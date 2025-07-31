Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Inwerterowa pompa ciepła do CWU

Nowa, inwerterowa pompa ciepła LG do CWU pozwala na imponującą oszczędność energii w porównaniu z konwencjonalnym ogrzewaniem elektrycznym. Dzięki wysoce wydajnej sprężarce DUAL Inverter maksymalizuje moc w trybie turbo, zapewniając o 30% krótszy czas nagrzewania.

Parująca wanna zajmuje centralne miejsce w łazience, z udogodnieniami w pobliżu. Po prawej stronie stoi wysoka, metaliczna jednostka grzewcza LG.

Inwerterowa pompa ciepła LG do CWU

Energooszczędne rozwiązanie do ciepłej wody użytkowej, które łączy technologię pompy ciepła z inteligentnym sterowaniem firmy LG.

Gallery Zapytanie o ofertę

Czym jest inwerterowa pompa ciepła LG do CWU?

Proekologiczna pompa ciepła LG pozyskuje 75% swojej energii z powietrza zewnętrznego. To odnawialne źródło energii przekształca niską temperaturę w wysoką za pomocą dwóch wymienników ciepła, skraplacza i parownika.

 

Widok frontowy domu, z lewą połową w czerni i bieli, pokazującą tradycyjne ogrzewanie, oraz kolorową prawą połową z niskotlenkowym podgrzewaczem wody.

Doskonała wydajność

Nowa, inwerterowa pompa ciepła do CWU firmy LG pozwala na imponującą oszczędność energii o ponad 70% w porównaniu z konwencjonalnym ogrzewaniem elektrycznym dzięki wysoce wydajnej sprężarce DUAL Inverter.

 

Po lewej stronie parująca wanna jest połączona z centralną metalową jednostką grzewczą LG, z oznaczeniem wskazującym na oszczędności energii przekraczające 70%.

* Na podstawie wewnętrznych danych symulacyjnych LG dotyczących dziennego zużycia energii elektrycznej w warunkach klimatu umiarkowanego w UE. Roczne zużycie energii elektrycznej jest o 74% niższe przy zastosowaniu modelu inwerterowej pompy ciepła LG do CWU o pojemności zbiornika 270 litrów niż w przypadku korzystania z ogólnego elektrycznego podgrzewacza wody (klasa C).
* Współczynnik wydajności (COP) modelu o pojemności 270 litrów osiąga 3,85 (etykieta energetyczna A ++), a współczynnik COP modelu pojemności 200 litrów osiąga 3,60 (etykieta energetyczna A +).

Gorąca woda leje się z czarnego kranu do białego zlewu poniżej, obok którego czeka gąbka i brązowy dozownik mydła po prawej stronie kranu.

Wydajne ogrzewanie

Sprężarka DUAL Inverter maksymalizuje moc w trybie turbo, zapewniając o 30% krótszy czas nagrzewania.

*W trybie turbo czas podgrzewania wody pierwszego użycia jest o 30% krótszy niż w trybie auto.
*Tryb turbo oparty jest na podwójnym inwerterze Max Hz z optymalizacją logiki pracy grzałki. Test został przeprowadzony wewnętrznie w oparciu o standardowy test US FHR.

Jednostka LG Dual Inverter, dostosowująca się między 10 a 80 Hz, znajduje się centralnie, podkreślona oznaczeniami dla kompresora Dual Inverter, 10-letniej gwarancji i TUV Rheinland.

DUAL inverter compressor

Sprężarka DUAL Inverter Compressor™ firmy LG oszczędza energię dzięki szerokiemu zakresowi pracy.

Osoba relaksuje się w parującej wannie po lewej stronie, a metalowy podgrzewacz wody LG eksponowany jest po prawej stronie.

Cicha praca

Dzięki silnikowi BLDC i podwójnej sprężarce inwerterowej poziom hałasu jest zredukowany do 53 dBA (moc akustyczna).

Stylowy design

Ekskluzywny design LG i luksusowy srebrny kolor sprawiają, że jest to doskonały produkt do każdego wnętrza.

 

Lewą połowę zdobi logo nagrody projektowej obok podgrzewacza wody LG, podczas gdy prawa połowa przedstawia podgrzewacz zainstalowany blisko parującej wanny.

Inteligentne sterowanie

Dzięki aplikacji LG ThinQ na smartfony użytkownicy mogą łatwo sterować i monitorować pompę ciepła, sprawdzać bieżące temperatury wody, ustawiać harmonogramy pracy i nie tylko.

 

Na środku czerwone kółko LG ThinQ, po lewej stronie znajduje się podgrzewacz wody LG z pralką, a po prawej stronie wyświetlacz smartfona pokazującego podgrzewacz wody.

Zbliżenie na ekran metalowego podgrzewacza wody LG ujawnia wyświetlaną temperaturę 50°F na środku.

Różne tryby pracy

Inwerterowa pompa ciepła LG może pracować w 4 różnych trybach dla różnych warunków.

Różne tryby pracy OBEJRZYJ FILM

Pompa ciepła

Podgrzewanie wody z funkcją pompy ciepła

Auto

Turbo

Urlop

Różne miejsca instalacji

Dzięki wysokiej jakości i luksusowemu wzornictwu nowa pompa ciepła LG do CWU nadaje się do instalacji w garażu, kuchni, pralni, łazience i innych pomieszczeniach.

 

Uśmiechnięta matka i córka w łazience z wanną i podgrzewaczem wody, podczas gdy prawa połowa pokazuje podgrzewacz wody LG i zlew.

Ekstremalna trwałość

10-letnia gwarancja

Użytkownicy mogą spać spokojnie dzięki 10-letniej gwarancji na podstawowe części urządzenia: zbiornik na wodę i kompresor. TUV Rheinland potwierdza 10-letnią trwałość DUAL Inverter Compressor, podczas gdy ceramiczna powłoka zbiornika wody zapewnia 10-letnią odporność na korozję w oparciu o niemiecką normę ceramiczną DIN 4753.

Łatwa instalacja i konserwacja

Jednokierunkowe orurowanie wlotowe i wylotowe urządzenia oraz łatwe do podłączenia przewody w skrzynce połączeniowej umożliwiają szybką i łatwą instalację. Ponadto aplikacja LG ThinQ zapewnia programy Service Alarm i Self Diagnosis, które ułatwiają konserwację.

Typoszereg

Podgrzewacz wody LG wyświetla widok rentgenowski na dole, uzupełniony szczegółowymi informacjami o typie, czynniku chłodniczym, fazie i wyglądzie u góry grafiki.

* Efektywność energetyczna została przetestowana w nieogrzewanej przestrzeni w temperaturze 15° C zgodnie z EN16147 z profilem obciążenia L.

Mężczyzna w garniturze trzyma smartfona w prawej ręce, wyświetlając stronę internetową LG.

Zapytanie o zakup

Aby uzyskać więcej informacji na temat produktu, prosimy o zapytanie, a wkrótce skontaktujemy się z Państwem.

Zapytanie o zakup Czytaj więcej