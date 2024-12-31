About Cookies on This Site

LAC Curved

Zakrzywiony ekran jest idealny do użytku we wnętrzach, ponieważ dopasowuje się do kształtu powierzchni i zapewnia idealną jakość obrazu. Cegoś takiego jeszcze nie było! Sprawdź to koniecznie!

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_05_M02_Curved_1521096957510

LAC Curved

Seria LAC Curved obejmuje zarówno wklęsłe, jak i wypukłe formaty. Urządzenia są elastyczne, bardzo cienkie i niezwykle lekkie oraz mają pełne podświetlenie LED.

Gallery Features Tech specs
1-ID-LAC-Curved-Series-Gallery-00_1554431271999
2-ID-LAC-Curved-Series-Gallery-00__1554431284645
3-ID-LAC-Curved-Series-Gallery-01_1554161093867
4-ID-LAC-Curved-Series-Gallery-04_1554161111726
5-ID-LAC-Curved-Series-Gallery-03_1554161165812
6-ID-LAC-Curved-Series-Gallery-04_1554161174932
7-ID-LAC-Curved-Series-Gallery-05_1554161191334
8-ID-LAC-Curved-Series-Gallery-06_1554161212545
9-ID-LAC-Curved-Series-Gallery-07_1554161227546
10-ID-LAC-Curved-Series-Gallery-08_1554161238829
D03_ID-LAC-Curved-01-Design-Flexibility_1554419463525

Elastyczność designu

Każda jednostka może być regulowana w zakresie 20 stopni pod pięcioma kątami oraz obsługuje wygięcie do 1430 R. Do budowy okrągłego ekranu o średnicy 2,864 m wystarczy 18 paneli.

D04_ID-LAC-Curved-02-1200nit-High-Brightness_full_1554702291607

Wysoka jasność 1200 nitów

Zainstalowany w obszernym miejscu z naturalnym lub sztucznym oświetleniem, ten jasny produkt skutecznie przyciąga uwagę i dostarcza przekaz do odbiorcy.

D05_ID-LAC-Curved-03-IP30-Secured-Design_1554419574929

Stopień ochrony IP30

Mimo że produkt jest przeznaczony do użytku wewnętrznego, klasa IP30 zapewnia mu wyjątkową trwałość. Klasa IP30 chroni przed wnikaniem cząsteczek stałych o średnicy od 2,5 mm (np. wkrętów) do obudowy jednostki LED.

D06_ID-LAC-Curved-04-Front-or-Rear-Fin_1554419621916

Dostęp serwisowy od przodu lub z tyłu

Produkt ten można serwisować z przodu i z tyłu zależnie od sposobu instalacji przez klienta, co umożliwia swobodę jego montażu i późniejszej obsługi serwisowej.

D07_ID-LAC-Curved-05-Attachable-Power-and-Control-Modules-Fin_1554419657873

Podłączane moduły zasilania i sterowania

Moduły zasilania i sterowania podłącza się do obudowy jednostki i można je bez problemu odłączyć, co ułatwia rozwiązywanie problemów.

D08_ID-LAC-Curved-06-Simple-Magnetic-Connection-Fin_1554419846610

Proste połączenie magnetyczne

Połączenie magnetyczne umożliwia mocowanie i ułatwia serwisowanie przy użyciu trzpienia pozycjonującego między dwiema jednostkami.

D07_ID-LED-05-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554427976076

Jednolita jakość obrazu

Każdy etap produkcji jest ściśle kontrolowany, a kalibracja fabryczna zapewnia jednolitą jakość obrazu między jednostkami LED. Ekran zapewnia ciągłą treść o jasności charakteryzującej się 97-procentową jednolitością.

D08_ID-LED-06-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554428022105

Żywe i dokładne kolory

Surowe standardy jakościowe LG sprawiają, że urządzenia LG LED dokładnie odwzorowują kolory, zapewniając żywy obraz bez zniekształceń.

D09_ID-LED-07-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554428061527

Certyfikat bezpieczeństwa RoHS

Wszystkie modele LG signage mają certyfikat RoHS, co oznacza, że są przyjazne dla środowiska oraz wyprodukowano je z materiałów nieszkodliwych dla środowiska i ludzi.

 