GRAB
Główne cechy

  • Dźwięk dopracowany do perfekcji przez will.i.am
  • Wyjątkowe brzmienie dzięki kopułowym głośnikom wysokotonowym
  • Certyfikat zgodności z wojskowym standardem trwałości
  • Długi czas pracy na baterii – do 20 godzin
  • AI Lighting – oświetlenie zsynchronizowane z dźwiękiem
  • AI Sound & Calibration– optymalizacja dźwięku do Twojej muzyki
Więcej
Logo iF Design award 2025 winner

xboom Grab

iF Design Award – zwycięzca

Logo nagrody Digital Trends 2025

xboom Grab

Digital Trends - Top Tech CES 2025

Najlepsze produkty audio na CES 2025

Logo Red Dot Winner 2025

xboom Grab

Red dot 2025 – zwycięzca

will.i.am w czarnym stroju i okularach przeciwsłonecznych trzyma xboom Grab przed sobą

Charakterystyczne brzmienie xboom dostrojone przez will.i.am

Przedstawiamy nowy xboom Grab, stworzony we współpracy z will.i.am. Odkryj dźwięk wykreowany przez eksperta, w unikalnym stylu.

will.i.am jako Eksperymentalny Architekt LG dla xboom Grab

LG zaprosiło will.i.am, legendę muzyki i innowacji, aby całkowicie odmienić markę xboom. Jego misją było stworzenie nowej ery wrażeń dźwiękowych, łącząc niezwykły styl z potężnym, krystalicznie czystym brzmieniem. Dziewięciokrotny zdobywca nagrody Grammy i ikona popkultury, will.i.am wniósł do xboom nie tylko doświadczenie muzyczne, ale i niepowtarzalną energię.

Wszystkie produkty z serii „xboom by will.i.am” zostały profesjonalnie dostrojone przez artystę, aby zapewniać bardziej zrównoważony dźwięk o cieplejszej barwie. Dzięki swojej wiedzy z zakresu muzyki i technologii, will.i.am udoskonalił xboom Grab, by uzyskać dynamiczne i energetyczne brzmienie w kompaktowej formie.

Interfejs dźwiękowy (Sound UI)

Unikalny interfejs dźwiękowy stworzony przez will.i.am

Każdy dźwięk towarzyszący obsłudze nowego xboom – włączanie/wyłączanie, połączenie Bluetooth, regulacja głośności i inne – został stworzony wyłącznie przez will.i.am. Doświadcz wyjątkowego interfejsu dźwiękowego, dopracowanego w każdym detalu.

will.i.am pracuje w studiu, patrząc na ekran umieszczony pod mikrofonem.

Dynamiczne brzmienie z kopułkowego tweetera od Peerless

Zastosowano 16-milimetrowy kopułkowy tweeter Peerless – renomowanego duńskiego producenta sprzętu audio z ponad 100-letnim doświadczeniem – dla wyjątkowej jakości dźwięku. Ciesz się żywym, dynamicznym brzmieniem xboom – idealnym do zabawy na świeżym powietrzu.

*Film służy celom demonstracyjnym

Wysoka trwałość – zgodny ze standardami wojskowymi

Zaprojektowany do przygód na świeżym powietrzu. Przetestowany zgodnie ze standardami armii USA, przeszedł 7 testów wytrzymałości. Konstrukcja wytrzymuje różne warunki pracy w każdym środowisku.

/content/dam/channel/wcms/pl/2025_ms_lg-com/audio/xboom-grab/video

*Rzeczywiste wyniki mogą się różnić w zależności od środowiska użytkowania. 

**Szczegóły testów wojskowych

- Standard testowy: MIL-STD-810H

- Parametry testowe: wysoka temperatura, deszcz, wibracje, uderzenia, mgła solna, pył, zanurzenie

- Wynik certyfikacji: ZALICZONY

- Data certyfikacji: 18 grudnia, 2024 r.

Ciesz się muzyką wszędzie – nawet przez 20 godzin

Czas pracy baterii dłuższy, niż można by oczekiwać od kompaktowego głośnika. Grab gra do 20 godzin na pełnym naładowaniu.

*Podany czas odtwarzania oparty na testach wewnętrznych: 50% głośności, Bluetooth i tryb Voice Enhance włączone, bez oświetlenia.

**Rzeczywisty czas odtwarzania może się różnić.

xboom Grab ustawiony w formie sześciokąta, po lewej ziemia, po prawej rozpryskująca się woda.

Odporność na wodę i kurz klasy IP67

Klasa szczelności IP67 zapewnia ochronę przed wodą i kurzem. Ciesz się muzyką wszędzie – na imprezie przy basenie czy na plaży.

*Rzeczywiste wyniki mogą się różnić w zależności od środowiska użytkowania. 

