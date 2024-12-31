About Cookies on This Site

Hotelarstwo

Ekran w hotelu spełnia wiele funkcji, od podstawowej - rozrywkowej, po nośnik reklamowy. Przekonaj się już dziś jak oferta B2B w kontekście ekranów hotelowych od LG może ci pomóc!

ID_04_Hospitality&Healthcare_Hero_1461287920664

Dla gości i ochrona zdrowia

Telewizory LG TV dla hoteli i służby zdrowia wyróżniają się wyjątkową funkcją zarządzania o nazwie Pro:Centric. Funkcja Pro:Centric ułatwia zarządzanie urządzeniem, wspierając prowadzenie działalności.

Przegląd Application Scenes Główne funkcje Rozwiązania

Informacje ogólne

W hotelach telewizory są istotnym czynnikiem decydującym o pierwszym wrażeniu, jakie odniesie gość, wchodząc do pokoju. Kierownicy hoteli nieustannie starają się dostarczać gościom ciekawą i zabawną treść na czas pobytu. Dzięki telewizorom LG Pro:Centric i rozwiązaniom Signage kierownicy mogą w łatwy sposób tworzyć indywidualną treść dla klientów.

Application Scenes - Hospitality (Hotel)

1. Pokój hotelowy

Zainstalowany wewnątrz pokoju hotelowego w celu dodatkowej rozrywki dla Gości

2. Bar hotelowy

Zainstalowany w celu dostarczenia rozrywki oraz prezentowaniu treści komercyjnych dla gości

3. Lobby hotelowe

Zainstalowany w lobby hotelowym w celu udzielania gościom informacji o hotelu

4. Pomieszczenie biznesowe

Duże wyświetlacze w rozdzielczości UHD doskonale wkomponowują się w luksusowe otoczenie i optycznie je powiększają.

1. Pro:Centric

System webOS

LG Pro:Centric SMART oferuje interfejs użytkownika telewizji komercyjnej webOS i konfigurowalne narzędzia. Dzięki temu nasi partnerzy mogą optymalizować swoje hotelowe telewizory przy użyciu programów opartych na IP w celu zapewnienia jak najwyższej jakości usług hotelowych.

Soft AP

Soft AP to skrót od słów Software enabled Access Point (punkt dostępu przez oprogramowanie). Jest to funkcja „wirtualnego” Wi-Fi, która za pomocą specjalnego programu tworzy bezprzewodowy punkt dostępowy. Funkcja Soft AP komercyjnych telewizorów Smart LG umożliwia gościom udostępnianie zabezpieczonej treści między telewizorami i ich własnymi urządzeniami.

Design ekranu kinowego

Ekran jest eleganckim panelem ze szkła otoczonym bardzo cienką, prawie niewidoczną ramką. Smukła, elegancka i praktycznie bezramkowa konstrukcja zachwyci nawet najbardziej wyrafinowane gusta. Goście pokochają zachwycający obraz i będą pod wrażeniem prezencji wyłączonego urządzenia.

2. Aplikacja Pro:Centric

Lepsze zadowolenie klienta

Spersonalizuj stronę za pomocą aplikacji Pro:Centric (PCA), które zapewniają udogodnienia w pokojach klientów oraz umożliwiają włączenie funkcji przeznaczonych tylko dla nich.

Spersonalizowane strony

Po połączeniu z systemem PMS funkcja ta umożliwia wyświetlenie powitalnej strony z nazwiskiem gościa, automatyczny wybór języka oraz podanie informacji rozliczeniowych z nazwiskiem gościa.

Różne dodatkowe funkcje

System PCA zapewnia liczne udogodnienia dla gości, na przykład ustawienia pobudki, informacje pogodowe, mapy i wiele innych.

Łatwe tworzenie treści i zarządzanie nią

Pro:Centric umożliwia tworzenie własnej treści i zarządzenie 8 kanałami hotelowymi, które można specjalnie skonfigurować. Jest to rozwiązanie, które bez trudu dostosujesz do swojego hotelu.

Strony z możliwością konfiguracji

Za pomocą internetowego narzędzia do edycji można utworzyć 8 sekcji z 40 stronami billboardów.

Obsługa wielu kanałów

Za pośrednictwem 8 hotelowych kanałów można przekazywać różne informacje oraz uruchamiać rozmaite usługi dodatkowe.

