale dopasowuje się do Twojego stylu życia.

Monitor LG UltraFine na biurku w studiu muzycznym, wyświetlający kolorowe oprogramowanie do edycji wideo 3D, obok którego znajduje się konsoleta mikserska i słuchawki.

※ Ta linia produktów stanowi odniesienie do kluczowych funkcji w ramach serii. Rzeczywiste specyfikacje i opcje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu.

UltraFine
UltraFine
UltraFine

Display

Rozmiar

Monitory LG są dostępne w różnych rozmiarach — od 27 do 49 cali — dzięki czemu możesz wybrać odpowiedni rozmiar do swojego środowiska pracy i gier. Im większy ekran, tym bardziej immersyjne wrażenia w grach i większa efektywność pracy.

27

27

31.5

31.5

27

27

Rozdzielczość

Rozdzielczość odnosi się do liczby pikseli tworzących obraz na ekranie. Im wyższa rozdzielczość, tym ostrzejszy i bardziej szczegółowy obraz.

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

Współczynnik kontrastu

To miara różnicy jasności na ekranie. Wyższe wartości oznaczają głębsze czernie i jaśniejsze światła. Wyższy współczynnik kontrastu zapewnia lepszą jakość obrazu i jest korzystny w zastosowaniach, w których istotne są kolory — np. podczas oglądania filmów lub pracy nad projektami graficznymi.

1,200 : 1

1,200 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,200 : 1

1,200 : 1

Typ panelu

Panel to kluczowa technologia decydująca o jakości obrazu monitora. Matryce IPS oferują szerokie kąty widzenia i wierne odwzorowanie kolorów, VA — wysoki kontrast, a TN — szybki czas reakcji. Dzięki temu możesz wybrać panel najlepiej dopasowany do Twoich potrzeb.

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

Proporcje ekranu

Proporcje ekranu odnoszą się do stosunku szerokości do wysokości obrazu.

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

Color Gamut

Color Gamut odnosi się do zakresu kolorów, które monitor może wyświetlić. Im szerszy zakres, tym bardziej zróżnicowane i precyzyjne kolory mogą być odwzorowane.

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

HDR

Żywe kolory i wysoka jasność wynoszą rozdzielczość ekranu na nowy poziom. Zanurz się w doskonałej jakości obrazu z ostrzejszym kontrastem.

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Funkcjonalność

HDMI
2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

DisplayPort

DisplayPort pozwala w pełni wykorzystać moc kart graficznych nowej generacji dzięki wysokiej przepustowości. Zapewnia ostry, płynny obraz nawet w rozdzielczości 4K i przy ultrawysokich częstotliwościach odświeżania — gwarantując płynną rozgrywkę bez kompresji i opóźnień w symulatorach wyścigowych oraz grach FPS klasy premium.

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

Dla użytkowników hybrydowych

Inteligentniejszy ekran, który łączy pracę, rozrywkę i treści w doskonałej harmonii. Monitor LG Smart łączy w sobie produktywność monitora biurowego, szybkość reakcji ekranu gamingowego oraz wygodę inteligentnego telewizora — wszystko w jednym urządzeniu. Dzięki intuicyjnym panelom, inteligentnym funkcjom i eleganckiemu, nowoczesnemu designowi zapewnia zoptymalizowane wrażenia dla osób prowadzących dynamiczny, połączony styl życia. Zachwycająca jakość obrazu i elastyczna konfiguracja podnoszą komfort codziennej rutyny, czyniąc płynne wykonywanie wielu zadań integralną częścią Twojego dnia.

Monitor LG na biurku wyświetlający infografiki, otoczony klawiaturą, krzesłem biurowym, lampką, pojemnikiem na dokumenty i małymi roślinami — w przytulnym, domowym biurze.

※ Ta linia produktów stanowi odniesienie do kluczowych funkcji w ramach serii. Rzeczywiste specyfikacje i opcje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu.

Smart Monitor
Smart Monitor
Smart Monitor

Display

Współczynnik kontrastu

To miara różnicy jasności na ekranie. Wyższe wartości oznaczają głębsze czernie i jaśniejsze światła. Wyższy współczynnik kontrastu zapewnia lepszą jakość obrazu i jest korzystny w zastosowaniach, w których istotne są kolory — np. podczas oglądania filmów lub pracy nad projektami graficznymi.

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

3,000 : 1

3,000 : 1

Funkcjonalność

webOS

Korzystaj z pełnych aktualizacji i ciesz się zaletami najnowszych funkcji oraz oprogramowania. Laureat nagrody CES Innovation w kategorii cyberbezpieczeństwa — webOS chroni Twoją prywatność i dane, zapewniając pełne bezpieczeństwo.

webOS
webOS
webOS
Speaker
2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

USB-C Port
3 x USB-C (max. 65W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 65W charging power)

3 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

1 x USB-C (max. 65W charging power)

1 x USB-C
(max. 65W charging power)

Design

Wysokość

Możliwość regulacji wysokości monitora w górę i w dół pozwala zoptymalizować pozycję ekranu względem poziomu oczu, zmniejszając obciążenie szyi i ramion.

