Handel i Gastronomia

Ekrany komercyjne w hotelach i restauracjach stają się już standardem. Przekonaj się już dziś jak oferta B2B z zakresu wykorzystania ekranów LG jako pomocy w hotelach i punktach gastronmicznych może ci pomóc!

ID_01_Retail-QSR_Hero_D

Detal i QSR

LG dostarcza najlepsze ekrany dla małych i średnich firm oraz centrów handlowych, które prezentują reklamy, ogłoszenia i informacje w branży handlu detalicznego. Cyfrowe rozwiązania ekranowe do obiektów handlowych wymagają następujących kluczowych elementów.

Handel Gastronomia Główne funkcje Rozwiązania

Detal (centrum handlowe)

Ekrany cyfrowe są wykorzystywane do wyświetlania reklam lub informacji w atrakcyjnej komercyjnie formie, z grafikami, animacjami, a nawet funkcjami interaktywnymi w sklepach z modą, marketach, salonach samochodowych i innych jednostkach handlowych. LG dostarcza najlepsze ekrany dla małych i średnich firm oraz centrów handlowych, które prezentują reklamy, ogłoszenia i informacje w branży handlu detalicznego. Cyfrowe rozwiązania ekranowe do obiektów handlowych wymagają następujących kluczowych elementów.

Sceny z aplikacji

1. Reklama

Wysokiej jakości ekran Ultra HD skutecznie przyciąga uwagę w miejscach o dużym natężeniu ruchu pieszego.

2. Artwall

Ekran doskonale sprawdza się na ścianach w sklepach i w dużych przestrzeniach.

3. Tablica promocji

Ekran wykorzystywany w przestrzeniach komercyjnych.

4. Kiosk / znajdowanie drogi

Ekran ten dostarcza informacji dla klientów oraz ma funkcje komunikacji interaktywnej.

5. Tablica informacyjna

Jest niezwykle wszechstronny oraz dostępny w różnych rozmiarach i formach.

QSR

W barach szybkiej obsługi, małych kawiarniach i restauracjach ekrany cyfrowe najczęściej są wykorzystywane do prezentowania menu. Najnowsze osiągnięcia umożliwiają nie tylko wyświetlanie menu i informacji, ale również wyróżnianie promocji. Cyfrowe tablice mają wpływ na wystrój wnętrza i panujący w nim nastrój. Zapewniają klientom treści rozrywkowe, ale kierownicy lokali muszą mieć możliwość szybkiego wprowadzania zmian, aby skutecznie zarządzać materiałami promocyjnymi. Aby to wszystko było możliwe, należy rozważyć następujące warunki.

Sceny z aplikacji

1. Tablica menu / tablica promocji

Instaluje się go przy ladach lub w głębi sklepu w celu dostarczania informacji.

2. Drive-Thru / okno

W głębi sklepu ekran ten wykorzystywany jest do informowania o promocjach i specjalnych ofertach.

1. Ekran Ultra HD

Rozdzielczość Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Duży ekran UltraHD zapewnia wciągający obraz.

Funkcja skalowania do 4K

Skalowanie LG i technologie super rozdzielczości podnoszą jakość treści FHD prawie do poziomu UHD.

 Ściana wideo

Najcieńsza ramka (VH7B)

Ściana wideo z wyjątkowo wąską ramką pozwala na stworzenie obrazu przypominającego pojedynczy ekran.

Wyraźny obraz pod kątem

Ściana wideo LG zapewnia czysty obraz nawet w grupach większych niż cztery jednostki. Jest to bardzo istotna cecha w przypadku ścian wideo instalowanych w dużych przestrzeniach.

Jednolita jasność

Technologia podświetlenia LG LED zapewnia jednolitą jasność i wyraźny obraz. Na innych ekranach mogą pojawiać się ciemniejsze plamy, ale nowy VH7B zapewnia taką samą jasność na całej powierzchni ekranu.Skalowanie LG i technologie super rozdzielczości podnoszą jakość treści FHD prawie do poziomu UHD.

Ulepszona współpraca w połączeniu szeregowym

Złącza DisplayPort 1.2 umożliwiają odtwarzanie treści UHD na ścianie wideo 4K w konfiguracji 2x2 (możliwe z LV75A/LV77A).

Współpraca w połączeniu szeregowym przez LAN

Połączenie szeregowe LAN umożliwia wykonywanie poleceń sterowania ekranami, ich monitorowania, a nawet aktualizacji ich oprogramowania (dostępne w VH7B).

3. Standardy ekran

Zaawansowana obsługa awarii

Umożliwia wyświetlanie treści bez martwych punktów, gdy żadne z zewnętrznych wejść nie działa. Monitor automatycznie dokonuje przełączenia sygnału.

Wygodne połączenie

Wygodne połączenie

Protokół SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) umożliwia wygodne zarządzanie siecią.

Obsługa Wi-Fi

Do ekranów LG Standard Signage można podłączyć kartę sieciową Wi-Fi USB w celu łatwej dystrybucji treści.

Cyfrowe wejście do łączenia szeregowego

Cyfrowy sygnał DVI/HDMI zamienia się na wyjściu na DP.

