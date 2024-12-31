About Cookies on This Site

Edukacja

Do czego posłuży ci funkcja edukacyjna ekranów od LG? Przekonaj się już dziś jak oferta B2B z zakresu wykorzystania ekranów LG jako pomocy w edukacji może ci pomóc!

a black basic image

Edukacja

LG Digital Signage optymalizuje komunikację dwustronną za pomocą ekranu dotykowego oraz umożliwia dodanie interaktywności do standardowych ekranów za pomocą systemów nakładek dotykowych.

Informacje ogólne Sceny z aplikacji Key feature Rozwiązanie LG Resource

Informacje ogólne

LG Digital Signage zapewnia idealne rozwiązanie dla różnych potrzeb edukacyjnych. Linia produktów LG jest zoptymalizowana pod kątem szkół i innych jednostek edukacyjnych oraz skutecznie dostarcza materiały edukacyjne w obrębie instytucji lub kampusu. Linia ta obejmuje wbudowane ekrany dotykowe i nakładki przekształcające standardowe ekrany w ekrany dotykowe i oprogramowanie SuperSign TV ułatwiające zarządzanie treścią oraz umożliwia tworzenie dużych ścian wideo zachwycających wyjątkową jakością obrazu.

Sceny z aplikacji – edukacja

1. Klasa (wewnątrz)

LG Digital Signage optymalizuje dwustronną komunikację poprzez ekran dotykowy i umożliwia dodanie funkcji interaktywności do standardowych ekranów za pomocą nakładek dotykowych.

2. Klasa (na zewnątrz)

Kompaktowy ekran LG umożliwia dotarcie z przekazem w każde miejsce.

3. Sala wykładowa

Ściany wideo maksymalnie przyciągają uwagę klientów za pomocą bardzo dużych ekranów.

4. Akademik i kawiarnia

Telewizory SuperSign efektywnie zarządzają treścią i dostarczają różnych informacji.

1. Duży ekran Ultra HD

Rozdzielczość Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Duży ekran UltraHD zapewnia wciągający obraz.

Duży ekran 84″

Duży ekran i szerokie kąty widzenia zapewniają dobre warunki do efektywnej nauki.

Funkcja skalowania do 4K

Skalowanie LG i technologie super rozdzielczości podnoszą jakość treści FHD prawie do poziomu UHD.

2. Niezawodna technologia dotykowa

Szkło ochronne 5 mm

Szkło ochronne o grubości 5 mm w 84TR3B zapewnia odporność przed uderzeniami, jakie mogą się zdarzyć w jednostkach edukacyjnych.

Wbudowany ekran dotykowy

Skalowanie LG i technologie super rozdzielczości podnoszą jakość treści FHD prawie do poziomu UHD.

3. Nakładka dotykowa

Funkcja wielodotykowa i cienka ramka

Do istniejących ekranów można dodać funkcję wielodotyku.

10 punktów dotyku

Funkcja wielodotyku rozpoznaje do 10 punktów dotyku naraz, zapewniając realistyczne wrażenia bez potrzeby użycia osobnego rysika. Cienka ramka zapewnia elegancki wygląd.

4. Ściana wideo

Najcieńsza ramka (VH7B)

Ściana wideo z wyjątkowo wąską ramką pozwala na stworzenie obrazu przypominającego pojedynczy ekran.

Wyraźny obraz pod kątem

Ściana wideo LG zapewnia czysty obraz nawet w grupach większych niż cztery jednostki. Jest to bardzo istotna cecha w przypadku ścian wideo instalowanych w dużych przestrzeniach.

*Kąt od środka ekranu do miejsca o 50% początkowej luminancji.

Jednolita jasność

Technologia podświetlenia LG LED zapewnia jednolitą jasność i wyraźny obraz. Na innych ekranach mogą pojawiać się ciemniejsze plamy, ale nowy VH7B zapewnia taką samą jasność na całej powierzchni ekranu.

Ulepszona współpraca w połączeniu szeregowym

Złącza DisplayPort 1.2 umożliwiają odtwarzanie treści UHD na ścianie wideo 4K w konfiguracji 2x2 (możliwe z LV75A/LV77A).

Współpraca w połączeniu szeregowym przez LAN

Połączenie szeregowe LAN umożliwia wykonywanie poleceń sterowania ekranami, ich monitorowania, a nawet aktualizacji ich oprogramowania (dostępne w VH7B).

5. Mały ekran

Czterordzeniowy SoC (System-on-Chip)

Wydajny układ SoC może wykonywać kilka zadań naraz i płynnie odtwarzać treść.

WebOS 2.0

Platforma webOS 2.0 zapewnia łatwe i wygodne w obsłudze narzędzia do tworzenia treści. Pakiet SDK* LG i pomoc techniczna sprawiają, że tworzenie treści i zarządzanie nią jest łatwiejsze niż kiedykolwiek wcześniej.

6. SuperSign TV

Prosta łączność

Wbudowany układ SoC (System on Chip) i obsługa kart sieciowych Wi-Fi upraszczają instalację. Pozbywając się zewnętrznego odtwarzacza mediów i kabli ethernet/RS232C, można obniżyć całkowity koszt posiadania (TCO).

Rozwiązanie awaryjne

Funkcja USB fail over umożliwia wyświetlanie treści bez martwych punktów także wówczas, gdy żaden sygnał nie jest dostępny. Obsługuje pliki w formacie JPG o maksymalnym rozmiarze do 10 MB.

Zarządzanie treścią

Rozwiązanie SuperSign obejmuje oprogramowanie SuperSign Lite, W i C do edycji treści cyfrowej, planowania, dystrybucji oraz zarządzania. Instalując SuperSign W na serwerze, można zarządzać nawet 1000 telewizorów

Rozwiązanie LG

Różne branże wymagają określonych funkcji oferowanych w szerokim wachlarzu opcji cenowych. Aby spełnić te różnorodne wymagania, LG Electronic Display Solutions oferuje jedną z najbogatszych linii produktów w branży.

Pobierz oprogramowanie LG SuperSign

LG Digital Signage oferuje kompleksowe i niezbędne rozwiązania technologiczne, w ramach których dostosowuje najnowsze osiągnięcia techniki cyfrowej do specyficznych potrzeb środowisk komercyjnych. Pobierz oprogramowanie LG SuperSign: Strona główna portalu dla partnerów > Pobierz > Narzędzia > SuperSign

Przejdź do LG Partner Portal
https://www.youtube.com/embed/

Globalne wideo referencyjne: Edukacja

Interaktywna tablica LG 84″ i rama tablicy w szkołach UAE K12 w ramach programu inteligentnego nauczania.

ID_02_Education_24_1461288806116

Pobierz: Innowacja dla skuteczniejszej nauki

LG Digital Signage zapewnia idealne rozwiązanie dla różnych potrzeb edukacyjnych. Pobierz dokumentację i uzyskaj więcej informacji o gamie modeli.

Pobierz: Innowacja dla skuteczniejszej nauki Pobierz plik PDF
Main_Bottom_Banner_1543821714815

LG C-Display+ Aplikacja dla klientów

Pobierz najświeższe informacje o produktach, odsyłacze, konfigurator ścian wideo/OLED/LED, instrukcję obsługi oraz dane kontaktowe działu sprzedaży

LG C-Display+ Aplikacja dla klientów Odwiedź naszą aplikację sieciową LG C-Display+ Aplikacja dla klientów Przejdź do pobierania aplikacji