**Klasa IP67 zapewnia pełną ochronę przed pyłem oraz zanurzeniem do 1 m przez 30 minut.

Nowy xboom Grab – załóż pasek i noś go w swoim stylu

Zaprojektowany z myślą o wygodzie i swobodzie ruchu. Smukła, tubowa forma nie tylko ułatwia chwytanie, ale też dodaje nowoczesnego charakteru. Dzięki praktycznemu paskowi możesz nosić go na ramieniu lub zawiesić, gdzie tylko chcesz – zawsze pod ręką, zawsze stylowo.

Na górze po lewej: xboom Grab zawieszony na nadgarstku. Na górze po prawej: xboom Grab w uchwycie na bidon przy rowerze. Na dole po lewej: will.i.am w białym stroju trzyma xboom Grab prawą ręką. Na dole po prawej: will.i.am w czarnym stroju trzyma xboom Grab prawą ręką.

AI Sound dla każdego gatunku

Wybierz ręcznie tryb rytmiczny, melodyjny lub głosowy albo pozwól AI dobrać najlepszy. AI analizuje dźwięk i dostosowuje go do gatunku.

will.i.am trzyma xboom Grab w prawej ręce.

AI Calibration

Kalibracja dźwięku dla czystego brzmienia w każdym miejscu

AI dopasowuje brzmienie do wielkości i kształtu pomieszczenia. Pełny, czysty dźwięk – zarówno w przestronnym wnętrzu, jak i w małym pokoju.

*Film służy celom demonstracyjnym

AI Lighting

AI Lighting zsynchronizowane z muzyką

AI wykrywa gatunek muzyki i dostarcza dopasowane światło zsynchronizowane z dźwiękiem. Wybierz tryb: Ambient, Party lub Voice, by dopasować nastrój. Zobacz podświetlenie informujące o statusie głośnika.

*Film służy celom demonstracyjnym

Na kolorowym okręgu umieszczono xboom Stage 301, Bounce i Grab. Obok xboom Grab widać ikonę przycisku Auracast.

Połącz kilka głośników i rozkręć imprezę dzięki Auracast™

Stwórz link imprezowy i udostępnij dźwięk przez Auracast™. Dostęp jednym kliknięciem przycisku funkcyjnego. Zanurz się w przestrzennym dźwięku – połącz różne głośniki.

*Łączenie możliwe tylko między modelami Grab, Bounce i Stage 301 z 2025 roku. 

**Przedstawienie ma charakter poglądowy. Rzeczywisty rozmiar może się różnić.

Mój przycisk

Otwórz dostęp do treści jednym kliknięciem

Korzystaj z ekskluzywnych treści xboom, personalizowanych w aplikacji LG ThinQ. Słuchaj różnych gatunków muzyki w LG Radio+ albo zrelaksuj się przy sesjach terapeutycznych. Synchronizacja z Apple Music i odtwarzanie lokalnych plików muzycznych dla maksymalnej wygody.

Po lewej i prawej stronie obrazy aplikacji na telefonie. Po lewej logo Apple Music, po prawej logo LG ThinQ. Na dole górna część xboom Grab z wyróżnionym „Moim przyciskiem”.

*Terapia dźwiękiem i LG Radio+ dostępne po pobraniu aplikacji ThinQ.

Wszystkie specyfikacje

OGÓLNE

  • Liczba kanałów

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Moc wyjściowa

    20 W + 10 W

FORMAT AUDIO

  • ACC

    Tak

  • SBC

    Tak

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • Wersja Bluetooth

    5.3

UDOGODNIENIA

  • Wskaźnik baterii

    Tak

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Tak

  • Lighting

    Tak

  • Multipoint

    Tak

  • Party Link (tryb Dual)

    Tak

  • Party Link (tryb Multi)

    Tak

  • Głośnik telefonu

    Tak

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Tak

  • Sterowanie głosowe (Google assistant, Siri)

    Tak

  • Wodo/Odporny na zachlapania

    IP67

ROZMIARY (SZER. X WYS. X GŁ.)

  • Opakowanie / karton

    254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

  • Głosnik

    211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

WAGA

  • Waga brutto

    1,1 kg

  • Waga netto

    0,7 kg

AKCESORIA

  • Karta Gwarancyjna

    Tak

  • Pasek

    Tak

  • Kabel USB typ C

    Tak

KOD KRESKOWY

  • Kod Kreskowy

    8806096327388

BATERIA

  • Czas ładowania baterii (w godz.)

    3

  • Stan baterii (w godz.)

    20

EQ

  • Dźwięk AI

    Tak

  • Wzmocnienie basów Bass Boost

    Tak

  • Niestandardowe (aplikacja)

    Tak

  • Standard

    Tak

POBÓR MOCY

  • Tryb Power-on

    10 W

  • Tryb Stand-by

    0.3 W

WTYCZKA

  • USB typ C

    Tak

GŁOSNIK

  • Chłodzenie pasywne

    Tak (2)

  • Rozmiar - Tweeter

    16 mm x 1

  • Typ - Tweeter

    Dome

  • Woofer

    80 x 45 mm

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Co mówią ludzie

