LAS Fine-pitch

Szeroki wybór ekranów do wyboru o dużej rozdzielczości z serii LAS to idealne rozwiązanie do wnętrz i na zewnątrz. Dowiedz się więcej teraz. Co dadzą ci ekrany z serii LAS od LG?

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_02_M01_Fine-pitch_1521096673243

LAS Fine-pitch

Seria LAS Fine-pitch obejmuje jednostkę o współczynniku kształtu obrazu 16:9 oraz charakteryzuje się lekką konstrukcją z dostępem od przodu ułatwiającym serwisowanie i instalację.

D03_ID-LAS-Fine-01-Cableless-Installation-and_-Clean-Design-Fin_1554426767542

Jednostki można ustawiać na sobie, a gniazda na górze i na dole są wyrównane. Dzięki wbudowanemu zasilaniu i złączu sygnałowemu wystającemu na górze jednostek nie trzeba łączyć kablami. Ten łatwy w instalacji system z niewidocznymi łączeniami całkowicie eliminuje konieczność używania kabli oraz zajmuje mało miejsca.

D04_ID-LAS-Fine-02-16_9_Aspect-Ratio-Optimized-Fin_1554426813948

Format 16:9 jest optymalny dla treści FHD/UHD

Każda jednostka ma współczynnik kształtu obrazu 16:9, czyli taki, jak większość ekranów FHD i UHD. To pozwala na oglądanie istniejącej treści bez jej edytowania.

M05_ID-LAS-Fine-03-Easy-handling-Lightweight-Unit-Case-Mobile_1554426906611

Lekkie i łatwe w obsłudze jednostki

Lekkość i łatwość instalacji sprawiają, że rzadziej dochodzi do uszkodzeń podczas montażu. Kompletny zestaw ekranów LED nadal jest lekki, co ogranicza presję wywieraną na strukturę podtrzymującą.

ID-LAS-Fine-04-Front-Serviceability

Serwisowanie od przodu

Produkt umożliwia dostęp od przodu, dzięki czemu klient nie musi zapewniać wolnej przestrzeni z tyłu.

D07_ID-LAS-Fine-05-Reliable-Operation-with-Signal-Power-Redundancy_1554440060967

Działanie dzięki redundancji sygnału/zasilania

Dzięki obecności dodatkowego kontrolera i zasilacza w przypadku problemów z przesyłem sygnału następuje aktywowanie kontrolera zapasowego, co zapobiega wygaszeniu ekranu (redundancja sygnału*). Ponadto produkt oferuje redundancję zasilania*. Każda jednostka LED

ma dwa zasilacze. Kiedy jeden ulega awarii, włącza się drugi.

* Opcjonalne

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality__1554427182569

Jednolita jakość obrazu

Każdy etap produkcji jest ściśle kontrolowany, a kalibracja fabryczna zapewnia jednolitą jakość obrazu między jednostkami LED. Ekran zapewnia ciągłą treść o jasności charakteryzującej się 97-procentową jednolitością.

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy__1554427217880

Żywe i dokładne kolory

Surowe standardy jakościowe LG sprawiają, że urządzenia LG LED dokładnie odwzorowują kolory, zapewniając żywy obraz bez zniekształceń.

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__1554427253259

Certyfikat bezpieczeństwa RoHS

Wszystkie modele LG signage mają certyfikat RoHS, co oznacza, że są przyjazne dla środowiska oraz wyprodukowano je z materiałów nieszkodliwych dla środowiska i ludzi.

 
Nazwa modeluLAS012DB2-FLAS012DB4-FLAS014DB2-F
Konfiguracja pikseliSMD 3 w 1SMD 3 w 1SMD 3 w 1
Rozstaw pikseli (mm)1.261.261.454
Rozdzielczość jednostki (szer. x wys.)480 x 270480 x 270416 x 234
Wymiary jednostki (szer. x wys. x gł., mm)604,8 x 340,2 x 72,5604,8 x 340,2 x 72,5604,8 x 340,2 x 72,5
Masa jednostki/na metr kwadratowy (kg)5.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.3
Dostęp serwisowyPrzód lub tyłPrzód lub tyłPrzód lub tył
Min. Jasność (po kalibracji)600600600
Temperatura kolorów3000 – 10 0003000 – 10 0003000 – 10 000
Kąt patrzenia (poziomy/pionowy)160/140160/140160/140
Jednolitość jasności≥97％≥97％≥97％
Jednolitość kolorów±0,003 Cx,Cy±0,003 Cx,Cy±0,003 Cx,Cy
Współczynnik kontrastu700070007000
Głębia przetwarzania (bity)161616
Pobór mocy (W/jednostka, śr./maks.)54/18054/18054/180
Pobór mocy (W/㎡, maks.)874874874
Zasilanie (V)Od 100 do 240Od 100 do 240Od 100 do 240
Częstotliwość odświeżenia (Hz)300030003000
Czas eksploatacji (połowa jasności)*10000050000100000
Temperatura pracy (℃)/ wilgotność podczas pracyOd-10° do +40°/10-80％RHOd-10° do +40°/10-80％RHOd-10° do +40°/10-80％RH

* Żywotność (połowa jasności) zależy od właściwości technicznych lamp LED.
**Modele mogą się różnić w zależności od regionu.

