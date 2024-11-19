Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Szafa parowa LG Styler | biały front | TrueSteam | Programy antyalergiczne | Prasowanie kantów spodni | 5.2 kg | S3WF

S3WF

Zadbaj o to
co nosisz

Czy masz ubrania, które są częścią Twojej historii?
Dowiedz się jak o nie zadbać, by były z Tobą jak najdłużej.
Odświeżanie ubrań w domowym zaciszu

Odświeżanie ubrań w domowym zaciszu

Nieprzyjemne zapachy, szkodliwe zanieczyszczenia, wilgoć, zagniecenia, sezonowe ubrania i nawet rzeczy trudne do wyczyszczenia. Bezproblemowe i skuteczne usuwanie problemów w domu.

Pielęgnacja ubrań parą

Pielęgnacja ubrań parą

Głęboko penetrująca technologia LG Styler TrueSteam™ wykorzystuje czystą wodę, a ruchomy wieszak pomaga pozbyć się alergenów, przykrych zapachów i zagnieceń z ubrań. System suszenia niskotemperaturowego szybciej suszy ubrania niż powietrze, zapobiegając powstawaniu zagnieceń i uszkodzeń powodowanych przez ciepło.

Odświeżanie

Likwidacja zagnieceń i przykrych zapachów

Pielęgnuj garnitury, sukienki, swetry i inne rzeczy za pomocą jednego przycisku, aby zawsze wyglądać doskonale w swoich ubraniach. Pozbądź się przykrych zapachów, aby Twoje ubrania były zawsze świeże!

*Obrazy produktu na nagraniu służą tylko do celów ilustracyjnych i mogą różnić się od prawdziwego produktu.

Efektywne usuwanie alergenów
Dezynfekcja

Efektywne usuwanie alergenów

Zdrowy sposób na pielęgnację ubrań! Technologia TrueSteam™ likwiduje 99,9% alergenów i bakterii. ‎‎Łatwa dezynfekcja materiałów i rzeczy, które są trudne lub niemożliwe do uprania. TrueSteam™ składa się w 100% z wody, nie zawiera żadnych chemicznych dodatków.

*Według testów firmy Intertek

Sprawdzona skuteczność w usuwaniu 99,9% E. coli S. epidermidis.

Aprobata BAF

Posiada aprobatę BAF (British Allergy Foundation) i eliminuje alergeny mogące powodować choroby układu oddechowego i skóry.

Zapobieganie powstawaniu zagnieceń i uszkodzeń
Delikatne suszenie

Zapobieganie powstawaniu zagnieceń i uszkodzeń

Delikatne suszenie ubrań, które wymagają specjalnego traktowania bez obaw o skurczenie lub zniszczenie. Koniec z wilgocią i przypadkowymi uszkodzeniami – tylko świeże i czyste ubrania, takie jakie powinny być!

Odświeżenie całego pomieszczenia
Usuwanie wilgoci

Odświeżenie całego pomieszczenia

Świeże ubrania, podobnie jak szafa i całe pomieszczenia. LG Styler pomaga odświeżyć ubrania i całą atmosferę wokół nich.

*Używać, gdy drzwiczki są otwarte pod kątem 45°. Jeśli drzwiczki są zamknięte, bieg zostaje wstrzymany.
*Zbiornik ściekowy (1,5 litra) może być napełniony przed końcem cyklu usuwania wilgoci w zależności od warunków otoczenia.
*Wyniki testów LG (mogą się różnić w zakresie ±10% na maszynie).
*Na podstawie 2-godzinnego cyklu usuwania wilgoci.

Idealny kant w spodniach
Prasowanie spodni

Idealny kant w spodniach

Zachowaj wyraźny kant w spodniach, a jednocześnie pozbądź się niechcianych zagnieceń. Szybka i łatwa pielęgnacja spodni.

Inteligentna wygoda dzięki Wi-Fi

SmartThinQ

Inteligentna wygoda dzięki Wi-Fi

Technologia SmartThinQ™ umożliwia sterowanie pralką i monitorowanie programu prania cennych ubrań w dowolnym czasie i miejscu. Możesz kontrolować zużycie energii oraz pobierać nowe programy prania.

Pobierz program

Gotowe

Gotowe

Strój/sprzęt sportowy

Strój/sprzęt sportowy

Air Fresh

Air Fresh

Pielęgnacja spodni

Pielęgnacja spodni

Szale/krawaty

Szale/krawaty

Tryb cichy

Tryb cichy

Rozgrzewanie

Rozgrzewanie

Eliminacja ładunku elektrostatycznego

Eliminacja ładunku

elektrostatycznego

Podsumowanie

Wymiary

S3WF
Wymiary
445 x 1850 x 585 mm
Pojemność
3 wieszaki na ubrania + 1 spodnie
TECHNOLOGIA
TrueSteam™
FUNKCJE DODATKOWE
Usuwanie alergenów

Wszystkie specyfikacje

MATERIAŁ I WYKOŃCZENIE

  • [Styler] Kolor obudowy

    Biały

POJEMNOŚĆ

  • Pojemność

    3

PROGRAMY

  • Delikatne Suszenie - Osuszanie

    Tak

  • Delikatne Suszenie - Normalny

    Tak

  • Delikatne Suszenie - Odzież Przeciwdeszczowa

    Tak

  • Odświeżanie - Duże Zagnecenia

    Tak

  • Odświeżanie - Lekkie Zagniecenia

    Tak

  • Odświeżanie - Normalny

    Tak

  • Cykl Specjalny - Ubrania Sportowe

    Tak

  • Cykl Specjalny - Płaszcze / Garnitury

    Tak

  • Cykl Specjalny - Wełna / Dzianina

    Tak

WYMIARY I WAGA

  • Wymiary opakowania (szer. x wys. x gł. mm)

    538 x 1915 x 661

  • Wymiary produktu (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    445 x 1850 x 585

  • Waga (kg)

    78kg

  • Waga z opakowaniem (kg)

    86kg

KOD EAN

  • Kod EAN

    8806098518357

INTELIGENTNA TECHNOLOGIA

  • Smart Diagnosis

    TAK, wersja 3.0

  • Pobierz program

    Tak

  • Monitorowanie zużycia energii

    Tak

  • Zdalne włączanie i monitorowanie programu

    Tak

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Tak

OPCJE / AKCESORIA

  • Wieszak na spodnie (Ilość)

    1

  • Zwykły wieszak (Ilość)

    2

  • Półka (Ilość)

    1

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Co mówią ludzie

