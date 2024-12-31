About Cookies on This Site

LAE Standard

LAE Standard to wszechstronny ekran wewnętrzny o kompaktowej budowie. Ekran skutecznie przyciąga uwagę swoim designem. Jakość obrazu i dźwięku w przypadku LAE zawsze idzie w parze!

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_06_M01_Standard_1522041793695

LAE Standard

Seria LAE Standard oferuje rozsądną funkcjonalność i jest wszechstronna. Można ją nabyć w różnych praktycznych odmianach, łatwych w instalacji i serwisowaniu.

 

Gallery Features Tech specs
1-ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-00_1554437565678
2-ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-00_1554437745142
3-ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-00__1554437551036
4-ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-00__1554437734701
5-ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-01_1554437540493
6-ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-01_1554437722531
7-ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-02_1554437530894
8-ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-02_1554437708513
ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-03
ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-04
D03_ID-LAE-Standard-01-1200nit-High-Brightness_full_1554702121291

Wysoka jasność 1000 nitów

Zainstalowany w miejscu z naturalnym lub sztucznym oświetleniem, ten jasny produkt skutecznie przyciąga uwagę i dostarcza przekaz do odbiorcy.

M04_ID-LAE-Standard-02-Lightweight-and-Slim-Design-Mobile_1554422673407-hk

Kompaktowy i mobilny

Każda jednostka waży 8,2 kg lub 12,5 kg oraz ma głębokość 68 mm. Smukłe i lekkie ekrany są łatwe w instalacji, co ogranicza liczbę uszkodzeń podczas montażu. Kompletny zestaw ekranów LED nadal jest lekki, co ogranicza presję wywieraną na strukturę podtrzymującą.

M05_ID-LAE-Standard-03-Easy-Installation-Mobile_1554422708706-hk

Łatwa instalacja

Udogodnienia dla instalatorów, takie jak magnesy na górze i na dole, trzpienie pozycjonujące oraz łatwe blokady, ułatwiają instalację i demontaż ekranów.

 

M06_ID-LAE-Standard-04-Front-or-Rear-Mobile_1554422919674-hk

Dostęp serwisowy od przodu lub z tyłu

Produkt ten można serwisować z przodu i z tyłu zależnie od sposobu instalacji przez klienta, co umożliwia swobodę jego montażu i późniejszej obsługi serwisowej.

M07_ID-LAE-Standard-05-Attachable-Power-and-Control-Modules-Fin-Mobile_1554423035603-hk

Podłączane moduły zasilania i sterowania

Moduły zasilania i sterowania podłącza się do obudowy jednostki i można je bez problemu odłączyć, co ułatwia rozwiązywanie problemów.

D08_ID-LAE-Standard-06-Reliable-Operation-with-Signal_Power-Redundancy_1554423078105-hk

Niezawodne działanie dzięki redundancji sygnału

Jeśli któraś jednostka LED (lub kontroler główny) ulegnie awarii, włącza się kontroler zapasowy, co zapobiega zgaszeniu ekranów z powodu błędu. Funkcja ta nazywa się redundancją sygnału*.
*Opcjonalne

M07_ID-LED-05-Uniform-Picture-Quality-Mobile_hk-V2

Jednolita jakość obrazu

Każdy etap produkcji jest ściśle kontrolowany, a kalibracja fabryczna zapewnia jednolitą jakość obrazu między jednostkami LED. Ekran zapewnia ciągłą treść o jasności charakteryzującej się 97-procentową jednolitością.

D08_ID-LED-06-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554428022105

Żywe i dokładne kolory

Surowe standardy jakościowe LG sprawiają, że urządzenia LG LED dokładnie odwzorowują kolory, zapewniając żywy obraz bez zniekształceń.

D09_ID-LED-07-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554428061527

Certyfikat bezpieczeństwa RoHS

Wszystkie modele LG signage mają certyfikat RoHS, co oznacza, że są przyjazne dla środowiska oraz wyprodukowano je z materiałów nieszkodliwych dla środowiska i ludzi.

 

 
Nazwa modeluLAE029DD8ELAE029DD8DELAE039DD8LAE039DD8D
Konfiguracja pikseliSMD 3 w 1SMD 3 w 1SMD 3 w 1SMD 3 w 1
Rozstaw pikseli (mm)2.972.973.913.91
Rozdzielczość jednostki
(szer. x wys.)		168x336168x336128x256128x128
Wymiary jednostki
(szer. x wys. x gł., mm)		500x1000x68500x500x68500x1000x68500x500x68
Masa jednostki/na metr kwadratowy (kg)15.5 / 31.010.0 / 40.012.5 / 25.08.2 / 32.8
Dostęp serwisowyPrzód lub tył
(tylko jedna opcja)		Przód lub tył
(tylko jedna opcja)		Przód lub tył
(tylko jedna opcja)		Przód lub tył
(tylko jedna opcja)
Min. Jasność (po kalibracji)1000100010001000
Temperatura kolorów6500650065006500
Kąt patrzenia (poziomy/pionowy)160/160160/160160/160160/160
Jednolitość jasności97％97％97％97％
Jednolitość kolorów±0,003 Cx,Cy±0,003 Cx,Cy±0,003 Cx,Cy±0,003 Cx,Cy
Współczynnik kontrastu5000500050005000
Głębia przetwarzania (bity)13131414
Pobór mocy
(W/jednostka, śr./maks.)		330 / 110160 / 53330 / 110160 / 53
Pobór mocy (W/㎡, maks.)660640660640
Zasilanie (V)Od 100 do 240Od 100 do 240Od 100 do 240Od 100 do 240
Częstotliwość odświeżenia (Hz)1920192038403840
Żywotność panelu
(liczona w godzinach, przy obniżonej o połowie jasności)		100000100000100000100000
Temperatura pracy (℃)/ wilgotność podczas pracyOd-10° do +40°/10-80％RHOd-10° do +40°/10-80％RHOd-10° do +40°/10-80％RHOd-10° do +40°/10-80％RH

*Modele mogą się różnić w zależności od regionu.