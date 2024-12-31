About Cookies on This Site

LAS Standard

Mając ekran wewnętrzny LAS, nie potrzebujesz niczego więcej. Jego zalety to elastyczność, mobilność oraz wyjątkowa jakość obrazu i kolorów. Jak go stosować i co ci gwarantuje? Sprawdź koniecznie

ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_04_M01_Large-Format_1521096879221

LAS Standard

Urządzenia z serii LAS Standard są przeznaczone nie tylko do instalacji na stałe, ale również na wynajem, do użytku na scenach oraz podczas dużych wydarzeń. Mają magnetycznie łączone obudowy z systemem szybkiego mocowania, które ułatwiają ich montaż.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
ID-LAS-Standard-Series-Gallery-01_1554428249458
ID-LAS-Standard-Series-Gallery-02_1554428230705
ID-LAS-Standard-Series-Gallery-03_1554428217628
ID-LAS-Standard-Series-Gallery-04_1554428207814
ID-LAS-Standard-Series-Gallery-05_1554428199197
ID-LAS-Standard-Series-Gallery-06_1554428190767
ID-LAS-Standard-Series-Gallery-07_1554428182256
ID-LAS-Standard-01-Fast-Installation-and-Teardown_1554427810886

Szybka instalacja i sprawny demontaż

Jednostki LED łączy się za pomocą magnesów. Ponadto na górze i po bokach mają uchwyty, dzięki czemu z ich montażem i demontażem bez trudu poradzi sobie nawet jedna osoba.

ID-LAS-Standard-02-Front-Module-Removal_1554427850658

Demontaż przedniego modułu

Moduł LED można łatwo zdemontować przy użyciu narzędzia magnetycznego.

ID-LAS-Standard-03-Easy-Maintenance_1554427891902

Łatwe serwisowanie

Obudowa na środku tylnej płyty zawiera moduł zasilania, kartę odbioru oraz koncentrator, co ułatwia obsługę poszczególnych komponentów.

ID-LAS-Standard-04-Simple-Status-Check_1554427929536

Łatwe sprawdzanie stanu

Stan zasilania i sygnału można łatwo sprawdzić za pomocą przycisku stanu na zewnątrz obudowy (może mieć kolor czerwony lub zielony). Przycisk ten pokazuje wzorce testowe, co eliminuje konieczność podłączania źródła.

ID-LED-07-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554423303537

Jednolita jakość obrazu

Każdy etap produkcji jest ściśle kontrolowany, a kalibracja fabryczna zapewnia jednolitą jakość obrazu między jednostkami LED. Ekran zapewnia ciągłą treść o jasności charakteryzującej się 97-procentową jednolitością.

ID-LED-08-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554423351306

Żywe i dokładne kolory

Surowe standardy jakościowe LG sprawiają, że urządzenia LG LED dokładnie odwzorowują kolory, zapewniając żywy obraz bez zniekształceń.

ID-LED-09-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554423391013

Certyfikat bezpieczeństwa RoHS

Wszystkie modele LG signage mają certyfikat RoHS, co oznacza, że są przyjazne dla środowiska oraz wyprodukowano je z materiałów nieszkodliwych dla środowiska i ludzi.