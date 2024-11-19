Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Prozdrowotne zmiany zaczynają się w domu

Zjedz zdrowy domowy posiłek, wywietrz dom i dodaj lekki trening do swojego dnia. Drobne zmiany w domu są pierwszym krokiem do zdrowszego trybu życia.

 

PROZDROWOTNE ROZWIĄZANIA LG DLA DOMU EKIPA WELLNESS BARDZIEJ ZIELONA KUCHNIA UWAŻNE DOBIERANIE ODZIEŻY TROSKA O MIEJSCE ZAMIESZKANIA

Prozdrowotne rozwiązania LG dla domu

Drobne zmiany w codziennym życiu wystarczą, aby zacząć prowadzić tryb życia sprzyjający zdrowiu fizycznemu i psychicznemu oraz zdrowym relacjom społecznym i środowisku.
Proste nawyki, takie jak przygotowywanie zdrowych posiłków, regularne sprzątanie i wietrzenie domu, mogą wnieść powiew świeżości do Twojego codziennego życia.

Kobieta stojąca w pokoju dziennym zadowolona z prozdrowotnego otoczenia

Ekipa wellness

Poznaj ekipę wellness LG, która opracowuje prozdrowotne i proekologiczne rozwiązania w różnych aspektach życia codziennego. Ten mały krok w kierunku #WellnessLiving służy nie tylko nam, ale całej naszej planecie. Dokonujmy proekologicznych i prozdrowotnych wyborów na co dzień, zaczynają... Więcej

 

Świadoma szefowa kuchni proekologicznej restauracji

Mam zdrowe menu zawierające lokalne warzywa, które sama zasadziłam, dzięki czemu mam pewność, że są wolne od chemikaliów i pomagają ograniczyć ilość emitowanych do atmosfery związków węgla. Zacznijmy sadzić własne warzywa dla dobrego samopoczucia.

TAM CHUDAREE

Szef proekologicznej restauracji

Korzystanie z lokalnych plonów i niemarnowanie żadnych składników mają kluczowe znaczenie dla mojego dobrego samopoczucia! Do moich sposobów konserwacji należą piklowanie, fermentacja i suszenie.

MATTHIJS STINNISSEN

Promotor ekologicznej mody i ochrony środowiska

Dobre samopoczucie wywołuje u mnie życie w harmonii z przyrodą. Zajmuję się modą ekologiczną, ponieważ mam świadomość, jak wielkie szkody dla naszego środowiska powoduje przemysł odzieżowy.

CHANTAL CHALITA

Promotorka miłości do siebie i fitnessowa influencerka

Aby prowadzić zdrowy tryb życia, codziennie rano wykonuj ćwiczenia. Dobre samopoczucie dają mi szczęście, zabawa, unikanie nadmiernej powściągliwości oraz odwaga, aby podejmować różne wyzwania pozwalające się rozwijać.

BEBE THANCHANOK

JEDZENIE

 

Bardziej zielona kuchnia

Rób sobie zdrowe posiłki w domu. Urządzenia kuchenne LG ułatwiają każdy krok.

 

Lodówka

  • Dłużej utrzymuj świeżość składników, aby przygotowywać zdrowe i pożywne dania

  •  
Więcej Informacji

Zmywarka

  • Pralka nie tylko pierze, ale także sterylizuje, Twoje obrusy przed ponownym użyciem na stole. ¹

  •  
Więcej Informacji

Mikrofalówka

  • Błyskawicznie serwuj smaczniejsze, równomiernie podgrzane dania

Więcej Informacji

ODZIEŻ

 

Uważnie dobieraj odzież

Dokonuj ekologicznych wyborów w kwestii ubrań dzięki rozwiązaniom do pielęgnacji odzieży LG.

 

Pralka

  • Poczuj przyjemność dotykania odkażonych materiałów, miękkich prześcieradeł i świeżych ubrań.

Więcej Informacji

Suszarka

  • Susz swoje ubrania i tkaniny w suszarce LG bez względu na pogodę.

Więcej Informacji

Styler

  • Łatwy sposób na pielęgnację ubrań. Proste odświeżanie dzięki szafie Styler

Więcej Informacji

POWIETRZE

 

Troszcz się o swoje miejsce zamieszkania

Po długim dniu zrelaksuj się, biorąc głęboki wdech powietrza oczyszczonego przez rozwiązania LG dla powietrza.

 

Klimatyzator

  • Wycisz się w chłodnym powiewie powietrza o idealnej temperaturze pokojowej

Więcej Informacji

Przenośny klimatyzator

  • Idealne rozwiązanie kontroli klimatu do chłodzenia pomieszczenia, w którym jesteś.

Więcej Informacji