Tryb zarządzania ekranem

Niezmienność współczynnika kształtu (Menu instalacyjne > LG Digital Signage>Tryb PM) Utrzymuje tę samą rozdzielczość i jakość obrazu po włączeniu/wyłączeniu w wyniku otrzymania sygnału EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) poprzez układ przełączający.

Ekran czuwania*

Nawet w przypadku braku sygnału z odtwarzacza sieć nie wyłącza się całkowicie, dzięki czemu możliwe jest zdalne sterowanie, co pozwala uniknąć niepotrzebnego zużycia energii i umożliwia efektywne zarządzenie.

Planowanie mycie ekranu**

Funkcja przechodzenia obrazu zapobiega pozostawaniu resztek obrazu. (Menu instalacyjne > Metoda ISM).

Zarządzanie treścią

Funkcja wykrywania usterek ekranu wysyła powiadomienie alarmowe na e-mail.

Planowanie treści z USB

Odtwarzaj i planuj odtwarzanie treści z pamięci USB – nie trzeba połączenia z serwerem.

4. Mały ekran

Czterordzeniowy SoC (System-on-Chip)

Wydajny układ SoC może wykonywać kilka zadań naraz i płynnie odtwarzać treść.

WebOS 2.0

Platforma webOS 2.0 zapewnia łatwe i wygodne w obsłudze narzędzia do tworzenia treści. Pakiet SDK* LG i pomoc techniczna sprawiają, że tworzenie treści i zarządzanie nią jest łatwiejsze niż kiedykolwiek wcześniej.

5. Wbudowany ekran dotykowy

Szkło ochronne 5 mm

Szkło ochronne o grubości 5 mm w 84TR3B zapewnia odporność przed uderzeniami, jakie mogą się zdarzyć w jednostkach edukacyjnych.

Wbudowany ekran dotykowy

Skalowanie LG i technologie super rozdzielczości podnoszą jakość treści FHD prawie do poziomu UHD.

6. Nakładka dotykowa

Funkcja wielodotykowa i cienka ramka

Do istniejących ekranów można dodać funkcję wielodotyku.

10 punktów dotyku

Funkcja wielodotyku rozpoznaje do 10 punktów dotyku naraz, zapewniając realistyczne wrażenia bez potrzeby użycia osobnego rysika. Cienka ramka zapewnia elegancki wygląd.

7. Inteligentna hybrydowa chłodziarka LG

Ekran hybrydowy

Dzięki działającemu czujnikowi odległości ekran przełącza się między trybem reklamowym i przezroczystym.

Żywy i dokładny obraz

Specjalnie zaprojektowany dla LG Smart Hybrid Cooler panel M+ (z dodatkowym białym pikselem i zwiększoną przejrzystością) generuje jaśniejszy i żywszy obraz.

Eliminacja luki powietrznej między szybą drzwi i przezroczystym panelem LCD LG Smart Hybrid Cooler zapewnia niezrównaną dokładność odwzorowania obrazu i kolorów.

8. Okładzina na zewnątrz / okna

Niezawodna wysoka jasność

Z czasem jasność staje się coraz mniejsza. Ale ekran LG XF2B zachowuje jasność przez długi czas.

Brak wentylatora redukuje szumy

S2B bez wentylatora chłodzącego to doskonały wybór do zastosowania w oknach. Poziom hałasu jest poniżej 25 dB, a więc jest porównywalny z warunkami w studio nagraniowym (30 dB).

Ochrona przed pyłem i wilgocią

Konformalna powłoka zwiększa niezawodność płytki obwodu, chroniąc ją przed kurzem, opiłkami żelaza, wilgocią i innymi zanieczyszczeniami.

Niski pobór mocy dzięki M+

Panel M+ zapewnia doskonałą efektywność energetyczną i oszczędność, zmniejszając zużycie energii o 31% w porównaniu z panelami RGB.

Niedroga obudowa

Jego niezawodność w wysokich temperaturach pozwala na zastosowanie tańszych materiałów w obudowie.

Możliwość zdalnego monitorowania

Możliwość zdalnego monitorowania

XS2B bez wentylatora chłodzącego to doskonały wybór do zastosowania w oknach. Poziom hałasu jest poniżej 25 dB, a więc jest porównywalny z warunkami w studio nagraniowym (30 dB).

Zapisywanie systemowych plików dziennika

Zapisuje plik dziennika ułatwiający diagnostykę usterek, gdy obudowa zawiedzie. Pozwala na wygodne sprawdzenie historii w pliku dziennika w celu stwierdzenia, kiedy nastąpiła usterka obudowy.

ID_02_Education_24_1461288806116

Pobierz: Innowacja dla skuteczniejszej nauki

LG Digital Signage zapewnia idealne rozwiązanie dla różnych potrzeb edukacyjnych. Pobierz dokumentację i uzyskaj więcej informacji o gamie modeli.

Main_Bottom_Banner_1543821714815

LG C-Display+ Aplikacja dla klientów

Pobierz najświeższe informacje o produktach, odsyłacze, konfigurator ścian wideo/OLED/LED, instrukcję obsługi oraz dane kontaktowe działu sprzedaży

