Korporacje

Klient korporacyjny rośnie w siłę! Jak ekrany komercyjne LG mogą wspomóc tę gałąź? Przekonaj się już dziś jak oferta B2B wykorzystania ekranów od LG do zastosowań korporacyjnych może ci pomóc!

 

corporate_hero

Korporacje

Stwórz wysokiej jakości miejsce pracy z profesjonalnym ekranem LG

Informacje ogólne
corporate_overview

Informacje ogólne

Efektywna synchronizacja w salach konferencyjnych istotnie podnosi skuteczność oraz ułatwia uczestnikom zrozumienie przekazu. Firma LG doskonale rozumie specyfikę sal konferencyjnych i dlatego rozszerza swoją ofertę w tej kategorii, ułatwiając obsługę każdego rozwiązania przez zastosowanie trwalszych i bardziej niezawodnych ekranów.

 

corporate_quality

Jakość ekranu

Linia profesjonalnych ekranów LG wykorzystuje technologię IPS, która zapewnia wyraźne i dokładne kolory idealne na konferencje oraz gwarantuje optymalne kąty widzenia zapewniające wyraźny obraz. Ponadto stabilny panel nie zamazuje obrazu pod dotykiem.

corporate_reliability_t1

Niezawodność / bogata funkcjonalność

Profesjonalny ekran LG zapewnia doskonałą jakość dzięki licznym środkom kontroli jakości oraz gwarantuje wysoką niezawodność, popartą dożywotnią gwarancją. Dodatkowo obsługuje system SoC/webOS i można nim sterować zdalnie za pomocą naszego oprogramowania Supersign.

 

corporate_connectivity_t1

‎Łączność / zgodność

Produkt ten bezproblemowo łączy się z każdym interfejsem i każdą siecią bezprzewodową, dzięki czemu jest idealnym rozwiązaniem dla środowisk korporacyjnych. Zgodność z różnymi systemami sterowania, w tym CEC i SimpLink, także ułatwia obsługę.

 

C-Display_Banner_final_646

LG C-Display+ Aplikacja dla klientów

Pobierz najświeższe informacje o produktach, odsyłacze, konfigurator ścian wideo/OLED/LED, instrukcję obsługi oraz dane kontaktowe działu sprzedaży.