329 mm

329 mm

110 mm

110 mm

Not available
Pivot

Możliwość obrócenia ekranu o 90 stopni w jednym lub obu kierunkach, aby korzystać z monitora w orientacji pionowej.

-90°

-90°

90°

90°

Not available
Krzywizna

Dzięki możliwości odchylania monitora do przodu i do tyłu możesz regulować kąt nachylenia w górę lub w dół, aby uzyskać optymalny kąt widzenia dla oczu.

-20° ~ +50°

-20° ~ +50°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

Obrót

Obracaj monitor na boki, aby dzielić się ekranem z innymi lub dostosować jego pozycję do swojego środowiska pracy.

-60° ~ +90°

-60° ~ +90°

Not available
Not available

Do pracy

W dynamicznym rytmie codziennego życia, w którym liczy się efektywna wielozadaniowość, duża przestrzeń robocza ekranu umożliwia pracę w wielu oknach jednocześnie — bez poczucia ograniczenia. Ergonomiczna, zakrzywiona konstrukcja zapewnia wygodę wzrokową i pozwala na długie godziny skupienia, wspierając produktywność oraz kreatywny sposób pracy. To połączenie wydajności i komfortu sprawia, że Twoja praca staje się jeszcze bardziej angażująca.

Monitor LG UltraWide umieszczony na biurku w nowoczesnym gabinecie, wyświetlający kolorową grafikę 3D obok programu do kodowania.

※ Ta linia produktów stanowi odniesienie do kluczowych funkcji w ramach serii. Rzeczywiste specyfikacje i opcje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu.

UltraWide
UltraWide
UltraWide

Display

Rozmiar

Monitory LG są dostępne w różnych rozmiarach — od 27 do 49 cali — dzięki czemu możesz wybrać odpowiedni rozmiar do swojego środowiska pracy i gier. Im większy ekran, tym bardziej immersyjne wrażenia w grach i większa efektywność pracy.

49

49

39.7

39.7

38

38

Rozdzielczość

Rozdzielczość odnosi się do liczby pikseli tworzących obraz na ekranie. Im wyższa rozdzielczość, tym ostrzejszy i bardziej szczegółowy obraz.

5,120 x 1,440

5,120 x 1,440

5,120 x 2,160

5,120 x 2,160

3,840 x 1,600

3,840 x 1,600

Typ panelu

Panel to kluczowa technologia decydująca o jakości obrazu monitora. Matryce IPS oferują szerokie kąty widzenia i wierne odwzorowanie kolorów, VA — wysoki kontrast, a TN — szybki czas reakcji. Dzięki temu możesz wybrać panel najlepiej dopasowany do Twoich potrzeb.

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

Funkcjonalność

Speaker
2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 7W

2 x 7W

USB-C Port
1 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

1 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

2 x USB-C (max. 96W charging power)

2 x USB-C
(max. 96W charging power)

3 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

DisplayPort

DisplayPort pozwala w pełni wykorzystać moc kart graficznych nowej generacji dzięki wysokiej przepustowości. Zapewnia ostry, płynny obraz nawet w rozdzielczości 4K i przy ultrawysokich częstotliwościach odświeżania — gwarantując płynną rozgrywkę bez kompresji i opóźnień w symulatorach wyścigowych oraz grach FPS klasy premium.

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

USB Hub Ports
2 x USB 3.0(Down) 1 x USB 2.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down)
1 x USB 2.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down) 2 x USB 3.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down)
2 x USB 3.0(Up)

4 x USB 3.0(Down) 1 x USB 3.0(Up)

4 x USB 3.0(Down)
1 x USB 3.0(Up)

Design

Krzywizna

Zakrzywiony design dopasowuje się do linii wzroku użytkownika, utrzymując stałą odległość między oczami a ekranem, co zmniejsza zmęczenie wzroku przy naturalnym kącie widzenia. Większe wartości oznaczają delikatniejsze zakrzywienie zapewniające komfort, natomiast mniejsze — głębsze zakrzywienie dla maksymalnego zanurzenia.

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

  • *Funkcje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu. Szczegółowe specyfikacje znajdują się na stronach poszczególnych produktów.
  • *Specyfikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu lub rozmiaru ekranu.
  • *Dostępność niektórych funkcji może się różnić w zależności od regionu i kraju.
  • *Obrazy zostały zasymulowane w celu lepszego zrozumienia funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu.
Baner monitora LG z kartami funkcji przedstawiającymi czas reakcji, rozdzielczość i częstotliwość odświeżania.

Jak funkcje i pojęcia monitora mogą pomóc Ci szybko zrozumieć, co oznaczają?

Jak funkcje i pojęcia monitora mogą pomóc Ci szybko zrozumieć, co oznaczają? Dowiedz się więcej