MyPro:Centric

MyPro:Centric umożliwia naszym partnerom tworzenie własnej treści na podstawie różnych SDK, na przykład Javy i Flasha, co zapewnia szeroki wachlarz możliwości świadczenia różnych usług hotelowych.

3. SuperSign TV

Prosta łączność

Wbudowany układ SoC (System on Chip) i obsługa kart sieciowych Wi-Fi upraszczają instalację. Pozbywając się zewnętrznego odtwarzacza mediów i kabli ethernet/RS232C, można obniżyć całkowity koszt posiadania (TCO).

Rozwiązanie awaryjne

Funkcja USB fail over umożliwia wyświetlanie treści bez martwych punktów także wówczas, gdy żaden sygnał nie jest dostępny. Obsługuje pliki w formacie JPG o maksymalnym rozmiarze do 10 MB.

Zarządzanie treścią

Rozwiązanie SuperSign obejmuje oprogramowanie SuperSign Lite, W i C do edycji treści cyfrowej, planowania, dystrybucji oraz zarządzania. Instalując SuperSign W na serwerze, można zarządzać nawet 1000 telewizorów.

4. Commercial lite

Rozwiązania dla hotelarstwa

Film/ekran powitalny

Telewizory Commercial Lite obsługują wiele formatów wideo* i graficznych, dzięki czemu można na nich wyświetlać różne rodzaje powitań, aby wywołać pozytywne emocje. * mp4, avi, mov, tp, wma, ts itd.

Jedna mapa kanałów

Funkcja pojedynczej mapy kanałów umożliwia użytkownikom edytowanie i wyświetlanie listy kanałów wybranej spośród kilku odbieranych sygnałów.

Zestaw łączy zdalnych

Funkcjonalność zestawu łączy zdalnych umożliwia użytkownikom bezproblemowe wyświetlanie własnej treści na telewizorze w pokoju.

Proste i efektywne serwisowanie

TRYB HOTELOWY

W trybie hotelowym możesz robić wszystko — od wybierania kanałów, po ustawianie poziomu głośności. Możesz też blokować funkcje niedozwolone dla klientów.

Klonowanie na nośnik USB

Za pomocą funkcji klonowania na nośnik USB można skopiować ustawienia wszystkich telewizorów do pamięci USB. Proces kopiowania jest w pełni automatyczny i pozwala oszczędzić mnóstwo czasu.

Tryb blokady

Tryb blokady blokuje zewnętrzne sygnały zawierające treść niespełniającą warunków. Funkcja ta zapobiega używaniu telewizorów w niewłaściwy sposób w różnych obiektach i miejscach publicznych.

Autodiagnoza

Telewizor przechowuje informacje o wszystkich problemach technicznych i może je zapisać na nośniku USB. Pracownicy serwisu mogą analizować te dane bez składania wizyty na miejscu.

Podstawowe funkcje ekranu

Automatyczne odtwarzanie z USB

Funkcja automatycznego odtwarzania z USB jest bardzo wygodna w różnych miejscach, takich jak poczekalnie, restauracje itp.

Wyjście głośnika zewnętrznego

Użytkownik może podłączyć głośnik zewnętrzny i postawić go w dowolnym miejscu, np. w łazience, pubie, hallu itd.

Łączność dla gości

Na ekranie telewizora goście mogą oglądać własną treść przesłaną z urządzenia mobilnego, tabletu i każdego innego urządzenia ze złączem MHL (Mobile High-Definition Link).

https://www.youtube.com/embed/

Wideo referencyjne

Od pokoi, przez poczekalnie po biura, komercyjne ekrany LG to najwyższej klasy produkty i technologie, które podniosą atrakcyjność każdego pomieszczenia w hotelu.

ID_04_Hospitality&Healthcare_23_1461288457869

Pobierz: Innowacje dla hoteli

Rozwiązania LG Pro:Centric Hotel TV i Signage pozwalają na łatwe i proste dostarczanie treści gościom hotelowym. Pobierz dokumentację i uzyskaj więcej informacji o gamie modeli.

Pobierz: Innowacje dla hoteli Pobierz plik PDF
Main_Bottom_Banner_1543821714815

LG C-Display+ Aplikacja dla klientów

Pobierz najświeższe informacje o produktach, odsyłacze, konfigurator ścian wideo/OLED/LED, instrukcję obsługi oraz dane kontaktowe działu sprzedaży

LG C-Display+ Aplikacja dla klientów Odwiedź naszą aplikację sieciową LG C-Display+ Aplikacja dla klientów Przejdź do pobierania aplikacji