 
Nazwa modeluLAS014DB4-FLAS015DB2-F
Konfiguracja pikseliSMD 3 w 1SMD 3 w 1
Rozstaw pikseli (mm)1.4541.575
Rozdzielczość jednostki (szer. x wys.)416 x 234384 x 216
Wymiary jednostki (szer. x wys. x gł., mm)604,8 x 340,2 x 72,5604,8 x 340,2 x 72,5
Masa jednostki/na metr kwadratowy (kg)5.2/25.35.2/25.3
Dostęp serwisowyPrzód lub tyłPrzód lub tył
Min. Jasność (po kalibracji)600600
Temperatura kolorów3000 – 10 0003000 – 10 000
Kąt patrzenia (poziomy/pionowy)160/140160/140
Jednolitość jasności≥97％≥97％
Jednolitość kolorów±0,003 Cx,Cy±0,003 Cx,Cy
Współczynnik kontrastu70007000
Głębia przetwarzania (bity)1616
Pobór mocy (W/jednostka, śr./maks.)54/18054/180
Pobór mocy (W/㎡, maks.)874874
Zasilanie (V)Od 100 do 240Od 100 do 240
Częstotliwość odświeżenia (Hz)30003000
Czas eksploatacji (połowa jasności)*50000100000
Temperatura pracy (℃)/ wilgotność podczas pracyOd-10° do +40°/10-80％RHOd-10° do +40°/10-80％RH

* Żywotność (połowa jasności) zależy od właściwości technicznych lamp LED.
**Modele mogą się różnić w zależności od regionu.

 
Nazwa modeluLAS015DB4-FLAS018DB2-FLAS018DB4-F
Konfiguracja pikseliSMD 3 w 1SMD 3 w 1SMD 3 w 1
Rozstaw pikseli (mm)1.5751.891.89
Rozdzielczość jednostki (szer. x wys.)384 x 216320 x 180320 x 180
Wymiary jednostki (szer. x wys. x gł., mm)604,8 x 340,2 x 72,5604,8 x 340,2 x 72,5604,8 x 340,2 x 72,5
Masa jednostki/na metr kwadratowy (kg)5.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.3
Dostęp serwisowyPrzód lub tyłPrzód lub tyłPrzód lub tył
Min. Jasność (po kalibracji)600600600
Temperatura kolorów3000 – 10 0003000 – 10 0003000 – 10 000
Kąt patrzenia (poziomy/pionowy)160/140160/140160/140
Jednolitość jasności≥97％≥97％≥97％
Jednolitość kolorów±0,003 Cx,Cy±0,003 Cx,Cy±0,003 Cx,Cy
Współczynnik kontrastu700070007000
Głębia przetwarzania (bity)161616
Pobór mocy (W/jednostka, śr./maks.)54/18054/18054/180
Pobór mocy (W/㎡, maks.)874874874
Zasilanie (V)Od 100 do 240Od 100 do 240Od 100 do 240
Częstotliwość odświeżenia (Hz)300030003000
Czas eksploatacji (połowa jasności)*50000100000100000
Temperatura pracy (℃)/ wilgotność podczas pracyOd-10° do +40°/10-80％RHOd-10° do +40°/10-80％RHOd-10° do +40°/10-80％RH
 
Nazwa modeluLAS025DB2-FLAS025DB4-F
Konfiguracja pikseliSMD 3 w 1SMD 3 w 1
Rozstaw pikseli (mm)2.522.52
Rozdzielczość jednostki (szer. x wys.)240 x 136240 x 136
Wymiary jednostki (szer. x wys. x gł., mm)604,8 x 340,2 x 72,5604,8 x 340,2 x 72,5
Masa jednostki/na metr kwadratowy (kg)5.2/25.35.2/25.3
Dostęp serwisowyPrzód lub tyłPrzód lub tył
Min. Jasność (po kalibracji)600600
Temperatura kolorów3000 – 10 0003000 – 10 000
Kąt patrzenia (poziomy/pionowy)160/140160/140
Jednolitość jasności≥97％≥97％
Jednolitość kolorów±0,003 Cx,Cy±0,003 Cx,Cy
Współczynnik kontrastu70007000
Głębia przetwarzania (bity)1616
Pobór mocy (W/jednostka, śr./maks.)54/18054/180
Pobór mocy (W/㎡, maks.)874874
Zasilanie (V)Od 100 do 240Od 100 do 240
Częstotliwość odświeżenia (Hz)30003000
Czas eksploatacji (połowa jasności)*10000050000
Temperatura pracy (℃)/ wilgotność podczas pracyOd-10° do +40°/10-80％RHOd-10° do +40°/10-80％RH

* Żywotność (połowa jasności) zależy od właściwości technicznych lamp LED.
**Modele mogą się różnić w zależności od regionu.