promocja stare na nowe AGD LG

10% RABATU ZA ZWROT

Najlepszy sezon na wymianę lodówki na energooszczędną LG 

 

10% rabatu na zakup nowej lodówki LG czeka na Ciebie w koszyku, gdy oddasz starą lodówkę do eko-utylizacji.

 

Co możesz zwrócić?

Wymieniasz lodówkę dowolnej marki na nową lodówkę LG. Możesz oddać starą lodówkę dowolnego producenta i w dowolnym stanie. Pamiętaj, że do promocji możesz zgłosić maksymalnie dwa urządzenia.

Regulamin Promocji

Jak działa promocja?

3 proste kroki, by odebrać 10% rabatu:

  1.

    1.  Wybierz nowy produkt z rabatem 10% 

    Przed dodaniem produktu do koszyka, wybierz opcję „Wymień na nowe” i wypełnij formularz wymiany, a dodatkowy rabat 10% pojawi się w koszyku. Pamiętaj, że zobowiązujesz się do przekazania zużytego urządzenia.

  2.

    2. Przygotuj stare urządzenie do odbioru

    Zdemontuj zużyte urządzenie i przygotuj je do odbioru i transportu przez firmę logistyczną. Odbiór może nastąpić w innym terminie niż dostawa nowego sprzętu.

  3.

    3. Bezpłatny transport i utylizacja

    Twoje zużyte urządzenie zostanie za darmo odebrane, przewiezione i poddane profesjonalnemu recyklingowi.

Rabat 10% z promocji „Wymień stare na nowe" możesz łączyć:

 
  • z Kuponem Powitalnym ramach członkostwa w Klubie LG
  • z innymi ewentualnymi rabatami i promocjami, którym objęte są wybrane produkty 
  • z rabatami dostępnymi w ramach platform lojalnościowych
  • rabat nie łączy się z promocją „Więcej za mniej

Wymień LG na nowy sprzęt

POTRZEBUJESZ WYMIENIĆ WIĘCEJ?

Wymień dowolny telewizor,  monitor, pralkę, czy suszarkę i zyskaj rabat 5% na nowe LG

Wymień dowolny telewizor,  monitor, pralkę, czy suszarkę i zyskaj rabat 5% na nowe LG Dowiedz się więcej
Zalety kupowania w oficjalnym Sklepie LG

Zakupy z ratami 0% w BNP Paribas

Wszystkie aktualne promocje w jednym miejscu